As I write this, I sit in my bed under the covers with my back against the wall, and two pillows behind my lower back for support. I hold a selenite ball in my lap as I listen to the album Wind Down by James Blake x Endel (an instrumental album that has a variety of tracks that can either put you to sleep, get you into your feelings to express and release, or allow you to enter into that sweet flow state - I highly recommend you check it out for these reasons and more).

I have my pink Himalayan salt lamp dimly lit next to me and my white, angelic selenite lamp glowing faintly in the background. I can smell the remnants of an incense stick I burned earlier (Goloka’s Nam Champa - the all natural, real deal stuff from India that is sold at HEB here in Texas and at the yoga studio where I work on weekends) throughout my space. It’s not too strong, quite subtle - just the way I like it.

I’m drinking a cup of warm herbal tea. What kind? Usually red raspberry leaf (for hormones/ reproductive health), roasted dandelion root (tastes a bit like decaf coffee, and is great for the liver), or a nettle + red clover + rose hips + lemon balm + hibiscus infusion (pure medicine), which I make a big batch of in my French press.

Side note: My phone died for a few hours once I started writing this and wouldn’t turn back on during the entire course of the evening… if that weren’t symbolic enough around the ways the Universe/Source/God will send me lessons to learn, I don’t know what is at this point in my soul’s evolution. And sometimes I am sent lessons to be learned in these harsher ways, ways that effect everyday life, during times where I refused to listen the first time (I attribute that to the earthly and stubborn Capricorn + Taurus signs in my chart). But by now I’ve learned a thing or two - that once I deeply surrender, which may take up to a few hours (I went as far as to make plans about going to the Apple store the next day, “guess-timating” how much money a new phone would cost me, etc.), things return back to “normal” - a.k.a. I was able to force-restart my phone seamlessly and that seemed to fix it. Phew!

These last few months have been quite a sobering time for me

… And I know I’m not alone in that (especially considering the timing of the recent Eclipse season we just experienced, as well as the 11:11 and 12:12 portals). That is one major takeaway I’ve learned and try to remind myself with over and over again - that there is never something you go through in which you are totally alone. There is always someone experiencing to some degree, the same thing that you are experiencing, or someone that has experienced it just at a different time. That is, if you think of time in a linear fashion. Find comfort in this fact you are not alone; you are never alone. The moment you realize that this separation is an illusion, is the moment you allow yourself to witness what it means to find wholeness again - both in your internal and external world. Separation is a breeding ground for addiction, depression, chronic illness, violence, and more… this can be a whole other topic on its own, so maybe we’ll save that for another day. In the meantime, check out the book Return To Love by Marianne Williamson if you’re looking to dig deeper into this topic of love versus fear, separation versus wholeness, and the journey back to Self.

I took this photo when I was on my way to the yoga studio back home in Delaware… I shed a few tears as I blasted songs from my favorite playlist while driving on my favorite back roads

This transformative time period that I have been going through can first be traced back to when I first moved here to Houston, Texas on the exact day of the Summer Solstice (June 21st). I was originally supposed to move here two weeks earlier, but the city’s water caused a move-in delay for my sister, her boyfriend, and I into her new home. But I could even trace this period back to before this time… to the end of 2021, when I followed my gut instinct to make the decision to drop out of a master’s program (in nutrition) after two trimesters down.

At the same time, I went in on committing to a yoga teacher training (YTT) program at the studio I had been going to for a year already in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware while I was living with my parents. Also during this time, I found myself “ending” things with a guy I met on a dating app (the second one I’ve met on an app, ever, whereas the first one actually turned into a 2.5 year relationship) because after two months, my heart and soul knew that it had learned all it needed to learn and experience with this person. In those brief two months, I was able to heal some old wounds that still lingered from my previous (and only) serious relationship just from being willing enough to open myself back up again to someone who felt safe enough to hold space during our time together. But, in my usual fashion, I almost sporadically woke up one morning and could not shake the feeling in my bones that I was ready to move on.

So I ended things in the most transparent way I knew how at the time (although there is always room for growth here), wanting to make sure I provided enough closure for that person to be able to heal, reflect, and move on, as we went our separate ways. Looking back, these decisions had been some of the best choices of my life - I remember feeling so tuned in, centered in my being, and in alignment with my soul as I asked the Universe, Source, God, Spirit (or any name for a higher power) what step to take next.

Once those 6 months went by, I found myself planning my move to Houston while also studying and rehearsing for my YTT final practice teach. This opportunity to move out of my parents’ home in Southern Delaware came at a time when I stopped trying to find a way out. Living at home (in a state and house far away from my childhood home - where I grew up the first 20 years of my life) with your parents, while in your mid-twenties isn’t the easiest thing, especially since I already had a taste of what it was like living on my own for nearly 4 years, well, with roommates that is - and in a city with endless opportunity, places, food, connection.

Being at home during this year and a half timespan fostered some of the deepest healing I’ve ever been given the chance to do in my life: finally finding true answers to my growing list of 30+ chronic symptoms, using Medical Medium information to make huge strides in healing nearly all of them (some within as little as 6 months!), learning and getting certified in reiki (a Japanese energy healing technique using your hands), witnessing my best friends heal each of my family members using reiki, sharing words with my mom that have weighed heavy on my heart ever since I was a little girl, finding joy in the little things each day with my dad (something I craved for the last 10 years), blasting music that speaks to my soul while on my “commute” to the yoga studio, which is 45 minutes away for my weekly class (literally my medicine), going on a walk outside every single day no matter what the weather forecast said, and having access to some of the most quiet, peaceful parks filled with the tallest trees, and parks closer to the shoreline where you can smell salty air and hear the ocean just beyond the shoreline.

Reading Cleanse To Heal by Anthony William with a side of fresh watermelon juice made at home

But healing isn’t all love and light

… It can actually be one of the hardest things you can do. Real, deep, raw healing happens the moment you put down all distractions, and allow what wants to come up, to come up.

My first taste of this happened when I was in pigeon pose in a heated yoga class back in the city (shoutout to Debbie at Down Dog Yoga, #IYKYK). My body was arranged in a way that allowed my hips to open, which made it almost effortless for stuck energy to unravel and release. This soon resulted in tears streaming down my face as I was trying to hide this in a dimly-lit studio room. The thoughts and feelings that were coming up did not feel good, they did not feel good at all. Discomfort, sadness, grief, fear, a deep longing, loneliness, a void… but after the release, I never felt better. Ahh, my first taste of seeing what it’s like to face the darkness in order for the light to get in. This aspect of yoga made me hooked (for life).

During this time at home in Delaware (what my family now calls “home” ever since moving out of New Jersey after we all went to college - because, well, taxes and my parents’ retirement wishes), I was also reminded of the cycles and patterns that much of my generation came here to break. As I wrote in one of my essays for yoga teacher training:

Living with a mother who has narcissistic tendencies who tries to tear others down just as much as she tears herself down, I can’t help but notice that it’s a cry for help and is someone who’s in need of a hefty dose of self-love and compassion. And a father who numbs himself with alcohol, or really just anything that will take him out of the present moment, simply in hopes to not feel, has been quite disheartening, yet just as much eye-opening.

I also embarked on a 7-month celibacy journey, almost haphazardly. Exiting the dating and drinking scene entirely was the only option for me during this time of my life, mainly because of the location I was now living in, but also I wouldn’t have had it any other way because it’s what my body, mind, and spirit needed most, deep down. I wouldn’t have been able to heal that FAST physically, with that much clarity, if I had allowed these external influences (alcohol, toxic people, the social scene) to intervene, considering I am such a sensitive person energetically.

This allowed me to revisit the ways I had treated my body, ever since I entered high school… More specifically, ever since my real “daddy issues” intensified and shook up my family’s world. So I started drinking in high school, my friend group(s) did some pretty heavy experimenting - some with cigarettes, hookah, weed, or even Xanax. In these years I would experience alcohol poisoning more times than I could count. It’s like I didn’t know when to stop drinking once I started (and it still is like this, to this day - more on my journey with sobriety to come).

But everyone, including myself, turned a blind eye to this, especially since I wasn’t the “only” one. And this behavior continued throughout college. Drinking to black out, then to find myself waking up in someone else’s bed. I’d let other people use my body in ways they liked, in hopes I would feel accepted or validated, before even thinking about building a relationship with my own body.

I even developed an eating disorder around this same time, that would end up lasting for nearly 10 years. I could write a whole new post on this and MORE regarding the relationship with have with our body… so, more on this to come in another post.

Anyways, where were we?

Yes, onto how I found myself moving to Houston, Texas this summer - one thing I wanted to mention on the “how” of how I made this move happen, is that I would be lying if I said I was more than eager to move out of my parents’ within that first year. But I was looking almost too hard, in moments that all I wanted to do was run, to run away from the discomfort and to never look back (particularly after difficult conversations with my mom).

So, of course I had no luck when I’d frantically apartment-search online in the nearest town over. But that route soon exhausted me, as I felt in my inner-knowing that the Universe has greater plans.

The opportunity to move in with my sister fell into my lap once I fully surrendered to acknowledging that the God/Source had higher plans in store for me, which also took a level of faith and trust as well. This was one of my first big lessons around not pushing or forcing, and to see what can unfold, once I allow myself to receive (simply by being present as much as I can be, in acceptance and appreciation with what is). I wasn’t surprised at all when this opportunity came about… it’s almost like I could feel it in my bones that this is exactly what was supposed to happen next.

Drinking fresh pomegranate juice outside in the sun in Delaware

One thing I will say, is the synchronicity (or “coincidence” to the less awakened folks, lol) in the timing of it all. I had two full weeks to pack up my belongings and ship it to Houston (via UPS - a quite affordable and least inexpensive option for less-heavy items), with whatever I wasn’t flying down with or planning to buy there.

I was also given the opportunity to have a deep one-on-one conversation with my mother and my father individually, both which happened in the car actually. These moments are ones I will cherish forever; it felt like I was truly ready to close the chapter of my time in Delaware and like my deed was done, after having those karma-clearing conversations. When karmic blocks are cleared, energy is restored between all parties, and you can’t help but feel anything except peace, inside to your deepest of layers (bones, tissues, cells).

Fast forward to my migration from Delaware to Houston…

The flight to Houston had my nervous system all out of whack, for some obvious reasons as I was traveling with my cat (who I gave a light sedative drug) and was praying he wouldn’t meow the entire flight - which he didn’t at all, he was an angel. And he clung to me so tightly as I held him in my arms walking through TSA security (since pets have to be taken out of their carriers and off their leashes/collars). I actually got to chatting with an elderly man who sat in my row, and talked my ear off about his cat back home in Florida. Little interactions like that are such blessings these days, especially after the pandemic which made people so fearful of each other in many ways.

Stay tuned for Part 2 on this story continued…

What it was like for me during my first few months in an entirely new state after moving across the country

Facing abundance blocks, revisiting my childhood, being forced to detach from finding comfort and safety in material items, finding new ways to regulate my nervous system that goes beyond food, pivoting away from preaching about food/telling you what to eat as a health coach, using my savings to invest in a 4-figure coach, entering a new relationship almost accidentally (we’re talking the twin flame, soul-mate kind), and being in a several-month void of waiting to see what’s next for my purpose + co-creating with God…

Thank you

Thank you for being here. Thank you for reading my words. It means more to me than you may ever know. Sending you love + healing energy.

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From the bottom of my heart,

Thank you.

Morgan