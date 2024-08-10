“Imagine the richness of a moment in which everything is present: the pain of a broken heart, the joy of watching your friends laugh, the stillness of the sky at dawn, the grief of losing a loved one. This moment has all of that. The art of life is to stay wide open and be vulnerable, yet at the same time to sit with the mystery and the awe and with the unbearable pain-to just be with it all.” - Adaptation from Ram Dass

There’s been an uptick in subscribers here recently, so if you’re new, welcome - your presence and energy as you read over these words are deeply appreciated. I’m glad you are here.

Share Heal To Awaken

I wanted to start off by asking you a few questions to get you thinking…

What is grief?

And what does it mean to grieve?

Does one person’s healing process have to look like another’s?

Does grief ever really go away?

Whatever you may be moving through at the moment, navigating this new version of your life/reality due to experiencing a loss of some sort…

For me, it’s:

Loss of a partner

Loss of a job/career

Loss of a community

Loss of a pet

Loss of my old life

But what this also means for me now, is:

Redefining love, loss, heartbreak

Reconnecting to my true self

Reigniting my inner flame

Getting my light back

My energy back

My voice back

Pouring back into me again

“Underneath the struggle and the grief lies the beauty and power of your undiluted self, and the innocent child within you, waiting to be discovered, embodied and celebrated.” - Bethany Webster

Making Sense Of It

To have known someone, or to have experienced something in life - what a blessing it is to have known that, to have felt that, to have witnessed that, to have lived that, then to rather not experience/feel anything at all.

The experience of FEELING is part of the human experience. And one thing I’ve learned in these 29 years of my life is... it’s better to risk being able to feel it all, EVEN if that means getting your heart broken, EVEN if that means experiencing loss on a deeper level than ever before, than to go through life feeling hardly anything or nothing at all.

The more you feel on one end of the spectrum, the more you will feel just as much on the other. You can’t witness the highest highs without some of the lowest lows. That’s just the law of polarity, of opposites - one can’t exist without the other.

I’ve been told by elders while on their death bed, as they reflect upon their entire life up to this moment, that people remember not how you acted, but how you made them FEEL.

Initiations, like rites of passage, mark the shift from one age to the next, and can take place because of emotional turmoil, great loss, grief, or devastation. But it is through the seeming hardship that our heart cracks open and our spirit is invested to step forward.

Processing Grief

Yes, methods like talk therapy can help, but, it doesn’t take away the need for you to PROCESS and move through the spectrum of emotions, the feelings, as both the good and bad memories flood your mind.

Let your grieving be, look, and feel unique to YOU.

Find a support system of ones who will be there to listen, to be a shoulder to cry on, to embrace you in a warm hug. Finding ones who are great listeners, and do not judge (this is what holding space essentially is) are key.

As Jay Shetty puts it, grief is like a stone… (I highly recommend watching this one)

Malachite crystal - emerald green for the heart

P.S.

I recently learned that when crying, the tears that are shed from the inner eye are expressions of grief, where as ones shed from the outer eye are the processing of a release (usually energetic)! Which, the ones mentioned in the latter half can happen when you are breathing in a deep yoga pose like pigeon (a hip opener), or during any kind of bodywork that moves the fascia and muscles around that begin to open up the body in ways which releases stuck/stagnant energy and emotions. Have you experienced this?

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“Having compassion starts and ends with having compassion for all those unwanted parts of ourselves. The healing comes from letting there be room for all this to happen: room for grief, for relief, for misery, for joy." - Pema Chodron

Thank you for being here

Xx,

Morgan