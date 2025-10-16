Name a better feeling

Than coming back home

To you

To your soul

To your breath

To your essence

To your heart

Coming back home

To all things YOU

When everything else is stripped away

The labels

The titles

The roles

The burdens

The pain

The grief

All of the human emotions

All of the things that come with being human

On this earth

At this time

Who you were

Who you used to be

Underneath of all the layers

Before this world hardened you

And showed you, told you

That it’s no longer safe

To be in this body

To just be YOU

But it’s time for you to soften

To feel so deeply

Is a beautiful thing

We all just want to feel something

Instead of feel nothing at all

What lies beneath it all

Is you

The innocence of you

That’s been there all along

The purity of your soul

Your spirit

Your light

Is ready to shine again

Here’s to your homecoming

To the YOU who you always were, have always been, and always will be.

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Thank You For Being Here

All my love,

— Morgan

This message came to (through) me today as I was in the car, windows down, sun shining. Have a wonderful rest of your week & weekend!

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