The thing about heartbreak
Is that it can strip you bare
Into your rawest form
Into your most pure essence
So you can remember the resilience
You’ve had all along
So don’t you forget
How strong you are
Have faith, my child
I am setting you free
— Spirit
May whatever you’ve had to release recently find its way back to you in its highest form, aligned with God’s timing. Not a goodbye, but a “see you later” — until life reunites you with a more healed and whole version of yourself.
Thank You For Being Here
All my love,
Morgan
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What do you mean by "until life reunites you with a more healed and whole version of yourself"?