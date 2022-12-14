Hey, I’m Morgan

It’s so great to have you here! I appreciate your interest in reading what I have to share, it means more than you probably realize, so thank you.

I am a Somatic Reiki Practitioner, Intuitive Guide, and Writer. But by the book, I’m an ex-corporate financial consultant, Certified Health Coach (through IIN), Reiki Practitioner (through The Reiki Twins & RHA), and Yoga Teacher (200-hr in Ashtanga Vinyasa, certified through this studio and this lead trainer). I currently reside in Southern Delaware by the beach - so if you are ever in the area, please don’t hesitate to reach out! Let’s connect.

This publication is for the deep feelers, seekers, healers, and those that know they came here for more — to experience more life, more truth, more freedom, and more peace.

My work is devoted to grounding the spiritual into the physical — translating higher truths and philosophy into lived, embodied practice. I distill the “woo” into tangible insights rooted in real experience.

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Lastly…

Thanks again, and please tell a few friends if you feel like it. If you’re enjoying what you’re reading or listening to, and are looking for ways to support, feel free to upgrade your subscription to $5 a month at anytime.