Calling all homemakers, creatives, foodies, gut-health girlies, and well-being junkies alike!

Now is the time and this is your sign to explore your inkling for making your own bread from scratch! Not just any bread, but the kind of bread that is good for the soul. Bread that has been eaten by humans for centuries due to the fermentation aspect of it. And, not to mention, knowing how to make bread from scratch is a great skill to have; one that is timeless, essentially. There’s no better feeling than being self-resourced, especially when it comes to the kitchen, as food is an essential part of our survival. But, baking and cooking can also be seen as a creative outlet with endless possibilities. A different kind of ‘art’ studio.

I think the 2020 sourdough fad is here to stay.

Why Sourdough?

As someone who used to suffer from severe digestive issues, migraines, cystic acne, among an array of 30+ chronic symptoms on TOP of disordered eating tendencies for most of my twenties, I eventually healed my physical ailments by eliminating gluten, dairy, soy, eggs, and a few other things from my diet (adhering to the Medical Medium lifestyle to a certain degree, and lots of Dr. Joe Dispenza meditations).

I wouldn’t take back any of the years I struggled with my health, because it allowed me to experience many highs and lows throughout my years on the healing journey. And, I can now say I’ve finally come to a place of balance and ease. I’ve been at my natural weight for quite some time now (I can’t remember the last time I stepped on a scale), and feel more free than ever when it comes to food and intuitive eating. I’m able to rely on my quick-fixes when I’m not feeling my best or am having some symptoms pop up again, and I find true enjoyment + satisfaction when it comes to nourishing my physical vessel. Lastly, strength. I’ve never felt stronger. I like to attribute this to my journey of practicing yoga, and now being a teacher of it.

As I approach the end of my twenties, I’m humbled to say that I’ve never felt better in my body, mind, and soul. (This may be a post for another day… probably a long one, so I may record a podcast episode for it).

As a bread-lover my entire life, even since I was a little girl, there’s no gluten-free bread that will ever do real bread justice. But, I was still in search for something that had simple + high-quality ingredients, didn’t break the bank, and made me feel good after eating it (I’m looking at you, migraines and digestive issues). Enter in: sourdough.

How? The bacteria in sourdough naturally breaks down the gluten in wheat flour throughout the bread-making process. So, it leaves you with easier-to-digest, FRESH bread. With minimal ingredients, and without any of the additives or preservatives you see in the bread on the shelves of your grocery store. And bonus points if you buy higher-quality ingredients, like organic flour (or even Einkorn).

As Sarah Therese writes: Sourdough is easy to digest: It contains a natural bacteria and germ in the fermentation process that will break down the starches in the grains before they even hit your stomach. Basically, very gentle on your gut! Full of good acid: The acid in sourdough breads can help your body process foods easier and absorb more minerals, yielding a stronger immune system and better health overall. Good for GF sensitivities: In the creation of sourdough bread, gluten is broken down overtime and has changed into amino acids before you enjoy it. This aids in easier digestion and gut health. Less preservatives: Sourdough preserves itself naturally using acetic acid, nothing fake here! The flavor: Sourdough has a tang and flavor like no other bread. It is hearty, satisfying and extremely delicious.

What You’ll Need

Bread flour - I currently use King Arthur unbleached bread flour

Active starter - I got a fresh batch from my sister, who got hers from someone local that she got it touch with online. You can also go to your local bakery that makes in-house sourdough and see if they can share some with you. Don’t be afraid to reach out!

Granulated salt - I use pink Himalayan salt

Kitchen supples/gadgets (recommended, but most are optional) - large bowl, Weck jar, long-handled spatula, food scale, Danish dough whisk, dough scraper/cutter, banneton bowl/basket, measuring cups/spoons, Dutch oven (I have this one), plastic wrap, parchment paper, tea towel, bread machine (which I use for making bagels)

Sourdough Starter

DISCARD:

Before you feed your starter in preparation of making a fresh batch of sourdough bread (or any sourdough recipe), you need to take some out. This is where the term ‘discard’ comes from in sourdough bread-making. Think of it almost like pruning a plant - cutting away some stems and leaves, even ones with decent growth, will in-turn encourage new growth of the plant (which will produce even more tomatoes, stems/leave, flowers, etc.). So, this is where the discard is derived from, which, think of it as ‘stale’ sourdough starter, which is still very good to use in recipes. But it will be in recipes different from ones that require an ‘active, bubbly starter.’

FEEDING YOUR STARTER:

The easiest and safest way here is to use equal parts flour and water. Once you pour out a portion of the starter into a separate container (plastic or glass Pyrex with a lid) that will now be your batch of sourdough discard, you are left with hungry active sourdough starter.

Place the Weck jar with the remaining starter on the scale, and turn that on/reset to zero. From there, fill a glass of water and begin pouring that water into the Weck jar until the scale reads anywhere from 45-75 grams. Stir that with the long-handled spatula until thoroughly combined. Then you’ll add in your flour (I use bread flour, with a touch of organic Rye flour - I’m experimenting with getting my dough to taste more sour). Make sure to add in the same amount of flour in grams as you did water. Stir until well-combined.

Place the jar lid back on (no need to seal it shut) and leave out on the counter for several hours until it has doubled in size. One way to track this is to put a rubber band around the jar and set it at the line of the starter mixture, so that you can see its starting position. And once it has doubled in size, you are ready to begin preparing your dough!

Sourdough Souls Recipe (with some tweaks)

INGREDIENTS:

350g water

150g active starter

500g bread flour

1.5 tsp granulated salt (I use Himalayan pink or sea salt)

When measuring out ingredients, using grams in baking makes for the most precise amounts. I recommend buying a kitchen scale, something like this. Otherwise, you can use any AI tool to look up the conversion rate from grams to cups, etc. for a particular ingredient.

*You can double the ingredients here if you are wanting to double the recipe and make two loaves at a time.

INTRUCTIONS:

Starting at 2:00 pm the day before

Mix active starter and water together (when starter floats, it’s ready).

Add flour and mix with hands or a Danish dough whisk.

Cover with plastic wrap and wet tea towel; let rest for 1 hour on the countertop.

Around 3:00 pm

Squeeze in salt with wet hands. Sprinkle salt on top of dough and add touch of water. Gently mix by pressing all ten fingers (wet hands) directly into the dough, and then fold a few times. Cover and rest 1 hour.

Around 4:00 pm

Start stretch and fold. Fold every 30 minutes for 2 hours (4 stretch and folds). Alternate between a stretch and fold and coil fold. See the resources below for a video on these types of kneading.

Around 6:00 pm

After all folding (which should take you 2 hours), let dough rest another 2 hours.

Around 8:00 pm

Time to shape your loaf (cut in half if doubling the recipe)! Again, see the videos linked below under ‘Resources.’ After shaping, you’re ready for final proof.

Final proof

Place the shaped loaf in a banneton and cover with a wet tea towel for 2 hours at room temperature and then bake, OR place in the banneton and cover with a plastic bag (or plastic wrap + tea towel) overnight in the fridge for up to 12-18 hours, or just until it doubles in size (be careful to not let it over proof here).

Around 10:00 pm (or the following morning)

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 500 degrees F (or 480-490 if your oven is old) with the Dutch oven inside.

In the meantime, put the shaped loaf on top of a piece of parchment paper and score the loaf (you can get fancy here, or keep it simple - just a deep cut to help some of the steam release during the baking process).

When the oven is preheated, add the dough with the parchment paper into the hot Dutch oven (don’t forget to use oven mitts here). Add a splash of water or a few ice cubes to the Dutch oven between the parchment paper and the wall of the pot. *To keep the bottom from burning, depending on your oven, you can cut a silicone baking mat and fit it to the bottom of your Dutch oven before baking.

Bake at 475 degrees F for 35 minutes, covered.

Then, take the cover off and bake at 450 degrees F for about 8 minutes (keep an eye on it here). Take out when you achieve the desired color on the crusty top.

Enjoy!

Let cool on counter completely (place on a wire rack) until you cut into it using a serrated knife. Keep on counter in an air-tight bag up to 3 days or in the freezer for several weeks.

Resources

Method/Instructions (derived from Sourdough Souls):

Ballerina Farm:

King Arthur Baking:

Miscellaneous

There are many ways to make sourdough. I am including these ones below so that you can get an idea of the process as a whole, and see any similarities or differences.

BALLERINA FARM METHOD:

1. Mix starter with water, add in flour, knead for 5 minutes, cover bowl for 1.5-2 hours

2. Add salt + splash of water, pinch in and knead for 5 minutes, cover

3. Proof for 4-5 hours on counter or 12 hours fridge overnight

4. Shape dough (rectangle, fold each side over like envelope, roll up) and push/pull build tension, let sit for 20 mins

5. Repeat process, then cover in basket sit in fridge for 2 hours

6. Time to bake! Score loaf and place in hot dutch oven + ice cube at high temp at 500 degrees F for 30 mins covered, then 10 mins uncovered at 450 degrees F

NO-KNEAD RECIPE:

This one works great if you want fresh bread but don’t have availability to be at home for 6 hours for the kneading process.

Combine 14 g active starter, 140 g water, pinch of salt, and 130 g flour (stir with spoon until well combined) Cover dough with plastic wrap and tea towel or lid to your glass bowl Let ferment/proof on counter for 8-12 hours (overnight or start process in early AM) Lightly shape the dough before putting it on parchment paper to bake (bake according to instructions in either of the recipes listed above)

From my kitchen: everything sourdough bagels, English muffins, cinnamon raisin English muffins, and a classic sourdough loaf with a hint of wheat

Discard Recipes

These are ones I’ve tried so far (a few others left out that weren’t notable).

English muffins by Gathered Nutrition (regular/plain & cinnamon raisin)

Garlic knots by Sarah Therese

You can add sourdough discard to almost any muffin, pancake, or waffle recipe - just use Google or wherever you go for recipes!

Other Recipes

Sourdough bagels (I use this recipe, my sister uses this one) - after baking I brush mine with melted butter, and sprinkle with everything but the bagel seasoning or cinnamon sugar!

Focaccia using ripe sourdough starter. To mine, I add olive oil, fresh rosemary/thyme, garlic powder, and course salt. You can also try this recipe but I think there are more simple ones out there, in my opinion.

Cinnamon rolls - I am waiting for a free morning to make a pumpkin version!

With that, I will wrap up this newsletter here. Let me know if you have any questions or comments - I’d love to connect!

Leave a comment

All my love,

Morgan

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