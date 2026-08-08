The self-inquiry that I always find myself coming back to, no matter what it may be that I’m experiencing at the moment, is asking myself this question:

What is God, my Higher Self, my soul wanting me to learn from this? What is this trying to teach me? What would love do?

I’m not sharing these things as if I regret the journey — but because every lesson became a doorway back to myself. And once you get to this place within, it’s the most beautiful feeling — a deeper understanding around the threads of life. That everything is by design, even if the clarity that you are looking for hasn’t arrived yet. Around things both big and small, both wins and losses, both blessings and blessings-in-disguise. And that there is a much bigger plan, a grand design, at play for you and your life.

You are so deserving and worthy of a beautiful life, just for being you. And it doesn’t have to look like anyone else’s. It doesn’t have to look anything like what you’ve been told you think you should have in order to be ‘successful’ or ‘happy.’ You are here to do something entirely different, in the world and also in your lineage.

You will reach a point where enough becomes enough, where you finally stop sacrificing yourself so much for others, just to fit in and be accepted and be ‘enough.’ What matters is finding this acceptance from within. Nothing else and no one else can fill this void for you. God/the Universe wants you to finally stop putting yourself last, and to put yourself first. Everything will shift in your favor as you begin to do this. And you will become unstoppable.

You will learn how to continue to forgive and open your heart again, even after it breaks. Not just once, but many times over. You will learn how to have compassion, while also upholding your boundaries. Most importantly, you will learn how to give this to yourself (compassion and forgiveness).

Your chronic health issues aren’t going anywhere until you address the root of it all — by addressing the very emotions, trauma, and dysregulated nervous system state that’s affecting your survival and thus, your well-being. Your body, nervous system, and subconscious may still be living in the past — holding onto unresolved experiences and remaining in a constant state of protection because they never had the opportunity to fully process what happened. Trust that you will be led to the right modalities, healers, mentors, and teachers at the right time.

Your body will be a tool, an antenna, a vessel for you — ignoring its messages will only postpone the inevitable. My body’s messaging was one of the two main reasons behind how I knew it was time to leave the controlling, manipulative relationship I was in a few years ago. Towards the end of that relationship, I experienced two different panic attacks… the first ones ever, actually. If it couldn’t have been any more obvious, that was my body literally screaming at me — saying, “It’s time. Let him go. Let this life of yours go. Do this for yourself now. You will be shown the way.”

Your gifts are waiting for you to come out of survival mode so that they can come online. You will start listening to your intuition even more as this happens, fine-tuning the messages and downloads, while learning to increase your trust and faith in yourself and in the unseen, in this higher force. As this happens, your real life will truly begin — a whole new life that’s in line with your soul contract, your soul’s calling, your sacred purpose, your mission.

Everything you’ve gone through has been a part of your curriculum here in this incarnation on Earth as a soul in a human body. These are often known soul tests, if you will, or lessons. The law of free will is always at play, as we are making choices in every moment, big and small. They say that the healing journey, or the path to awakening, is often a spiral, rather than a linear path. With each choice you have to make, is a chance for you to consider — what would love do? Love wouldn’t have you abandon yourself. Love also wouldn’t have you treat someone poorly. What is the highest path for you to take in each moment or scenario you find yourself in? That is for the highest good of all?

Money has energy… and over the course of your life, you’ll experience what it’s like to have it all — and what it’s like to lose it all before the age of 30. Through both, you’ll come to understand that not all money carries the same energy. You’ll discover the difference between money that comes through matrix systems or from patriarchal dynamics — where there are often hidden narratives, expectations, or agendas rooted in control. That kind of wealth usually comes at a cost, whether it’s your time, your energy, your peace, or your sovereignty. Some refer to this as Old Earth wealth. Then there is money that comes to you in a Divine, God-aligned way — often through being in genuine service to others, creating from your gifts, and receiving directly for the value you bring. Some call this New Earth wealth. You’ll also realize that abundance isn’t limited to money or cash alone. It can arrive as opportunities, relationships, health, support, synchronicities, time, freedom, and countless other blessings. Abundance is limitless — not only in how much can flow to you, but in the many forms it can take.

You will have moments in your life, soul check-points if you will, where you stop and look around at your life from a bird’s eye view — to finally recognize the signs and feelings deep within that have been nudging you, letting you know that the life you’re living right now is not your highest path. That it’s time to stop settling… and to take that next step, even if you can’t yet see the path ahead. And to trust that you will be carried through this change that you’ve been avoiding up until this point. That there is more for you here.

You are never truly alone. You have a whole support team with you, guiding you, that has been there all this time. Your team of light, your guardian angel, your ancestors, the Archangels, and Spirit/the Divine/God. Angels also come through in human form (known as earth angels). You will experience what it feels like to be accepted and loved unconditionally — more often from people that enter your life who are not family to you by blood, but are part of your chosen family; your soul-tribe. They will arrive at the right time. They will grace your path. Not all will stay, but the ones that are meant to, will.

You have a much bigger purpose that is wanting to reveal itself — so allow for things to unfold in Divine timing as you connect more with Spirit and your guides to invite more in. Invite more in through quiet time, and keep returning to the practice of letting go of the little things that don’t matter.