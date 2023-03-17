Great deals and cheap finds from a local farmer’s market here in Houston - a type of errand I got so much enjoyment out of. But for the season I am in now, food has been one of the last things on my mind (where I really just tune into my hunger cues and cravings to determine what I’ll eat next). And that’s okay. It’s a transformative sign, especially for someone who used to spend HOURS of her day fixating, worrying, and planning on what to eat next, the specifics down to a T of what meal prep and shop for, even as far as pre-planning what meal to order out at the restaurant…

If I were to sum this entire post up into one sentence… I would say this:

What I thought I wanted… isn’t what I want anymore.

The outcome I envisioned for myself, specifically around my work + serving my purpose + living out my Dharma in this 3D world, was actually based on what other’s saw and had wanted for me…

… But was not what is destined for my soul.

I’ve seen how quickly my intentions, as well as both conscious + subconscious manifestations and thoughts, have drawn opportunities to me in the most seamless way… whether it be from a place of lack or a place of abundance + overflow.

I’ve also learned how my Human Design (a 1/3 Generator, with a strategy of Responding) is played out in the real world when it comes to these things. Learning how much it’s not shameful or wrong for me to leave or quit something “early,” despite me paying for a mentorship/coaching program in full with absolutely no option for a refund. That I’m not a failure for dropping out of grad school early after just two trimesters in (despite acing each course and genuinely liking the curriculum). That I’m not just “picky” or don’t know what I want when it comes to dating and men, since I used to find myself always getting up and leaving when I feel I’ve outgrown a person, a relationship, or a friendship.

Time for a tangent (bare with me - this is just the reality of someone with Mercury in Aquarius in their astro chart, who loves to write and share their endless stream of thoughts when in the flow)…

A lot of the “manifestation” taught and spoken of these days I find is actually just highlighting our disconnection from God/Source/The Universe and destiny. Yes, the debate between free will vs. destiny is such a fascinating, endless topic for discussion, but a lot of the manifestation techniques broadcasted these days are mainly focused on the Free Will aspect, with very little mention of destiny/fate/trust in the fact that a higher power is looking out for you and is always rerouting you to your higher path, no matter how well you do at temporarily attracting things effortlessly with ease. Only to find yourself being pulled to go even deeper, and surrender even more to the outcome + all attachments (both ones that serve you and ones that don’t).

Now, back to covering the main points of this post…

I’m exiting the health coaching industry entirely

I wanted to start with covering the definitions of coaching and mentoring, while also distinguishing between the differences (because, long-story short, this last year I’ve been drawn to identifying my services as a mentorship, but outside noise and the comparison trap quieted this instinct inside of me, leading me to resort to “coaching” once again - after 2 years of already serving and showing up online as a health coach).

Definition of coach/coaching: focuses on improving a specific area/skill, where one has received special training (health, life, career, relationship, or even ones more specific than these).

A coach will work with you to help you build your self-confidence to master new abilities or enhance your current ones. A mentor, on the other hand, works more as an adviser than a coach. They'll offer guidance on whether to pursue a professional career. Still, they won't be hands-on in assisting you in making that decision.

Definition of mentor/mentorship: focuses on personal development.

A mentor is a type of role that a coach may take on. This implies that their function might vary based on how things are progressing with the individual they're coaching at any one moment.

Source: Coach vs Mentor - What are the Differences?

Now onto the WHY behind choosing to leave health coaching…

Food is only one part of the picture

I used to LOVE talking about all things food, for many years of my life. Cooking, nutrition, supplementation, all of it. I was so passionate about it, for YEARS, because using food to heal was something on my path that I was meant to dive so deeply into. Not just nutrition, but studying and observing how we use food to thrive, and also how food is so easily used as a distraction, a numbing agent, a means of escape.

I even had a piece of content that went viral on Instagram from talking about quite a polarizing topic, and resulted in me gaining 700+ followers and over 700k views.

I also spent quite some time and energy into blog posts detailing my journey overcoming some of my major health issues I’ve dealt with in my early twenties.

Linking some of these here for reference (in case it peeks your curiosity):

This is what content would look like for me online in the past, when I was naturally so excited to jump online and share all the details of what I was eating with you guys. But as of the last 7 months or so, I've evolved past this - something my identity clung to so tightly. So yes, another "ego death," this was in who and how I showed up online.

Simply put… as a health coach, I got tired of telling people what to eat.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I believe there is truly a strategic way to do this, from a non-preachy and well-meaning place without emotion or ego involved. And when the client/person asking for help around nutrition and guidance is truly open to learning or trying things that may test their past beliefs or assumptions around food, that can make way for a beautiful dynamic between a practitioner and client.

But it’s been a bit different for me. I couldn’t help but to now see it from a lens of wanting what’s best for them (the client) + their evolution + independence + freedom. Which to me, means allowing them to experiment ON THEIR OWN as they learn how to discern, as well as read into their body’s signals. It comes down to: assisting and guide them on how to use and fine-tuning their intuition.

The biggest shift that allowed me to move on from creating content around food to creating content on topics that go BEYOND food, that go a bit (or actually, waaay) deeper, content that touches those softer parts, maybe even the sore spots… was realizing this:

There’s a difference when it comes to telling someone what to do, versus providing guidance from a neutral + well-meaning place.

Thank you for reading Heal To Awaken. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

And, whether or not the person receiving the information is fully OPEN to hearing + taking in the advice being given.

And that not everyone can be saved.

And that you can only give someone so much, as much as they are capable of and willing to receive…

And that at the end of the day, it’s all up to them regarding the action piece. You know, the part that comes after learning all the necessary information and tips/tricks. The implementation aspect, is arguably the most important AND effective part of the process. The healing journey. It’s up to them to want their transformation badly enough for themselves, because ultimately no one else can do it for them - not even the highest level coach or mentor or doctor.

This power to act relies in the trust they have with themselves + the process, courage, a willingness to change, faith in themselves + higher power…

But one last point here: The individual just may not be ready… it may just not be their time. Sometimes it’s destined for them to have their lessons in their own time.

This realization has allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of life.

I’m in a place where I’m more at peace with my decisions than ever before, as well as with other peoples' choices they make in THEIR lives surrounding their soul contracts and karma (to respect their life path, experiences, choices).

I trust that everyone knows what they are doing when it comes to their choices and their path.

I’ve arrived to a place where all I can do is support, show love, and hold space. And this feels the most powerful yet impactful place to be.

Something for me to mention here - I noticed I had stopped being a “consumer” on Instagram almost entirely during these last 6+ months (maybe even longer. So, no wonder it was hard for me to show up online in that app from a place of creation?! But the comparison trap. I thought it HAD to be the way for me to get my message out and attract ideal clients. Because, it was what had worked for me in the past, and because it seemed to be the avenue that has worked for so many others.

Anyways, more on the topic of social media in the words to follow.

What you can expect more of

So… we’ll be moving away from talking about all things intuitive eating, gut health, and hormonal health while myth-busting so many of those dietary trends out there.

Because priorities in my life have changed at the most foundational level since finishing a life-changing yoga teacher program, learning reiki, using Medical Medium information to heal 30+ symptoms, and moving halfway across the country to land here to Houston.

As I enter my Saturn return… the signs and nudges from the Universe couldn’t be more obvious. I am meant to go way deeper than this.

More intimate. More humble. More vulnerable.

We’re talking… New ways of living. Reasons for being. Womanhood. Relationships. Boundaries. Father/mother wounds. The masculine + feminine energy dynamic in dating. Twin flames vs. soul mates vs. karmic relationships. S3x. The big “O.” Yoni eggs. Squirting. Finding and re-establishing my connection with God after years of forcing the New Age/spirituality thing all on my own, trying to be my own savior.

Are you here for it?! Let me know in the comments below!

Leave a comment

Just me capturing cute little moments of hand-holding on one of our first trips together (is it true they say travel can make or break a relationship? If so... in our case, it "sped things up" and made us 100x closer it feels - by seeing each other both in some of our highest and lowest moments)

My boyfriend and I awaiting our ride-share to our friends’ wedding in Mexico

Now onto the topic of social media…

At the start of 2023, you would’ve found me doing nothing but putting all my of my time and effort into creating, building, and growing my online business using social media (Instagram as the main avenue to find + attract customers/potential clients). This was certainly a result of one of my recent manifestations of having a mentor (with more dominant masculine energy - something my business was needing desperately at the time, i.e., structure + strategy) quite literally pop into my bubble and invite me to join one of their high-ticket offerings.

And this decision to join felt SO RIGHT at the time. All the signs lined up. My intuition was on board. However… I like to mention that this all happened right after a time of deep, deep scarcity + lack + instability, where I was brought to me knees more than once within the span of a month.

So it felt good to have this new plan for my online coaching business in place.

But then something happened that took nearly all of my attention, time, and energy away from this online thing entirely. And of course it took a toll on my relationship, just as much as it did to myself.

The whole month of February pulled me back into a void. It felt quite literally like I had no choice but to go deeply inward with myself. And, to go the deepest I could go with my relationship wounds. My partner and I ended up moving through and closing some karmic cycles that had been previously repeated over lifetimes… until this one - where, luckily, we had subconsciously decided that this would be the reincarnation that we’d officially move through it fully, successfully, and make it out the other side (but not without grit and tears and heartbreak).

A text of what I sent to my twin sister (& my literally soul sister - Hi Sarah if you’re reading this! I love you so much)

But as the month of February wrapped up, it felt almost as if we made it through the darkest of storms we’d ever go through as a couple. Dealing with the situation that was in our hands felt like the ultimate test to our relationship. Because when you see someone at their lowest, their darkest shadows and all, it changes you. And it changes them. You then reach a point where you can decide to either leave, or to stay. For me, as an anxious-avoidant type, my biggest challenge here was choosing not to run, not matter how hard things got.

As I entered March… I started to wonder the timing of all of this. Most things I don’t find the need to question, but this caught me off guard. Why would something so life-altering happen smack-dab in the middle of a business coaching program I was in the middle of? And made it EXTRA hard to just even THINK about showing up online nearly each day (with stories, let alone actual content/posts/reels)?

One day I woke up with a feeling in my bones + body that I couldn’t shake, and the decision became so clear to me. That I’m no longer meant to put my time, effort, and energy into this 12-week group coaching program. I had made it to the 8-week mark, but barely. I did do the best I could with keeping up with the curriculum and homework and due-dates and watching the live calls. But… I also started to get less interested in each of those. I was feeling less and less tied to the vision and outline I already had for my 3-month program I was hoping to launch.

Ever since “dropping out” of a $9k program (a high-level mentorship, with no option for a refund or partial - is usually how these things are - but no regrets, as I’ve been through a lesson like this once or twice before lolll) in hopes to build my online business using social media… I’ve been receiving more signs of validation that I am more connected to my path than before.

What some of these looked like for me:

Starting with seeing angel numbers everywhere (mine are the multiples of 1's, 4’s, like 111 or 444, and especially 144).

Seeing the quite-literal overnight success my best friends had recently experienced with their reiki business in the Outer Banks (all of their services are done in person; a breath of fresh air from the pandemic days)

I was listening to Emma Chamberlain’s podcast episode talking about 2023 predictions, and it gave me the idea to include the exercise below (where you narrow down your social media consumption to 3 apps)

I stumbled upon this YouTube video (not sure who this girl is but this video of hers seemed to be going viral/is still going viral)

Lastly, Peta Kelly’s most recent paid post on Substack being entirely about this exact topic

I cannot get over the timing of it all(!!!). All of the above came into my field, literally within a week or so.

Here are some snippets from PK’s post that I made sure I HAD to save so I could include it in this piece of mine here:

“I know the gifts of social media are plentiful too. But sometimes we believe we need it more than we do.”

And…

“We are not designed to be exposed to THIS MUCH INFORMATION every single day. This bombardment of information has us feeling confused, endlessly comparing, overwhelmed, and often paralyzed when it comes to living OUR own life.”

And…

“If God has you placed to either give to, or receive from (or both) people using digital mediums… the discipline is to do so in a way where it is giving to your life and the lives of others, and not slowly stealing your peace, your focus, your life.”

A new way of sharing my work

In terms of work, I’ve established a different way + newer, recent avenues of sharing my myself and my voice both online in the digital world, as well as out in the real world…

Writing occasional posts here on Substack… of course, writing + posting only when I feel truly called and am in a natural rhythm with my writing, without taking action that stems from external pressure or the egoic need to just “produce” for the sake of creating Connect with my community through teaching yoga and offering reiki as part of my “giving” within the give/receive dynamic (note: you can read my recent post here on more details around recent opportunities for teaching yoga that have come into my life)

This is an example of a small gesture I receive as a result of putting myself more “out there” in the 3D world - these flowers were given to me from a student at the yoga studio I work at on weekends. The teachers will be given them too - talk about day made (in some sense or another)!

An exercise

I invite you to…

ask yourself what apps you spend the most time on, ask yourself why, and stick to your top 3

For me, the 3 apps I’ll be {mindfully} keeping around…

Instagram… BUT only for the following reasons things: to share uplifting + energetic moments and memories captured photos - for sole purpose of connection and inspiration that stems from a pure, authentic place; and, for simply promoting my publication here on Substack to get more eyes on my work here + to grow this community on here to build deeper connection

YouTube … for travel/cooking/lifestyle inspiration, learning/educational, and free yoga + guided meditations - aside from the recent ones I’ve purchased from Dr. Joe Dispenza which have already been so life changing)

Spotify… for music (something my soul could never live without - music has helped me move through some of the most pivotal moments in my life), as well as the occasional podcast - which, as a recovering podcast-binger, I’d like to say I’ve officially outgrown that phase of endlessly being on the hunt for more information (searching for just about anything that would have a chance at healing and fixing me + my symptoms, or the newest topic in the New Age Spirituality realm). If you’re currently stuck here, don’t worry - you’ll come out of it, too. Just keep working on coming back to your center.

I’ll leave you with this:

Your real-life character and relationships matter more than anything.

Thank you for being here! And for reading my words. I hope to hear from you in the comments section, or by “liking” this post so I know what I’m choosing to share on here is serving you in any way (big or small!).

Xx,

Morgan