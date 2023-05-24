I wish I could add the music I’m listening to right now as I draft this piece - almost like MySpace (old school, I know - lol). Let me know in the comments if that was something you dabbled in growing up!

I am linking my Spotify here so you can follow me and see what I’m listening to, in addition to checking out some of my playlists (for yoga, for the feels, the jams, etc.). Do you use this feature when you have the app open on your computer/desktop vs. phone? I find it a fun and interesting way to connect with others from time to time (especially in the yoga community - where music can be a huge piece of the experience, depending on the studio!).

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If you've been wondering where I've been lately

A front yard garden that I pass by on my daily walk in my new neighborhood & place I’ll be living… how gorgeous is she! I sent this photo to my Mom - it reminded me of her and her taste for beauty found in flowers, gardening, landscaping, etc.

I’ve been…

soaking in lots of time reaching out to and connecting with family via phone calls, voice notes, FaceTime, and in-person (siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, pets, etc.)

which in other words means… putting a lot of time and energy into my current relationships and partnerships (family, friends, work, romantic)

prioritizing sleep and rest (I’m talking about getting an upwards of 10+ hours a night sometimes… hey, your body holds all the wisdom to tell you what it needs; plus, I’m “inconsistent” in Human Design… which resonates and is what works best for me when it comes to how I live my life!)

diving back into my YTT/yogic studies as I recently prepared & auditioned for a teaching + management position at the studio I work at

teaching my first “real” yoga class, which happened on a whim (and the timing of it was totally unexpected nonetheless)… I took this as the Universe screaming at me that I am and have been MORE than ready to lead in this way, in this space Before, during, and after teaching my first class :) Hit me up if you are in Houston!

packing up my space as I just finished with a “mini” move from my current place to another one that suits me better for all things location-wise, especially considering I don’t always have access to a car (Houston is NOT a walkable city, for those who weren’t sure; but in this new space, I’ll literally be in walking and/or biking distance to cafes, my workplace, fitness studios, trails & parks, restaurants, a library, and more)

reading & writing (I’ve been mostly in a reading season right now, especially with my yoga-related books and also work with other writers on Substack, but I feel this will change; you can find me here on my Sub-stack where I am most active than any other social media accounts these days)

which... the focus of this piece will touch on my flight home to see family and friends to celebrate life, while also honoring an abrupt yet unexpected loss of a loved one

It feels like so many changes have been happening, and even more are in the works… Not just for me, but I imagine for you individually, and the collective as well (especially considering we just moved through an INTENSE eclipse season).

One thing I noticed that has changed for me with this influx of energy is my appetite and eating habits.

I find myself having less of an appetite* these days, and finding less enjoyment when it comes to getting in the kitchen, let alone deciding what to eat next. I thought this was maybe a temporary shift, but it’s been like this for almost 3 months now. And this is SO unlike me, as someone who’s been a foodie ever since I was a teenager - especially when it comes to finding or creating healthier options without compromising on taste. Even my Instagram page started out as a food/recipe account, having the handle name as “fabfit.foodie,” if that doesn’t speak for itself.

I try to hunt down reasons for the “why” behind this shift, but they are all just guesses at the end of the day. I do believe there is a huge energetic component to it, but I also acknowledge the fact that I’ve been moving through so many foundational life changes lately (with more to come). Lastly, I do know I’ve been living with my heart more wide open than ever, and I’ve gotten to know some healthy outlets for me to express myself. Some of these main outlets include writing, and practicing yoga (and really just moving my body to my fav music).

To simply put it…

I’ve been letting more life in.

Daily walks outside, solo (most of the time), with the sun on my skin - a ritual of mine that I cherish deeply… a chance to take a deep breath of fresh air, to clear my head (which often leads to lots of clarity I was just hoping for), and move my body in a gentle way

Let me know if this is a topic you’d like me to speak more on. It would look something like sharing about when life experiences are calling for you to let more life in... where, instead of healing with food, your healing comes in the form of transformation in relationships + karmic lessons + navigating big life changes. We’re talking biiiiig root + sacral + solar plexus chakra energy.

*And by not having an appetite, I really just mean... I’ve been called to tune into the what and when my body needs something, while also making sure I'm EXCITED about what I'm eating (because what is a life without prioritizing pleasure + joy?!).

Even my tastebuds have changed, too. I haven’t been able to stomach a lot of things that I used to. It’s weird. Sometimes I tell myself it could be from my anxiety being high lately with all these changes happening and fear of the unknown but, again, learning to adapt and roll with the changes is the only way to truly make it through life more effortlessly, and with less resistance.

For example… I can only really stomach freshly-made meals. Anything leftover is no bueno for my appetite.

Even most pre-packaged foods from grocery stores, or pre-cut/assembled-by-hand seem less than desirable. Again, maybe a lot of this can be attributed to the influx of solar energies and recent eclipses.

I even began to experience a caffeine/coffee withdrawal without even realizing. My {bodily} system has been saying no, more loudly than ever, to fully-caffeinated drinks. There was no “discipline” involved here.

And es, caffeine gets you in the zone to get shit done (i.e., I can clean my entire place in one day, for example), but it also just leaves you wanting to escape what’s currently in front of you and the present moment. I find that I can’t really sit still when I drink it (in any amount), either. It truly is such an out of body experience (and not the preferred kind, such as one that meditation brings).

And yes, I did have one day recently where I went over the edge with a cold brew, and felt SO far away from myself as a result. It was so hard to explain… but if you are one who doesn’t metabolize caffeine well, I see you. I feel you. And I want to let you know that there ARE other options out there if you love drinking coffee for the taste, or simply just want to have the ritual of drinking it. Consider giving my podcast episode (linked below) on this topic a listen!

So, to sum up… more often than not, right now I eat out more than I used to, partially for convenience, but also for pleasure and satisfaction. It's where I find joy (as opposed to cooking in the kitchen - a different season of life), especially as I’m living in a booming + diverse city full of amazing foods. Have you ever been to Houston before? Let me know in the comments!

Lastly, this doesn't mean I've "strayed away" from eating a *mostly* whole foods, plant-based (WFPB) diet, and still incorporating a lot of fruit during the (well, what would look like way more than the normal person). Because it’s what makes me feel my absolute best, both inside and out (after trying alllll the diets and hacks and trends and ways of eating out there). Oh… and, tacos. When in Houston, combined with dating someone of Latino descent, you never want to pass up trying some of the most authentic cuisine.

I've just been simplifying things in many areas of my life, including cooking, grocery shopping, and meal prep... so that I can make more space for other things that are taking precedent in my life.

And it's been the most freeing thing for me.

Now, for what I really came on here to write about:

What’s been weighing on my heart lately… has been my recent trip home to New Jersey to celebrate the 1st birthday of my nephew, while also honoring an abrupt yet unexpected passing of my aunt, at 60 years old.

New Jersey skies + sunsets will always have special place in my heart… as this was the place I was born and raised the first 20 years of my life!

For a bit of a backstory…

I flew home for a 5-day weekend in mid-April, having booked my flight months in advance - to make sure I’d have a way of being home for my nephew’s 1st birthday, no matter what.

P.S. This nephew was born last year on the same exact day of my Dad’s birthday - both Aries babies! My Mom is an Aries, too.

But… little did I know, that this recent trip to New Jersey (to celebrate life), also meant saying my final goodbye to my aunt (honoring death).

One of the ways that helps me process things is… to simply write about it.

My aunt was admitted to the hospital about two weeks prior to my flight to New Jersey… which, for those who closely know anyone that struggles with a severe addiction to either alcohol or hard drugs/substances, this sadly can be a common occurrence (for detox, essentially… and some cases, getting the stomach pumped).

However, this time, things were different. It was my aunt’s doctor telling her to go to the hospital, due to the recent rapid weight loss she had been experiencing (on top of taking withdrawal medication).

She did end up going, but it was already a week later at that point from her initially seeing her doctor.

I’ll keep the rest of the details out of this piece so that I can honor my aunt’s and my family’s privacy, especially considering that I am making this piece available for free to the public to view (rather than just including it in my paid subscription section).

It was all happening so fast. And… the gravity of it all.

I remember being on the plane heading towards the east coast, and finishing a poetry book I had been reading. Ironically, the last poem in the book touches on death (pictured below).

From Allie Michele's

I like to believe that God was looking out for us (my sister Alex and I, who both live in Houston while the rest of the family lives in New Jersey, Boston, or Delaware, for the most part) when we had already booked flights to visit to family to celebrate our nephew’s birthday, to also give us the chance to say our last goodbyes to our aunt.

I also wanted to mention the significance of her passing (or, “transition”) that occurred within just a few hours of the peak time of the recent Solar Eclipse we had in April. I’ve been told that during huge astrological events like these, that it makes for an easier, more peaceful way to “exit” this realm, if one chooses to do so. This brought a slight smile to my face.

I call this an ode to my aunt, from which I posted on my personal Instagram page.

Dear Aunt Pam, You’ve been one of the reasons I’ve come to know & study suffering (+ addiction) so deeply. I wish I could’ve taken away the pain and shame you carried for so long. I find peace in knowing your suffering has come to an end, resting in God’s arms. I’ve come to learn that battling addiction is not for the faint of heart, in that it’s something you face daily… and is a sign that there lies something deeper that has been suppressed. Thank you for always telling me the precious (+ funny) stories from childhood that remind me of my early years in life (I’ll miss this extra). Thank you for letting me borrow the Four Agreements book from your AA program’s library to read over the last year - it’s one I’ll keep reading over & over again for the rest of my life. Thank you for always being the biggest believer in me & my dreams, oftentimes more than I myself believed in them. You were one of the most open, welcoming, and self-less people I knew. The most kind & loving, the most accepting. With a deep faith in spirit. I’ll know that it’s you sending me a sign whenever I see swans again.



Here’s to you taking your biggest breath out.



May peace find you, Aunt Pam



4.20.2023

She lit up every room! Huge Leo energy, you feel?! If you know, you know

For a quick mention about the swans mentioned above - I remember pulling this card for her one evening, a few years back, when my sisters, mom, aunt, and long-time friend were gathered in the living room together at my sisters’ place in NJ.

I had been fully immersed in my more esoteric, spiritual practices around that time, so pulling tarot cards for friends and loved ones was something I always did at social gatherings.

I love to witness the way these little tools can help people connect deeper to themselves, especially with the “soul” part of themselves.

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Anyways, I’m including a photo below of the card I pulled for her that day, in addition to the page in the guidebook of the meaning behind this animal.

And what’s interesting is… the day after this, she saw swans at the lake she always walks around almost daily. And, later that week, I saw swans myself on the bayside at a state park in Delaware that I went to with my dad. I have video footage of that but I won’t be uploading that here (for now).

This “signs” sent via animals, are what I like to refer to as omens, as more people are familiar with that term, rather than just a “sign.”

From an animal oracle deck called “The Wild Unknown”

To Conclude

This trip has me revisiting my values, and one thing at the top of my value list is being close in distance to family.

To be honest, things felt off during my trek back to Houston. It felt almost “wrong,” when for me, going “home” looked like getting on a plane to fly many miles away from pretty much my entire family.

For some reason, flying feels more permanent… like it’s something we can never take for granted. Traveling by foot, by car, bus, or train, is accessible for almost anyone, whereas flying is a whole other category. It’s a super cool advancement we have as humans, don’t get me wrong. But something about the experience always takes my breath away, so much so that I have to pinch myself that we’re able to travel that far, that conveniently, in such a short period of time. Wild, right?

Anyways, I’ll end this post here.

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Thank you

Thank you for being here and for reading my words. My next podcast episode will be out soon - stay tuned!

Xx,

Morgan 🕊