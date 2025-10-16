Name a better feeling
Than coming back home
To you
To your soul
To your breath
To your essence
To your heart
Coming back home
To all things YOU
When everything else is stripped away
The labels
The titles
The roles
The burdens
The pain
The grief
All of the human emotions
All of the things that come with being human
On this earth
At this time
Who you were
Who you used to be
Underneath of all the layers
Before this world hardened you
And showed you, told you
That it’s no longer safe
To be in this body
To just be YOU
But it’s time for you to soften
To feel so deeply
Is a beautiful thing
We all just want to feel something
Instead of feel nothing at all
What lies beneath it all
Is you
The innocence of you
That’s been there all along
The purity of your soul
Your spirit
Your light
Is ready to shine again
Here’s to your homecoming
To the YOU who you always were, have always been, and always will be.
Thank You For Being Here
All my love,
— Morgan
This message came to (through) me today as I was in the car, windows down, sun shining. Have a wonderful rest of your week & weekend!