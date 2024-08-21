Buckle Up

This post might not be going where you think it is, for most of the masses… however, I tend to be someone who likes to think outside of the box, to question the norm, and to find some deeper truth that there is to almost everything.

I take a stance quite different than what most of the media says or wants you to believe these days, and quite literally take on the way they want you to ‘think’ and come to certain conclusions. For example, those ‘profiles’ in the comments section on social media - how many of them are bots?

But maybe this is why you’re here. Maybe you’re in search of some deeper truth out there as well. Welcome to the journey of awakening.

Ballerina Farm

Maybe you’ve been a long-time follower of Hannah Neeleman and her family’s on social media for quite awhile, or maybe you’re new to it all. Maybe you’ve recently heard about it because of all the conversations happening around this woman and her family, as recently portrayed by a journalist in The Times.

“An interview published last weekend with internet star Hannah Neeleman at her Utah home, Ballerina Farm, has sparked a global social media debate.” — THE TIMES

I wanted to first start off by saying that this whole debacle has definitely deepened the divide between self-proclaimed feminists (I used to be one of them… story for another day) and women who lean more conservative / find value in a more traditional way of living. This divide even came to a head in the recent summer months surrounding the lifestyle (and everything in between) of Nara Smith — who I adore, by the way. She truly is an inspiration for those of us that desire a different life outside of the ‘climbing the corporate ladder’ career path. But alas, where there is popularity, there is also the ‘haters.’ That’s just the way things work, if you consider the Law of Polarity* being at play.

*The Law of Polarity states that everything in the universe has an opposite. This fundamental principle affirms that every situation, emotion, and moment in life has a dual nature, with two poles or extremes. The law represents the potential for another reality to emerge, regardless of the current state.

In the journalist’s words:

“Trad wives are an internet phenomenon; women who have rejected modern gender roles for the more traditional existence of wife, mother and homemaker — and then promote that life online, some to millions of followers. Their lifestyle is often, though not always, bound to Christianity. They film themselves cooking mad things from scratch (chewing gum from corn syrup, waffles from a sourdough starter), their faces glowing in beams of sunlight, their voices soft and breathy, their children free range. In order to explain trad wives — and their popularity — we need to look back 15 years or so, when the fourth wave of feminism was breaking. This was the “girl boss” era, when women were told to be bolder in the workplace, to lean in further, to break glass ceilings. The poster woman for the movement at the time was the Facebook boss Sheryl Sandberg. But as the years went on women realized they’d been sold a lie: this individualistic feminism didn’t resolve anything unless you were a millionaire. For normal working mothers the girl-boss era achieved virtually nothing. After years of silence there also began a very public purging, women talking about how mind-numbing weaning is, about the isolation of maternity leave, the challenges of everyday life with irrational toddlers. Paradoxically this made it harder for women to be honest about any of motherhood’s joys. Those who succeeded were seen as smug — or saboteurs. And so, as a reaction to both the girl bosses and the frazzled mothers, along came a group of women who didn’t seem to care about any of that. They advocated for a life that rejected the drive for money, public power and success, and elevated gentle domesticity and hands-on motherhood to an almost divine state. Enter the trad wives.” — THE TIMES

The Controversy and Female Archetypes

A text I two of my close friends once going down a rabbit hole:

The separation / divide is CRAZY! The mind-virus surrounding the patriarchy, and this level of distorted feminism… I only heard about this family after all the news coming out about them portrayed in a interesting, albeit ‘false’ light by the reporter (false light after hearing from Hannah herself), unbeknownst to them at the time of the interviews. This whole thing is shining a light on the darkness within society…

For those that find themselves maybe feeling triggered or bothered by the way these ‘trad wives’ live and show up on social media, and those that have the urge to ‘speak up’ for these women’s wants, desires, and freedoms that lie beyond the confines of their marriage/family/home life…

This dynamic mirrors right back to you on where in YOUR life you are feeling stuck, trapped, and imprisoned… by the very things keeping you from living a life that is as free and pure as Hannah Neeleman’s. She’s quite literally living out her dream, at this stage in her life.

At this stage in her life… Enter: the Female Archetypes.

The Maiden (teen years into early twenties) - seen as a ‘virgin’ in many ways, naive, innocent, and is trying out all the new things, meeting different people, traveling to different places, to learn about the world and most importantly, learn deeply about herself. Oftentimes in the years from early teens, leading up to one’s Saturn Return (around age 29). Can depicted as Mary Magdalene. The Mother (child-bearing years) - the period where a woman commits to family life and surrenders to the birth process, rises to the occasion of creating life. A time filled with abundance, creation, and nurturance. She also tends to the home and has natural urges to ‘nest’ in order to make the environment as suitable as possible for bringing children into this world. Some see this time as limited to the home and family life, but more and more we are seeing mothers of young children and raising babies simultaneously expand in their process as a creative in the business world - even from home through online platforms. Depicted as Mother Mary. The Wise Woman (empty nester) - a wise woman, oftentimes marked by the period after menopause. This can be a time where women resurface from raising children and go back into the business world as an entrepreneur, with her creative juices flowing and her wisdom that is highly valued by the rest of society. The Crone - oftentimes marked by the period around her second Saturn Return (around age 58). Healers, psychics, mediums, queen energy, the Matriarch.

Back to the mirroring…

The freedom, or perceived lack thereof, is what is coming up for you. If you find yourself hating on or expressing negative thoughts while watching Ballerina Farm content, or really any content that has a lot of traction, that’s a clue for you right there. Are you getting worked up around Hannah Neeleman’s ‘lack’ of freedom as portrayed by the media? If so, begin to look inwards and look at your life to see where you feel you are not free. THAT is where the real work is, and where change can happen.

Feeling ‘threatened’ as mentioned by the woke journalist below is what I am speaking to:

When I asked her about how she felt about the anger of other mothers, who said she only showed the good parts of motherhood rather than the struggles, she was bright and sweet in her response. “I feel like there’s so much joy in making a beautiful meal for your family, it’s very satisfying, especially when you have had some part in growing or sourcing the food that you have a connection to,” she told me. “And hopefully I’m inspiring women to do that.” I think this is the reason she inspires such strong opinions: the trad life makes women feel threatened by one another’s choices. It is as if one lifestyle is going to inhibit the other. That our freedom — however we interpret “freedom” — is being undermined by the existence of someone else’s. Women who work in a paid job feel terrified that by promoting the seeming peace and harmony of a traditional home life, Neeleman is threatening their ability to choose otherwise. They fear they are going to experience guilt or resistance if other women do choose otherwise. Women who look after their children full-time feel judged or patronized for doing so by the women who haven’t, their choices seeming threatened, too. And so, out of fear comes anger, like a bloke punching a wall when his wife leaves him. “Anything great requires sacrifice,” Neeleman said, as we stood on the side of the mountain, surrounded by babies and chickens. “You know that,” she said gently. “You know what it took to get to where you’re at.” And that, I think, is the very simple and very complicated truth of it. — THE TIMES

All of what we see, especially when it comes to other people and their lives, is just mirroring back to ourselves where we are not free. And, where we desire to be (more so, how we desire to feel as we go about our everyday lives).

Also… why are we hating on farmers? They are the last bit of hope for Americans when it comes to keeping food on our soil and sourcing from farm to table of high quality + real food… before it’s too late of entering a world where our food is made in labs, imported from other countries, and Bill Gates runs the world, ha.

P.s. It’s the ones who are on the right side of history that end up being persecuted by the media, around all the stories and lies being told (think: JFK, Lincoln, MLK, Trump, and more).

More Than One Side To a Story

You can read more about Ballerina Farm here, as written in Hannah Neeleman’s own words.

And, I think this video bellow is worth a watch, as it is narrated by Hannah herself, from about 4 years ago.

A Different Reporter’s Take

A take on this topic of Ballerina Farm and ‘trad wives’ from one of the top reporters here on Substack:

This is the problem with new-age feminist reporters. They instinctively undercut anything that thrives in conservative corners, treating tradition and religion as backward traits, even in a family setting. … Peering into the lives of others should help us honor varied shades of mother and womanhood. Instead, envy mingled with politics breeds attack. Look at any Reddit feed attached to any popular female influencer, and you'll see what I mean. Unhappy, unfulfilled women on the internet tend to behave atrociously. Politics is partly to blame. Liberal media cannot effectively comprehend women like Hannah who reject their goals, with an open mind. They loathe what she represents, so subconsciously they seek to discredit it. I could have told you exactly how that article would end up. The insinuations are vague enough; it vowed to pull back the curtain on Hannah Neeleman's life, but the angle naturally catered to left-leaning bias by insinuating she must be a woman trapped in an unhealthy marriage, a dismissive wife operating under the shadow of broken dance dreams, serving an overbearing husband referred to as an "all-American steak of a husband.” The piece was a soft punch to her character. And to all those who admire her. What the writer failed to examine is more fascinating: Is the role of traditional motherhood collectively missed in a culture where women are encouraged to believe that only in corporate America competing with men should they feel validated? Or, why Hannah is so captivating in an era where woke ideology is insisting we only define ourselves as “women” with complicated scientific footnotes and gender asterisks attached. Is her allure because she has secured something females, even in a modern age, long for but are too ashamed to admit? On the other side of the Girl Boss era, is the simplicity of a loving home and partner more enviable? — Jessica Reed Kraus

Quite polarizing, right?

Let me know what you think. Do you tend to lean more towards siding with the journalist who wrote THE TIMES article, or the article by Jessica Reid Kraus on Substack? Always open to discussion! Discussion and debates… something I wish they did more in school with kids. But kids are now taught to not question authority, let alone question what they are being taught to memorize in order to graduate. Okay. Anyways, let’s continue (ha).

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Modern-Day Feminism

Admittedly I agree with Hannah Neeleman when she says she “doesn’t even know what feminism means anymore.” She goes onto say that they '“try so hard to be neutral and be ourselves and people will put a label on everything. This is just our normal life.” — Vanity Fair

The way these articles were written, so cleverly in a way that has you thinking/believing from one perspective, and one perspective only: from the viewpoint that the very reporter, and media company, wants you to see from.

This fires me up because I USED to be one of them, a firm believer. I gobbled everything up by the mainstream, without question. But truthfully, I never felt more trapped at that point in my life where I identified as a so-called feminist. I was living a lie. I was just going through the motions, checking off each box as I went along. School, undergrad, corporate world, dating apps. I was so disconnected from myself, from my own wants and needs and desires. Then came 2020… which naturally changed my trajectory quite a lot from that point. That was actually around the time the idea of my brand Heal To Awaken came to surface.

Modern-day feminism is really just 'women’ living from their masculine energy - and there is nothing more unnatural about that. I think that’s one of the major reasons why there is a sense of deep satisfaction underneath all the layers of some of these women. And they are tired of wearing a mask inauthentic to their natural way of being.

As a commenter describes in the comment section of JRK’s post:

“I feel this, as I got caught in the hamster wheel and at 34 am still trying to find my way out. Finally unraveled all the brainwashing when I detoxed my brain off HBC 4 years ago. I feel like feminism has ripped away femininity and a true women’s soul purpose on this earth.” - Erin, 34

My Own Desires

Ever since I began to really allow myself to slow down in life, especially brought on by the years following 2020 and reaching some of my lowest lows with my health during my time in a work environment that was just simply not suited for me or my journey (+ spiritual path), I got more in touch with my feminine side innately. And as I near the end of my twenties, I find myself having a deep yearning and desire to settle down with a man as the protector, father to my children, and provider (in ways that work for our family dynamic). And I DO believe that fairytales exist, and that they are possible. Anything is possible, especially in the quantum realm. If you’ve ever looked into Dr. Joe Dispenza’s work, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.

So yes, I want a family, children, and marriage more than I want to climb the corporate ladder and reach the top, and having said ‘I made it’ in terms of societal recognition and success related to money.

It’s taken me most of the years in my twenties (I am approaching my 30th birthday) to try out different routes and life paths, to try and fail, to travel and move all over the country, to fall madly in love, to experience heartbreak, to witness love and loss. I’ve tried countless times to go after what would be ‘approved’ by society and cultural norms, only to find myself up against a road block bigger than the one before. If a job scam that was the result of a money-hungry, people-pleasing, self-loathing desire to ‘fit in’ again - after shying away from teaching yoga and writing and healing others through reiki - in attempt to enter back into the corporate world, wasn’t a big enough sign, I don’t know what would be.

One thing these lessons and trials had in common was they allowed me to discover ways for me to nourish my own masculine energy, when my heart closed itself off. I learned ways I could provide a safe space and container for my feminine side to thrive again and shine. So that I could explore my creative side again, and be open to receive whatever the Universe/God/Source had in store for me, and to tap into my heart’s wisdom… in which to either share that with others, or to keep to myself (for now) when it comes to uncovering some of my own deepest desires, and to act accordingly.

These experiences also opened me up to allow myself to receive help in different forms, from men in my life. Whether it be my partner at the time, my own father, my mentor in yoga, or even a stranger at my workplace.

Because of the level of help I received at one of the lowest times in my life (financially, mentally), I felt safe enough to start exploring what it would be like to put my training and years of practice to use - and to begin teaching yoga. And eventually, to get a car of my own. Which… depending on where you live, having a method of transportation such as a car can be crucial in terms of freedom with the accessibility it can provide.

I would record myself on video to get different pictures by ‘screen-shotting’ different parts of the film on my iPhone - to get some images like this one :) But I’ll be doing a photoshoot soon here with a dear friend, now that I am back home!

And once I began leading with my feminine side/being out in the world, more blessings came my way. And so my relationship with money began to change, and to grow again. My nervous system slowly got used to what it feels like to earn a certain amount of money again, incrementally. It’s allllll energy baby.

And yes, the biggest ‘hits’ happened in the years leading up to (& during) my Saturn Return. Funny how astrology always seems to have a way of proving itself over and over again.

Anyways.

I want to cook and bake and create in the kitchen, just as much as I do now and have been for the last 8-10 years. I want to feed, nourish, look after children that run wild and free. To be on our own land, with pastures of grass, animals galor, growing our own food, and baking all of the sourdough. Maybe Ballerina Farm IS a rendition on the dream many of us women want the satisfaction of deep down…

My latest sourdough recipe creations :)

On a deeper note, the real reason I want kids, and to have a daughter, is to be the mother in ways I never had or got to experience in this life. Don’t get me wrong, my parents did a wonderful job at raising my sisters and I, especially given the time they were living in, with the resources they had. But I can’t help but to one day raise children and shower them with the kind of love that only one can give after learning how to love themselves, with the utmost compassion and forgiveness.

So I think that’s where I’ll leave things.

That’s all for now…

All my love,

Morgan