The new and the unknown is probably the hardest part of the journey, but it’s also where the new opportunities are - where the freedom lies, and peace that is waiting for you on the other side. You just have to commit to the journey, to yourself, to your evolution. This is your rebirth. This is your hero’s journey.
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The yoga classes taught
The yoga classes taken
The clients, the students
The colleagues, acquaintances
The mentors, the friendships
The parks where I went for walks
The beaches where I spent time with my book
The coffee shops
The cafes
The restaurants
The drives to work
The drives back home
The kisses
The hugs
The human touch, skin-to-skin
The resting of my head on your chest
The distancing
The tension
The darkness
The cold months
The heightened emotions
The anger from the drinking
The screaming, the yelling
The beating down (verbally, mentally, emotionally)
The body shaking, trembling
The withdrawal
The buried, nearly ‘forgotten’ trauma
The distrust
The hurt
The tears shed
The end
I had experienced some of the deepest, darkest moments of my life, while also becoming so intertwined with living out my dharma more than ever before.
It felt like I had lived many years within my last 8 months. A wild ride.
Eventually, this all came to a close.
Walking away from it all meant experiencing a rush of relief, the heaviness melting away, and weight off my shoulders. But it also meant lots of grieving would ensue… and questioning of myself and my purpose and my life once again.
Oh, how humbling it can be to be back at square one, at what some would consider ‘the bottom.’
But also how exciting and hopeful it can feel to start over, to rebuild most of your life from scratch. To begin to imagine once again. To dream again.
You will continue to have difficult days. But you will begin to have increasingly more days where you feel lighter and more free. You begin to see a glimmer of hope. A shimmer of light through the tunnel.
Even if in moments it feels far from the truth,
You are right where you’re supposed to be.
There is a reason that you are where you are at this moment in time.
There is work for you to do here.
There is healing for you to do here.
There is love for you to discover here.
Your higher self knows the answers, knows the way.
Go in.
Never ahead, never behind. You’re right on time. - @soulfirecollectiveyoga
I hope these words do something for your soul, or move you in some way
And that this post finds you well
Blessings,
Morgan
P.s. A little something I wanted to share with you -
Heal To Awaken is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Beautiful article about life, it’s funny but I just finished writing something along similar lines before I saw this. I love that ending with your parents photo