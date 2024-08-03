The new and the unknown is probably the hardest part of the journey, but it’s also where the new opportunities are - where the freedom lies, and peace that is waiting for you on the other side. You just have to commit to the journey, to yourself, to your evolution. This is your rebirth. This is your hero’s journey.

The yoga classes taught

The yoga classes taken

The clients, the students

The colleagues, acquaintances

The mentors, the friendships

The parks where I went for walks

The beaches where I spent time with my book

The coffee shops

The cafes

The restaurants

The drives to work

The drives back home

The kisses

The hugs

The human touch, skin-to-skin

The resting of my head on your chest

The distancing

The tension

The darkness

The cold months

The heightened emotions

The anger from the drinking

The screaming, the yelling

The beating down (verbally, mentally, emotionally)

The body shaking, trembling

The withdrawal

The buried, nearly ‘forgotten’ trauma

The distrust

The hurt

The tears shed

The end

I had experienced some of the deepest, darkest moments of my life, while also becoming so intertwined with living out my dharma more than ever before.

It felt like I had lived many years within my last 8 months. A wild ride.

Eventually, this all came to a close.

Walking away from it all meant experiencing a rush of relief, the heaviness melting away, and weight off my shoulders. But it also meant lots of grieving would ensue… and questioning of myself and my purpose and my life once again.

Oh, how humbling it can be to be back at square one, at what some would consider ‘the bottom.’

But also how exciting and hopeful it can feel to start over, to rebuild most of your life from scratch. To begin to imagine once again. To dream again.

You will continue to have difficult days. But you will begin to have increasingly more days where you feel lighter and more free. You begin to see a glimmer of hope. A shimmer of light through the tunnel.

Even if in moments it feels far from the truth,

You are right where you’re supposed to be.

There is a reason that you are where you are at this moment in time.

There is work for you to do here.

There is healing for you to do here.

There is love for you to discover here.

Your higher self knows the answers, knows the way.

Go in.

Never ahead, never behind. You’re right on time. - @soulfirecollectiveyoga

I hope these words do something for your soul, or move you in some way

And that this post finds you well

Blessings,

Morgan

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My parents… Words can’t explain how hard they have worked to get here. And no, things aren’t perfect. But look as this beauty that surrounds them. I am endlessly grateful for them showing me how to appreciate the little things in life, in all that surrounds us.

P.s. A little something I wanted to share with you -