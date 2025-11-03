Heal To Awaken
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Cracked Open
One of the biggest catalysts for transformation
May 19
•
Morgan Shirey 🕊️
1
2
What is For You Will Not Pass You By
A simple yet genius reminder what many of us need to hear right now
May 16
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Morgan Shirey 🕊️
3
2
1
February 2026
The Final Shedding
Leaving survival-mode behind (Year of the Snake)
Feb 16
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Morgan Shirey 🕊️
2
The True Path to Freedom, Liberation
Sovereignty in the New Paradigm
Feb 5
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Morgan Shirey 🕊️
4
2
January 2026
The One Thing We Often Overlook
The body knows exactly what it's doing
Jan 19
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Morgan Shirey 🕊️
4
1
November 2025
A Letter to My Younger Self
To the little girl who...
Nov 3, 2025
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Morgan Shirey 🕊️
3
1
October 2025
What Healing Can Also Look Like
Tears of grief, tears of relief
Oct 27, 2025
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Morgan Shirey 🕊️
3
1
Coming Home
To the part of you that never left, never hardened, never gave up
Oct 16, 2025
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Morgan Shirey 🕊️
1
Like the Phoenix, She Rises
Stop hiding; allow yourself to be seen, it is safe now; the world needs your light
Oct 10, 2025
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Morgan Shirey 🕊️
1
1
What Is Your Why?
A message & reminder to all {yoga} teachers
Oct 1, 2025
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Morgan Shirey 🕊️
4
September 2025
The Time Is Now
The moment all spiritual & faithful warriors have been waiting for
Sep 15, 2025
•
Morgan Shirey 🕊️
5
2
1
From Surviving to Thriving
Quantum Leaping, the recent 8/8 portal, a split in consciousness, a personal share, and affirmations for you
Sep 4, 2025
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Morgan Shirey 🕊️
3
1
© 2026 Morgan Platt
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