I don’t know about you, but ever since 2020, the world has felt different. MUCH different. And so have each of our lives.

For more than most, it may feel like…

Motivation = low.

Hope = minimal.

Faith = lacking.

… We’ve all been there. Maybe some of us are still there. And have been for awhile.

But the one takeaway I want you to get from this piece today - is that it’s completely okay to be in this funky, not-so-dreamy place (and headspace).

I also want to remind you of something that I often remind my friends and those I hold close to me: without experiencing some of the lowest “lows,” one wouldn’t be able to experiencing the highest of “highs.”

That is in line with the law of duality, the law of polarity. Opposites.

It’s the dynamic behind masculine vs. feminine, yang vs. vin, active vs. passive, giving vs. receiving, going vs. flowing, and doing vs. being.

You can’t have one without the other. It’s just one of the many ways in which the world works.

Just know that whatever hard periods in your life you’ve gone through and may be going through as we speak, know that this is a glimpse into the strength, resilience, and age of your soul. Typically, the “harder” or more difficult the life experiences, the bigger the soul. The older, more wise the soul. It’s a soul that has more lifetimes and reincarnations under it’s belt.

Let’s talk resiliency

I’ve developed the perspective stated above while experiencing different hardships in life, starting from quite an early age. It is also a way of looking at things that help you move out of a ‘victim’ mindset, and into a more empowered way of thinking, living, and being.

It’s not up to God/Universe/Source to save us. It’s up to us to ultimately save ourselves, first and foremost. That’s not to say we can’t ask for help, for strength, for support… whether this be through communicating with your angels, spirit guides, ancestors, OR in real life (this ‘3D’ realm) with loved ones.

By recognizing that WE are the ones that are responsible for ultimately picking ourselves back up after life knocks us down (maybe even multiple times at once), we build true grit and resilience. And the more resilience we have, the more strength, will, and determination we have to move through WHATEVER comes our way next. This is not to say things won’t get easier necessarily, but it will be much harder for life events to knock us back down to that place we once were.

Anyways…

Let’s get into the main focus of this post!

7 Tips to Help You Get Out of a “Funk”

The ideas listed below are some things that I’ve found relevant in my life, especially in more recent times. These are ‘tools’ I’ve discovered and have kept in my back pocket while navigating my 20’s.

It’s important to note that before partaking in any of these, ESPECIALLY the ones that involve electronic devices, consumption, or require our undivided attention, that you get clear on the intention behind it. Before you act on one (or any) of these, get in touch with the purpose behind why you’re choosing to do something. Envisioning a desired outcome will get you bonus points!!

So, take a moment to first ask yourself:

What is the intention behind it?

Determine what type of distraction these tips or suggestions are to you.

I like to divide ‘distractions’ into two categories:

Healthier, more intentional distractions (consuming something that is relatable, lightening, consciousness-expanding) versus, Addictive, more negative or lower-vibe ones that have a tendency to pull you out of your present awareness or reality, typically as a means of unhealthy escape.

This is just something to ponder. I’m curious to know what your thoughts are on this categorization of types of ‘distractions’… feel free to share in the comments section below!

Leave a comment

P.s. I know there are quite an overwhelming amount of links and recommendations in the post; but take away only what resonates for you in this moment, and save this to come back to at a later time. I began this draft way over a month ago it feels like… and lots of shifts + transformations have happened since then ;)

1. Music or favorite podcast

Some of my favorites:

For podcasts… Morning Microdose, Almost 30, The Higher Self with Danny Morel, Ram Dass Here And Now, Pretty Decent by Jess Barber, and Orgasmic Enlightenment with Kim Anami

Mei-Ian ‘In Light’ album on Spotify - she has THE most beautiful, angelic voice paired with sound bowls

Check out my playlists on Spotify - as a yoga teacher I have put quite a lot of time into curating music for different moods and feels!

Dr. Joe Dispenza meditations (I believe you can find some for free on YouTube) - the ones I listen to in particular are his Morning + Evening meditation bundle.

2. Changing your environment

If you’re used to spending most of your days at home, consider going to a coffee shop or cafe to get some work done. Change up where you take your daily walks or runs. Maybe even switch up your gym to try out a pilates/yoga studio!

Moment-of-truth: I used to always think that I was a ‘home body’, but lately I’ve seen how much I procrastinate being at home during my days. Because I am at a point in my life where nesting (making my home abode and bedroom as cozy, yet organized and clutter-free as possible) is my #1 priority while at home, it’s hard for me to set aside ‘focused time’ to knock out tasks that typically involve the computer or the phone. And, this even goes for writing or reading. When I’m feeling tired, it’s easier for me to catch up on a show in bed or on the couch, rather than going to get some natural ‘pick-me-ups’ such as going to walk at a park, a fresh juice or smoothie, etc.

So, cafes, parks, and yoga at a local studio are my go-to’s at the moment when I’m needing some “me” time and to get back to feeling like myself again.

What are some of yours?!

Leave a comment

3. Social media

Okay… hear me out.

First off, it matters WHO you follow. And, WHEN + WHY you use it.

Second, let’s loop back to intention. What is your intention behind going on a certain social media app?

Is it to connect with like-minded others? Find inspiration? Wind down? Turn your brain ‘off’ by watching your comfort account?

Or is it to avoid feeling some uncomfortable feelings? Feelings that have come up from a heated confrontation at work, at home, earlier in the day? To get stuck in the comparison trap and wonder why you don’t feel enough? To escape the present moment?

We are each on our own journeys navigating the relationship with have with our phones and social media, so practicing patience and understanding is the most promising way forward.

Lastly, I wanted to briefly (maybe a big enough topic for an entire separate post?!) touch on this unspoken movement OFF of social media…

Over the last few years, I would notice certain people and influencers I followed (at least in the ‘coaching’ world) taking social media breaks or “pauses” for a day, week, or even month at a time… but NOW we are seeing mass exoduses, ‘complete and final’ exits, like no other. What a time it is to be alive. (Saving my thoughts on this for a future post).

Instagram isn’t a place where people go to understand others more deeply. It’s a quick fix spot. Drive through coffee. Give it to me now. It’s where people go to judge, laugh, assume, be entertained, criticise and project in record speed. - Peta Kelly

Linking a YouTuber’s deep dive into TikTok here - a fascinating 28 minute watch!

4. Reading

Something about reading a book, a blog post, or just anything longer than an Instagram caption can do your mindset wonders. It’s said that the more books one reads, the more likely it is for their consciousness to expand. As a yogi myself, I see this being along the lines of the ultimate ‘life’ goal - to reach enlightenment!

Whether it’s here on Substack that you find your favorite writers, or a book on your Kindle, or going the OG way of getting your hands on a hardcopy book, you’re bound to learn something. Reading is what I like to categorize as a “healthy” distraction!

It matters what you consume (food, drink, media), the environment you’re in/the places you go, and the people you surround yourself with.

5. Gratitude practice

You can start by writing in your journal, or even just on a piece of paper or sticky note lying around - by listing three things that you are thankful for; things you wouldn’t want to take for granted. Bonus points if you get in the habit of doing this daily!

The more time and energy we spend basking in gratitude, the more abundance we bring into our life, signaling to the Universe we are open to receiving even MORE blessings.

6. Going outside

Practice grounding by getting barefoot and stepping outside, hugging a tree, feeling the warm sun on your face and limbs, taking a deep inhale of fresh autumn air. The simple act of just getting in touch with nature acts as the ultimate ‘recharge.’

Do you spy the white egret in this photo?

7. Moving your body

I wanted to first preface here what types of movement to avoid versus what to try (if you haven’t already). This is coming from a Certified Holistic Health Coach and Yoga Teacher with years of experience (from teaching, coaching, and in personal life), but as always, consult with a health professional as this is not medical advice.

What to avoid:

HIIT

Heated yoga

Fast-paced classes

Lifting with heavy weights

Why? If you are in a ‘funk,’ most likely you are experiencing fatigue on a level where it’s impacting your day-to-day.

Chronic fatigue (experienced symptoms over a long period of time) can be seen side by side with burnout (in all forms), stress, difficulty sleeping or falling asleep, weight changes, migraines, hair loss, and more.

All of these symptoms point to low adrenal function, otherwise known as adrenal burnout.

What happens when your adrenal glands are working hard to pump excess adrenaline into the bloodstream so that you can push through that next workout, or that next meeting you have to be on your A game for?

It means you are living in a state of fight-or-flight. This wreaks havoc on the nervous system. It’s in the sympathetic state, also known as the OPPOSITE of ‘rest and digest’, where you’re feeling relaxed, at peace, and your body is able to recalibrate.

A sure sign of when your adrenals are on overdrive is if your face or cheeks turn red after a strenuous workout, or even just after being in a hot environment for some time.

Contrary to popular belief, you CAN reach your fitness goals by simply doing low intensity + slower forms of movement. It’s the consistency part that is key in doing so. (And, nutrition + other aspects of health, from a holistic lens). A great example of this is Gracie Norton’s health journey on TikTok :)

What to opt for instead

Slow interval/low intensity movement

Body weight workouts (such as pilates, yoga, swimming)

Light weights (ankle weights, resistance bands, dumbbells, kettle bell)

Gentle/slow yoga

I know what you’re thinking

I know this tip around moving your body may seem extra hard to find motivation for on certain days, or even up to weeks/months at a time. I know because I’ve been there, and in some ways am still there. But it’s a journey, so practice giving yourself grace.

It can feel hard because the very act of getting on our mats means we are getting into our BODIES and out of our HEADS (minds). It means coming front and center with facing the aftermath (the uncomfortable emotions, feelings) of what’s been happening in our lives.

It means facing ourselves. Facing the truth. Facing reality. Facing our much-repressed, hidden feelings that will always have a way of coming up for air, no matter what we do to try and suppress them or keep them tucked away.

It also comes down to prioritizing. And, time.

Finding time to carve out in our days for this much needed, yet simple forms of movement is key. The house chores will always be calling, as will the act of feeding the kids/family, feeding yourself, meeting work demands + relationship demands, doing + being everything for everyone else.

But… maybe we are using these as distractions as well.

Something to ponder, and explore later in the future in more depth.

7. Establishing routine

A lot of times we find ourselves in ‘ruts’ or ‘funks’ because we are following outdated routines that may have served us in the past, but are not serving us in the current season of life.

So, I encourage you to imagine some new ways you can go about your day, your morning routine, your workout routine, your skincare routine, where you sit to eat lunch, where you grocery shop, how you wind down from the day, etc.

Simple is always best here. Less is more.

Keep in mind… it is said to not go more than two days without a new daily habit to build routine. But again, give yourself grace here!

For me personally, a routine I am actively working on is protecting my morning bliss. This means… not getting on my phone straight away. I try to squeeze in some cuddles with my partner, the pets. I allow myself to lay awake with my eyes still shut. I then usually get myself dressed, and head to the kitchen to put away dishes while I prepare breakfast for my partner before he leaves for work. I also take the dog outside to greet the sun and do his first potty break of the day. No listening to podcasts or music while doing so, just being present… with my phone still in the bedroom. Then, once he leaves for work, I try to get back in bed (or on the couch) to meditate and read a few pages of a current book I’m reading. Always paired with a morning drink (lemon water, roasted dandelion root tea, iced decaf coffee, or a matcha). Then, I start my day.

Final Thoughts

Even after perusing each of these options, it’s important to remember that you can’t ‘cheat’ your way out of anything you’re meant to go through, withstand, and in-turn, evolve from.

This builds faith, resilience, character, soul-depth, AND clears karma. Karma that could be from lifetimes ago.

It is time you allow life to move through you; no more resisting, no more trying to control everything. This is the art of surrender.

It’s the little things that matter most and can reorient our perspective… take a peek at the rainbow straight ahead!

What I’m listening to lately

Hypnosis Talk on the Emma Chamberlain Podcast - an insightful episode that myth-busts the typical assumptions around hypnosis, how it can benefit us, and talk around addictions + mindset/conditioning.

The song 'Greedy' by Tate McRae - such a vibe! I've been a fan of her for quite some time but it's exciting to see this newfound fame for her ever since this song came out!

Cain Kerner, Yesly Dimate, and Baked By Melissa are some of my faves lately on TikTok {for inspiration with life, relationships, self expression, and cooking}.

Jillz Guerin (one of my favorite YouTubers!) on how to stay grounded when things fall apart.

Lastly, a quick exercise to help you reconnect to your life + your peace with lightworker Roya Darling.

ICYMI

My most recent {written} post on here! It contains some WILD life updates. Think: Saturn returns, job scams, endings and new beginnings… you won’t want to miss out.

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