The thing about heartbreak

Is that it can strip you bare

Into your rawest form

Into your most pure essence

So you can remember the resilience

You’ve had all along

So don’t you forget

How strong you are

Have faith, my child

I am setting you free

— Spirit

May whatever you’ve had to release recently find its way back to you in its highest form, aligned with God’s timing. Not a goodbye, but a “see you later” — until life reunites you with a more healed and whole version of yourself.

Thank You For Being Here

All my love,

Morgan