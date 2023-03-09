Happy post-Full Moon (in Virgo)!

It’s been two days since the Full Moon peaked on March 7th and I’m still feeling the effects (although I tend to feel them stronger in the days/week leading up to it)... kind of like a mini “hangover.”

I’m not sure to what degree you’ve been impacted during this part of the moon cycle (whether it’s being physically tired, purging emotions, getting some hard life realizations, or just needing to spend time alone in the silence)… but regardless, I am sending you healing energy + strength for what you are currently moving through.

On Tuesday (the day of the Full Moon), I spent most of my day off of social media and my phone so I could tend to myself, when I wasn’t caught up in some work-related tasks. I took a long, hot bath in the afternoon and listened to a reiki-infused sound bath recording, followed by a much-needed 2-hour nap.

I tend to not get much sleep during the nights leading up to these more “powerful” full moons - as emotions, thoughts, downloads are swirling around in my mind especially in the late night hours, when the veil is said to be the thinnest. I’m proud to say I’ve come to a place where I’ve truly learned to stop fighting it, to stop resisting the “wakefulness”… something that my old self (who was quite attached to her identity as an insomniac) would have let ruin the entire rest of her day or even week.

Speaking of the moon… I’m curious to know - does your mood shift depending on different phases of the moon?

Have you noticed if your menstrual cycle even coincides with the full and/or new moon?

This is something I’ve become aware of, personally, within the last year or so… and wow, has it been eye opening to the synchronicities of life, as well as the POWER we as women hold with our bodies + menstrual cycles + wombs + intuition + creativity + hearts.

Anyways, I’m so happy to be back to sharing on here. You can expect more from me moving forward than just the monthly essay/written piece, now that my soul has decided it’s OFFICIALLY time to put my efforts with Instagram on the back-burner. Although you will still see occasional updates on there with snippets from my publication on here, or photos of my life to share simply from a place of desire rather than the “pressure” to show up + post constantly, and to get new eyes on my work here. What a breath of FRESH AIR this recent detachment for me has been.

In case you missed it

… Or, weren’t yet a part of my community, here is the link to Part 1 of this long-form entry.

Now, where were we?

Ahh, yes, what my life has been like since I stepped foot in Houston with my cat Freddy. If you’re looking to know the reasons behind WHY I chose to make this trek across the country with my belongings (all small things, plus clothing/apparel, my crystals, books, meditation cushion, my Yoga Teacher Training manual, and some other “needs” that make my Taurus moon feel safe in her abode), you can check out the piece I wrote back in December, linked above.

My intention with this post is to touch on mini stories and lessons learned, as well as life synchronicities or “a-ha” moments sprinkled in, while catching you up to the place I am currently at now (mentally, emotionally, physically, etc.).

For a bit of a backstory…

I have been in such a process this year that I needed to go through — it couldn't be rushed. Since landing here in Houston, I wasn't ready to just “get out there” and make decisions until I was ready. What I learned and what I know now couldn't have been revealed to me until it was time.

That is sort of the feeling where you work on healing something, and then all of the sudden some other part that needs healing comes up. You're like, 'Where the heck did that come from?'

It needed a time for you to really be with it and heal it.

I’m talking about things that are “personal” in which you just don’t disclose or share the details with your coworkers, boss, mailman, hair-dresser, or local baker about. These things go THAT deep… you need to make sure you’re able to gauge whether someone is capable to hold that safe space for you or not. This has a lot to do with the state of their nervous system.

Because I’m someone who values each of my relationships deeply, then if you’re in my life, you’re in it for a very special reason, and 9 times out of 10, you know exactly what’s going on in my life, at each moment. Even if it’s uncomfortable. I value quality over quantity, any day. And I don’t know why exactly… but something in me just HAS to be an open book with each person in my life - it truly feels like my own experiences, lessons learned, triumphs and struggles are each meant to be shared, not to keep just for myself.

Maybe this is partially because I’m a 1/3 profile in Human Design, an “Investigator / Martyr.” This insatiable desire to lead a life of discovery, and that means learning/finding different truths myself through experience, and then to share the wisdom I’ve gained along the way with others.

Let me know yours in the comments below (if a paid subscriber) or shoot me a DM!

How Moving Effects The Nervous System

I had a feeling that moving to an entirely new state, across the country, would definitely have its challenges. But the challenges I faced in the months to follow were not ones I expected.

I’ll keep it quite brief here, as I think this would make a great topic to talk about in a podcast/audio file on here.

Quite simply… the year prior to moving, I had made SO much progress in healing over 30 chronic symptoms, all which stemmed from low-grade chronic viral infections (that I’ve had since grade school, others which had been passed down over generations - EBV, shingles, Strep, etc.). I had been incorporating Medical Medium information into my lifestyle so diligently, and it was the most freeing part of my health journey (spanning over 10+ years).

My healing routine was something I had taken for granted - the grocery shopping rituals, the meal prep, the supplement routine, my sleep routine, yoga, meditation, journaling, deepening new friendships with fellow YTT friends, spending time in nature daily… with the occasional disruption of living at home with my parents bringing it’s own type of triggers every once in awhile. But d*mn… looking back at this time, everything about it was divinely aligned to allow me to experience that level of deep healing + make that much progress (physically, mentally, spiritually).

Moving to Houston, to an entirely new environment (a very “masculine” charged city, hot, humid, poor air + water quality, loud, noisy, people everywhere - even at parks) was an adjustment in itself. Not having my own car has definitely impacted me - I’ve needed to strategically plan grocery-store runs and other basic errands. The location/neighborhood of where I live is not safe to walk - so again, patiently planning my opportunities to go to a park, to a yoga class, to a cafe… but thank God for Uber/ride share. And also for my boyfriend (who happened to get his own car a few weeks after entering this relationship)!

P.s. I’ve learned to love staying the night at his place so that I can make it a morning ritual to get outside and go on a walk in the mornings with his pup - because he lives in a beautiful area with old but refurbished homes (now valued at something in the millions’). His place is also just a 20-minute walk to my yoga studio (where I work on weekends), and under 20-minutes from several juice places + cafes!

Anyways, it’s taken me several months to adapt and adjust from my old routine - especially when it comes to my daily self-care rituals. So on days I can’t get outside on a walk, I’ll jump on my rebounder inside, and then spend some time sitting outside in the back yard (despite the noise from traffic - hence why I got noise cancelling headphones lol). And I’ve always had an at-home yoga practice - so I’ve been able to adapt this to where I live now; the key is to simple find a space (hard floor, sunlight, enough space to try all the poses both on + off the mat) that your body and mind knows that it’s time to get on the mat and zone out the rest of the world.

Lastly… all of this has led me to find new ways to regulate my nervous system, that goes beyond just food and supplements. It’s also allowed me to revisit what definition of “safety.” Yes, safety can be found in who and what you surround yourself with. But most of all, the truest sense of safety can be found inside. For me, doing practices that allow me to “go inward,” as well as cultivating my relationship with God/Source + building that trust with a higher power, has provided me the ultimate sense of safety - both inside and out.

Facing Abundance Blocks

Going from paying zero rent at my parents, to paying my sister full rent here in Houston has come with it’s own set of challenges around my mindset and beliefs around money.

Revisiting your money story eventually requires you to look at how it began. For me, growing up I experienced quite a wealthy childhood. But after a very life-changing moment at age 16, my family was soon on food stamps in what felt like happened overnight. Mind you, we were living in a VERY wealthy, conservative township in central/northern New Jersey. A lot of families lived here who had parents that commuted in and out of New York City, because we were under an hour drive from it. It was known for some of the best public schooling system in the country; and with that, came high taxes, and a high cost of living. So, going from riding in a Lincoln Navigator + getting way too many gifts each year at Christmas and birthday celebrations, to being on food stamps and seeing your mom go back to work full-time, forces you to grow up a little faster. To become an adult a bit sooner than your peers.

My first job I had was at age 15 where I became a certified soccer referee with my older sister and dad. I stuck it out for one year, but it definitely was not meant for me, let’s just say (I was still finding my voice, authority, confidence ha). So I then got an hourly-wage job at Rita’s. I received some great tips there and got along great with the team. Enough recognition that I was eventually promoted to store manager at age 16 or 17… but, I still remember that my boss never mentioned increasing my pay. So instead of bringing this up to him, I just straight up quit, shortly after finishing that manager training (quite formalized since it was with a franchise) and got a job at a frozen yogurt place elsewhere in town. Since then, I’ve always worked some type of hourly-wage job, whether it be as a hostess, babysitting/nannying, at a country club, etc. throughout high-school.

In college, I was priviledged enough to receive some scholarships, grants, and take out student loans for the portion that my family couldn’t afford sending three girls to higher education at once. I didn’t have to work during the school year, except for winter break and summer break where I either worked in retail at Talbots, or nanny’d/worked at a restaurant over the summer months. With that I was able to save enough to have some spending money of my own during the school year, although I always remember being fearful of running out of that money, in addition to carefully spending on my meal plan (and I ate like a bird, but still managed to use up most of my funds… maybe it was all those matcha lattes with soy milk lol).

There were also two pivotal moments I have memories of relating to “money” for me…

The summer before my senior year in college - I was unable to get an internship (despite doing several interviews at accounting firms). So I had to resort to nannying and working at a country club that I just did not fit in at. But this was the summer I went through my first Spiritual Awakening… which, looking back, I think this all happened for a reason, the way this summer in particular panned out. The summer after graduating from college, and at this point I had signed with a Big Four accounting firm to start my full-time corporate career in September. But between May and September, I reached a point of literally hitting $0 in my bank account. And I had to have my parents help me out with my first month of rent. But ahh, after that, I was able to take care of everything myself. Going from this low, helpless point to shortly a place of empowerment (the fact I could actually take care of myself!) was quite exciting.

Lastly, since moving to Houston, I’ve been able to truly understand what it means to invest in myself financially.

Before moving here, my first big investment in myself was enrolling with IIN back in 2020 during the pandemic - while I was working a full-time job in the corporate world.

The second was going back to school - to grad school, to get my master’s in integrative nutrition and herbal medicine (but this only lasted for about a year before it was time for me to move on).

Now in Houston, I used some of my savings to invest in a 4-figure coach (who focused mainly on the energetics of business + being a solo-entrepreneur). This was when I started getting a nudge from the Universe that it’s time to pivot away from preaching about food, nutrition, and to stop telling others what to eat as a health coach. But this was so hard for me to wrap my head around, because my entire coaching business was based on this, as nutrition had become my passion for 4-5 years now; I’ve coached women and wrote an entire 60-page guidebook on this.

So I kept resisting. Until, things got harder. The Universe started to shake things up even MORE in my personal life, as a ways to pull me away from my health coaching, and to force me to re-evaluate my priorities + what matters most to me; to see clearly what gives me the most meaning.

Months later, after deeply praying (out loud), another business coach came to me, but this one had a professional team and taught from a more “masculine” side of things - i.e., structure, strategy, stability. The previous coach I hired focused more on the “feminine” energetics of business (the flow, creativity, leading from the heart). So I invested even MORE of my savings - nearly double the amount of the first coach (all of this which was from my 4 years in corporate accounting/finance - which I am deeply grateful for - but I also know I worked d*mn hard for).

But during the 8th week (out of 12) of being a part of this group program / mastermind for monetizing your business online via social media… my soul said “nope. All done. Your time is up here. You’ve learned all you need to learn. Now is the time to go inward again.”

You know when this happened? This clarity came just a week after I was done with moving through something very life-changing between my partner and I (that lasted the entire month of February). This is what I was referring to earlier in the Backstory section… when some personal things come up for you to deal with + move through + heal… and you can’t do anything but surrender to the process. And what often comes with this, is needing to put a lot of work things on the back-burner. Because family and health take priority almost ANYDAY.

So again, I always look into the timing of things, and when/how they happen… is everything truly a distraction? Or is it just a blessing in disguise? Was it actually that the Universe was trying to show me something - that maybe there ARE other ways I’m meant to be showing up and use my gifts?

Cross-posting an entry here by the wonderful Peta Kelly for those who may be on the never-ending search for "more"...

I’m taking a break from social media

We’ll dive deeper into my reasoning why behind this in one of my next posts to come (the one involving my decision to leave the health coaching industry).

THIS… has been the biggest breath of fresh air. I find it quite funny that once I stopped putting pressure on myself to show up on line (for the sake of my business, my finances, my livelihood), I started gravitating towards posting on my stories again (both my personal account) and even host an IGTV live (on my business/coaching account). In a way that feels genuine, authentic. Wow, I’ve missed this feeling… it feels like it’s been YEARS since my nervous system was not so effected by this damn app.

Anyways…

Months later after working with my first coach, I found myself investing in another container (at double the investment), only to once AGAIN find myself in week 8 (of 12) “throwing in the towel.”

But all in the name of evolving past the idea of “growing your business using social media” to see the bigger picture (in which I do NOT see Instagram as being a part of my future, to the extent that my livelihood depending on it).

All I know is this is a very similar lesson to be learned, dating back to when I knew it was time for me to leave my master’s program in nutrition and herbal medicine, just after 2 highly-successful trimesters in.

Cross-posting a second entry here:

The Void

I mention all of this because whenever I am asked about how it’s been for me since moving to Houston, I tend to not sugar-coat things anymore. I’m over acting like things are just fine and dandy, like we’re all just floating through the thing called life. NO - I am here for the deep stuff. The transformation. The alchemy. I guess by staying away from anything surface-level is part of what comes with awakening, spiritually.

I tell them straight up - and most of them usually don’t know how to respond, exactly… but now I know to at least now waste my time with them, until they are ready and on that level to go deeper. The once that are meant to be in your life will find a way back to you, don’t worry.

I spent a majority of my days in the week feeling beaten down… it’s more than seasonal depression (SAD) or a vitamin D deficiency. It’s different than that. It’s a void within the soul. Repeated tower moments.

Note: By Spiritual Awakening, I’m referring to those who are always searching for a deeper meaning in this thing called life… wondering why humans are here on earth at this time… why you and I are here at this exact moment in time… many of which have experienced certain “ego deaths” or “tower moments” (a lot of whom this has happened to in 2020). For me, it was 2016. Then I fell asleep a bit again. But then it happened again for me in 2020, tenfold.

I simply explain to them how I’ve quite literally been forced to detach from finding comfort and safety in material items. That true security is found on the inside. And that the true meaning, sense of home cannot be based on something external. And because I don’t work the typical “9-5” job anymore, I’ve come to intimately face my spending habits with the utmost intention now. I now see how little I need at this point in time to survive. Not only to survive, but thrive. Superfoods, supplements, yoga clothes, shoes, cosmetics, jewelry, all the material sh*t that comes with being a woman… I’ve come to learn what I truly can actually live without. And it’s been the most freeing thing - the minimalist lifestyle has always peaked my interest (tiny houses, Marie Kondo, etc.) - so I guess this is the Universe allowing me space to enter into it.

This all has been quite a humbling experience and process. More than ANYTHING I’ve ever been through in the last 28 years of my life.

Final note here, regarding spending habits + abundance + material security:

Source/God/The Universe is always providing for you. It always provides you with exactly what you need, at the right amount, in each season of life.

And after being in a several-month void of waiting to see what’s next for my purpose + co-creating with God…

I wouldn’t change it for the world. Because moving here to Houston, I’ve also been able to step into my role as a yoga teacher. This starting as we speak - I have my first audition next week!

And, for now…

What I will be prioritizing / Things I will spend my time + energy on both in + outside of work, on things that mean the most to me (and in the long-term):

IN-PERSON:

Teach yoga to my community here in Houston, while working my weekend shifts as Studio Lead/Manager at Black Swan Yoga. I plan to commit to tending to my own practice religiously (this serves as another creative outlet for me to use my voice, make an impact on others’ lives, and provide them a safe space to heal + to feel).

P.s. Some of you know that I got certified in Yoga Teacher Training (YTT, 200-hr) in the first half of 2022 back home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware before moving to Houston within a few short weeks of the YTT graduation.

I was offered a promotion at the yoga studio I’ve been working at here on the weekends… I got the job originally on 11/11 of 2022. And on the day of the Full Moon, my manager reached out to me about an opportunity for having more responsibility, as well as an opportunity to begin teaching there. I obviously took him up on this!

An glimpse into the beginning stages of drafting a yoga flow (in which the inspiration comes as I freestyle through my own practice, or from a class that I attended at the studio I work at… ranging from creative vinyasa, to traditional Ashtanga, to beginner-friendly)

ONLINE:

My community here on Substack - writing, speaking (podcast episodes + mini guided meditations), connecting… THIS is the space where I find myself consuming + creating + connecting the most, especially these days, and in the future for the long-term.

Some of my favorite muses are on here (well, and still on Instagram a bit but in ways to share snippets of their work here, and show a glimpse into their life here and there in a way that’s authentic to them - NOT the viral or trending reels where everyone just seems to copy each other, and looks ridiculous while doing so… it’s just not for everyone).

If you’re interested in reading about the intentions behind this platform and are curious for where it’s heading (compared to social media)… consider clicking below!

OTHER:

Practice Reiki (on self + others in my community, online & in-person if you live in Houston or catch me when I’m traveling to the East Coast!)

Refining + calling in my own sense of stability/security in this 3D realm

And lastly, in regards to self-help, self-healing, self-development…

No more “chasing’

No more “fixing”

Just being.

A journaling exercise for you

Am I living fully right now?

Am I bringing forth everything I can bring forth?

Am I digging down into that ineffable inner treasure-house that I know is in there? That trove of genius?

Am I living my life's calling?

Am I willing to go to any lengths to offer my genius to the world?

Thank you

Thank you for being here. Thank you for reading my words. It means more to me than you may ever know. Sending you love + healing energy.

You can visit my link in bio on my Instagram account to see my latest offerings if you’re curious about working 1:1 with me in more of a mentorship (rather than coaching) type of setting. Hint: we cover anything from health/nutrition, food freedom & emotions, body awareness & intuition, feminine energy & embodiment, energy/soul healing… all the things. It’s all relevant, all connected.

Lastly, if you feel called to support me in my work here, you can consider upgrading to the paid monthly subscription at $7/mo… (where you’ll receive access to paid-subscriber-only posts, the ability to comment and interact on all posts + threads, full access to my content archive, and community chats + discussions with like-minded others on here!

If not, but you’re wanting to support in any other way, here are the links to my PayPal & Venmo accounts.

And even if all you have the capacity for is to just keep reading my words through what I publish on here for free, that is enough.

From the bottom of my heart,

Thank you.

Morgan

And for a peak of what’s up next…

Meeting My Person

I’m nearing my “6 month” anniversary of being in a relationship with someone I encountered (was in the presence of) on my very first night of moving here.

And entering a new relationship almost accidentally, yet divinely (we’re talking the twin flame, soul-mate kind of love/experience).

And learning what it means to truly open myself up to receive in all ways - financially, emotionally, sexually…