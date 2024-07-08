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Happy July My Friends!

And happy 7/7 (the date I began writing a large portion of this piece)! According to numerology, days with repeating numbers can be considered as ‘portals’ - basically a day where our connection to higher realms is extra potent! Let me know in the comments - did you feel any different on this day too?

I sit here writing this blog post on the front porch of my parent’s house here in southern Delaware.

It’s been a little over 2 weeks since I drove out of Connecticut and left my entire life behind there: My relationship, work, community (connections I made over the last year there), a pet, and much more.

I had some pretty amazing things going for me there that made it hard to leave, and some things that made it much easier when it came time to walk away from it all.

Time has flown by since I published my last written piece on here (almost half of a year!).

But oh does it feel SO good and natural to be back typing away on my keyboard as I attempt to scratch the surface on what went on the last several months for me, in addition to the last almost 2 years of my life.

For some backstory…

In the last few months, I:

Became so caught up in my work life as a yoga teacher part-time, in addition to getting promoted to a studio manager role at a widely-known, family-owned yoga business in Connecticut (one which had made it through the pandemic! And has 10 studio locations now) Looking back, I overworked myself as a way to avoid the inevitable - the impending doom of the end of my relationship that was soon to come, while building up my reserves of having enough courage and strength and support to allow me to walk away for good

I also experienced an initial break-up, one that seemed to foreshadow what would be coming in two months down the road from that point in time

But, some wins…

In the last 2 years, I:

Moved 4 times among 3 different states

Started teaching yoga

Worked my way up to a management role 2x at two different highly-profitable yoga businesses

Eventually, I ended up saying goodbye to all of this so that I could break the chains of an intoxicating yet toxic relationship I was in.

And right now is the first time I feel the burn out as a result of the last few months being washed away…

Back ’home’ at my parents’ place safe and sound with my cat, Freddy - he’s always loved it here

Notes from my journal as I was navigating the 2 weeks of the breakup:

I’ve been having a hard time not to just get up and leave my entire life here in a moments notice, but I think I’m meant to really nourish my goodbyes here in my world at ““ Yoga… it’s definitely a test though as someone who has mastered Irish goodbyes early on in life. And, in therapy, known as a ‘runner’… I held my breath for the entire relationship, 2 years too long, and now I’m finally able to take the biggest breath out. Self-esteem. No one knew what happened behind closed doors. Gaslighting - where you begin to question everything about yourself + your existence; manipulation; control. I didn’t feel safe - the place where we lived, but also with him - my nervous system. I lost my sense of self, stopped writing and connecting within. What it took was for him to watch me walk out and leave on my own - that no one was was here / coming to save me. What it took was for him to see that no one else was coming to rescue me. That I was the one saving myself. That it was me. It’s that time again… packing up every single thing you own, only to find yourself later unpacking things at your new version of ‘home’ with a big breath out, thinking that this, THIS time, is the final time where I’ll lay down roots a little bit deeper and longer. But then, you find yourself in a years time be packing it up all again. I want to be more INTENTIONAL about my moves. Yet, we have to surrender control to the higher forces at play, surrender to what the ultimate outcome of each part/milestone of our path/journey will look like.

Knowing When It’s Time

“Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.” - Sylvia Boorstein

I wanted to start out by saying that the hardest, yet most rewarding thing a woman can do is to walk away from a life of *stability/security/comfort in search for a higher truth.

Even if this part of her life is where she had pockets of finding a deeper connection to her purpose (Spirit/Source/God is always with you, no matter how hard or dark things may feel).

She walked away from a life and relationship that was keeping her stuck, dimming her light, and keeping her tucked away from the world.

*Stability and security in the masculine sense - in the physical, like the material world. And the ‘protection’ of the masculine.

Someone shared this with me within days after I moved back home… and it definitely helped having this as a ‘reality check’ during those first few days of confusion + doubt that arises after being the one to break things off. The cheating didn’t apply, nor the name-calling, but the disrespect, manipulation, and control were definitely big factors I experienced

I can unfortunately say that this post above resonated deeply with me, in ways that made me feel seen and heard, especially being shown this within days after I left him.

Luckily, I didn't stay around for things to get physical, and cheating didn’t happen. But, of course there had been tons of jealousy (which you might as well insinuate cheating down the line). For me, it was the manipulation, control, demeaning tones came out especially when he drank (beer/alcohol was certainly his vice).

And I saw traces of that behavior and mental illness in his dad.

What I’ve learned from my initial sessions with a trained therapist, and also my reiki healer, is that these people need help, quite a lot of time & effort to be put in, before ever considering being in any sort of romantic relationship, as harsh as that may sound.

Throughout most of the relationship, for me, was - how do you know when the relationship is worth fighting for? Is there hope for me and him? Hope for us? What is required for us to get from here to there?

There is only so much work you can do together as a couple before it becomes clear that some deeper-rooted issues require time and space apart.

Definitely consider working with a professional if you have the means. You won’t regret it, I promise. Having someone being the observer, as a third party, can put things into perspective.

Even getting into learning more about masculine/feminine work and energetics can be eye-opening.

But also… vices. Addictions. Whether that be to alcohol, drugs, food, chocolate, coffee, etc. When someone has a strong enough ‘pull’ towards their vice, in therapy it can be said that this person’s relationship with it is similar to them cheating on their significant other, with that said vice. Which was wild for me to hear, because it gave me a lot to think about and reflect upon. And, I also began to feel validated for the way I felt all along.

Also something to consider is - what state were you in when you entered the relationship? Mentally, emotionally, physically, spiritually, and also financially (so, considering your work/career path). How stable were you in yourself before this person walked into your life?

Hard questions, but these are things I wish I asked myself.

The hardest part for women in these types of relationships is believing in him as a person - knowing his good side, while trying to forget all about the bad times. Times that literally felt like nightmares, like dating a monster, someone with an alter ego.

And knowing when to leave as well as finding a way out is probably the hardest part.

The most confusing part for me was (somewhat still is, I’ll admit), is when they convince with their words that they are committed to changing… and are already doing x, y, z as part of their path to becoming this new person… but one thing I am no longer willing to risk, is:

To risk ‘going back’ to him, only to experience that same gut-wrenching feeling of wanting to escape myself, this relationship, this life while he rips into me with his wrath. Gaslights me. Manipulates me. Even threatens me. And the biggest one for me was… making me feel like I’m worthless.

NO. ONE. Should ever make you feel like that. And if they do? RUN. That is not love.

Basic needs in a partner should be: someone you can trust on all levels; someone who you feel safe around, and where your nervous system feels at peace and at ease by being around this person.

The saddest part is - almost everyone knows of someone who is in a relationship or marriage like this, even with kids, where the woman is stuck and maybe even in denial. Partly because as women become so attached to the idea of having this ‘perfect’ life on the outside, to others, because that’s what society deems as the ultimate success.

And, we’re scared. We’re scared of the unknown. We fear not knowing what our lives could look like without having a man provide us with this, this, and this. But we aren’t putting our faith in something higher (God, etc.). Once we begin to trust in something higher than ourselves, in it’s ability to guide us while also keeping us safe along the way, we do begin to find a way out.

And maybe leaving him will be easier than you had imagined. It did for me.

He stepped out for the night and next morning, so that I could move my things out and have time alone. I didn’t have to beg him to leave or worry about finding another escape route plan.

The moment I stood in my power, he saw there was nothing else he could do. And he could simply see it in my face that I was ‘done.’ (And in the days leading up to this moment).

“When difficulties arise, give yourself to them. See them as dharma.” - Stephen Cope

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Rising of The Phoenix + REBIRTH 🐦‍🔥

Love yourself enough so you can do what it takes to set yourself free.

It’s only when you lose yourself, that you’re destined to find yourself again. I think by losing connection to myself, my inner-fire, my light, is one of the reasons I stopped writing. And, even my teaching of yoga was a struggle (although I was able to tap in to Spirit to allow it to work through me, in service to the Divine, for a lot of this time).

If there was a Spirit Animal or symbol to describe what I recently went through, it would certainly be a Phoenix - a bird associated with flames. Rising from the ashes.

It represents transformation, rebirth.

An initiation of sorts.

The Phoenix reminds us that we must burn in the fires of transformation in order to embrace the alchemical process necessary to fully gain our wings of wisdom and take flight.

And another post that I read in recent days that resonated so deeply - touching on the concept of impermanence.

SO, with that…

Here’s to pouring back into me, into myself - quite a quest as a chronic people pleaser ;) But we are DONE with that type of energy here, as we’ve found our power, our inner fire, our light.

So, I remind myself of two things:

That many people dream to be where I am right now, and to have what I have To trust in new beginnings

This way I get to be grateful for all that life has to offer, AND to also be fearless throughout the unfolding of it all.

“People who are suffering at the end of a relationship - be GRATEFUL. Be grateful for what you had. Be more grateful for what will come and will come more rapidly. It will come more rapidly. You can reap the loss if you wish, you can grieve the loss if you wish, but when there’s an adjustment in life, there are new lessons to be learned. Be grateful for the lessons of the old. EMBRACE what comes next. Do not replicate the past. Rejoice in the potential. Rejoice in the new potential that actually awaits you when you say yes to it.” - Paul Selig

I love how the sun sets here while I’m on back roads coming home from the beach

Say This With Me:

(Feel free to even speak it out loud)

I never give up on love, I AM love. I understand that there is more to life than romantic love, and that when the time is right, the romantic love that I deserve WILL find me. My focus is on self-development, self-love, and soul-led service to humanity. I also work on healing any wounds that block me from receiving. I create a healthy foundation so that I am a match for a healthy king/masculine. I understand that this process can’t be rushed, and that sometimes I must learn painful lessons. But my heart remains open and pure.

Thank you for reading Heal To Awaken. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Wishing you peace & endless blessings,

Morgan

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