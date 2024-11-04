"In the end, just three things matter: How well we have lived. How well we have loved. How well we have learned to let go.” — Jack Kornfield

Where I spent Halloween this year… on the beach in this freakishly-still-warm-weather on the east coast, with an overly-priced yet delicious acai bowl, after teaching a morning yoga class to a lovely group of humans

In these days leading up to the 2024 Presidential Election…

The energy is heightened, which is putting it lightly!

I’ve been feeling the energetic effects of it for nearly two weeks now… not to mention, the veils thinning around Halloween.

I wanted to come in to say that maintaining peace is crucial during such a pivotal time we are in right now, both individually and collectively. If you are reading this, you are mostly here at this time in Earth’s history for a very reason.

As the saying goes (I’m paraphrasing here),

We are in this world, but not of it.

Meaning, yes, this physical human experience is very real. But at the same time, we have the power to not allow ourselves to be consumed by it. By all that exists outside of ourselves. By all that desires to pull our energy away from us. Not just our physical energy, but our light, our love, our spirit.

The spiritual war between dark and light is very real, and has existed since the dawn of humanity. We don’t exist without the Law of Polarity (opposites - one end of the spectrum simply can’t exist without the other).

And with more fear circulating the world more than ever before (ever since 2020), we are easily swayed and pulled out of our own sovereignty. We forget that our birthright is to be free. We are born as a free, sovereign being. But many of us just forget this the moment we enter this physical plane, or we are programmed to forget this simple truth by the age of 7. I believe the Four Agreements book touches on this, but instead of ‘programmed,’ the author uses the word ‘domesticated.’

We seem to be in a world where just about everything is inverted. So, those that go through a (or many) spiritual awakenings, they tend to find that what they always were told/believed to be true, is no longer the case. And that can just about rock your world. But, that’s all part of the journey of awakening.

“We are living in this weird time where there seems to be a “right” way of thinking and a “wrong” way of thinking, which completely takes away from what America is about—the FREEDOM to choose, to think, to live.” — Kenzie Burke

Your Inner World

A key point here is to come back in remembrance of what is IN your control, and what, is ultimately, out of your control… no matter how much you try to force your way with the Universe/Almighty. Some of us have already learned this the hard way… often, many times over. Until we really allow ourselves to surrender to the higher plan.

But, it’s YOU who is the one that is in control of your inner world

YOU are in control of keeping your peace

Of standing in your power

Of BEING in your own energy

You have a choice to see the world through the eyes of your own empowerment, NOT victimhood

As Jen Hitze says… lighten up! This is NOT spiritual bypassing; it’s simply you taking your power back and reclaiming your sovereignty as a creator here on earth at this time.

“There’s nothing sadder than an angry healer. A healer’s energy is meant to be restorative, loving, and up-lifting. When that balance is lost, it’s a sign that the world has taken too much from them without giving enough in return. Let’s remember to pour love and support into those who spend their lives healing others. May we all work to keep our spirits light as a feather, our hearts open, and our energy positive.” — Queen Afua

What You Can Do

Take steps to become more clear - take inventory of any dimmers that may be taking you away from yourself, from your center. This could be anything form caffeine, alcohol, scrolling social media, over-working, over-exercising. Carve out a moment in your day where you can take a few moments to focus back on your breath, as you close down the eyes, and just breathe. Less doing and more BEING. Practice gratitude when you need it most/are feeling most resistance to doing it. Again, it is not any kind of spiritual bypassing or toxic positivity on any level… it is you choosing to stand in your power, to take your power back, and to choose not to be the victim. You have the opportunity to empower yourself, no matter what the external they look like for you at this time. The choice is yours. Take a moment in your day, each day (consistency is key, as with anything), to pray - to pray for peace, for freedom, for the good of all. See and envision the future of harmony, happiness, alignment and light, manifesting for all.

A Deeper Look

They WANT us divided… this is something that was first presented to me by my acupuncturist during 2020, after I shared with him that I was exhausted with trying to keep up with the news and politics.

As someone who used to work at one of the top intelligence agencies (this was early on in my career, which I hope to share more of when the time feels right), I can say the propaganda is very real. And has been more relentless than EVER.

As I mentioned above… we live in an inverted society, where just about everything is existing in its opposite expression (as opposed to how it should be, in its natural state). The division and separation is promoted more heavily than ever right now, because they don’t want us to come to the realization that there are more of us than there are of them (the top 1%, the ones pulling the strings behind many actors and puppets that we see on TV), the ones that are unknown to most of the public unless you do some major digging and truth seeking).

But just know this…

Those of us who work for the light out-number those who worship the dark; “they” (the powers that be) just don’t want us to know that. All we have to do is remember our light, but coming back to our heart. To our center.

Your path will be found as you walk blindly in the dark, stumbling until you learn to see through the eyes of your heart. — LEMURIAN PROVERB II

Inverted crosses, inverted pentagrams, witchcraft and wizardry, dark themes are becoming more popular. All the while we are pulled away more and more from the light.

This is a spiritual war; it always has been. All you have to do is hold the light, by keeping your peace and embodying the practice of coming back to your center, to your heart. To hold trust in the Divine Plan.

Whether you like it or not, one of these two candidates is really just the catalyst that will bring healing to this country and planet, as it’s been written in the stars (literally; see here and here if your intuition is calling). They will be (and already have been) the catalyst for the much needed change we need to see (and will be seeing) in the world… to bring healing, truth, and love to this planet for once and for all.

There is so much more to this thing called life and what we came here to experience. So start to tap in to that infinite abundance that is your birthright. And begin to step into the remembrance of who you are.

Just Remember…

The light always wins, in the end

And only LOVE is real

"Humanity is ready for the spaciousness of grace. Grace knows how to end wars that humanity does not know how to end. Grace knows how to be at peace when humanity does not know how to be at peace with itself. Grace knows how to forgive what feels unforgivable. Grace also knows how to love what feels unlovable. Grace is the sanctuary of space from which quantum solutions arise that end the need for all suffering. Grace allows for the seemingly impossible to miraculously appear, without effort, as a direct revelation of divine love." — The Sophia Code, Pg. 49

November Energies

This month is all about transformation and rapid change. As tensions rise and polarities emerge, remember that you are in control of your frequency.

Stay grounded, hold your vision, and let go of any fear-based distractions.

The energy of 11:11 (on November 11th) is here to help you shift timelines and elevate your vibration.

There is a lot of division, political turmoil, and manipulation happening as those in power try to hold onto control. However, this is a time of awakening and try not to worry too much. Work on keeping a positive mindset, focusing on the highest intentions, and utilizing the energy of 11.11 to raise your frequency.

A tattoo I got at the start of my spiritual awakening in 2020, after leaving a 2.5 year relationship that I outgrew and started seeing repeating (angel) numbers everywhere again

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Thank You For Being Here

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All my love,

Morgan

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