After over a decade of living in chronic fight-or-flight, I’m beginning to understand what it actually feels like to come out of it.

And in this post, I’d like to share some of my biggest takeaways on what’s allowed me to finally feel back home in my body and back home in myself again.

Admittedly, we are all trauma survivors to some degree… and there’s nuance here. We all experience different degrees, and at different times in life. In this life, and what we also experience in past/parallel ones. Unfortunately, it’s something that we’ve come to understand is part of the human experience.

But the healing that can happen on the other side of hardship, of challenge, of suffering, can lead to the most beautiful transformation that not only helps the survivor, but can then have a ripple effect on many, many others. Even the world at large. The process, the journey, the path back to remembering one’s light again.

I think one of the reasons I got into teaching yoga was because of how much the practice itself transformed my life in ways I’ll never be able to find the words for. Yoga became something for me to return back to. A practice back to myself. My mat became my safe space… when my own home growing up was anything but. Yoga allowed me to start cultivating a sense of home within myself, no matter where I was in the world or what I was navigating in life.

I’ve practiced yoga for 10 years now, and have been teaching for 3 years full-time. I’ve had the privilege to teach at many different studios, businesses, clubs, in 3 different states so far. Life certainly had me on the move when I first started teaching. Because of that, I also got to meet and connect with people from all walks of life that have been drawn to this type of movement. I’ve been able to work with all different types of bodies, symptoms, and conditions. And it’s been the most enlightening experience, in addition to my own personal journey.

I see how much the body can be a reflection of all we’ve been carrying. Seen and unseen. The weight of emotions we didn’t get to fully sit with, process, and feel. The words left unspoken. All the things we wanted to say at the time, but couldn’t. The ways in which we went against ourselves. It’s what we had to do to survive, to keep going, to get to where we are now — still standing.

I’ve also seen how much we’ve been disconnected from our bodies because of experiences we’ve each gone through. But I am grateful that yoga is a practice (just one of many) that begins to allow us to open up this door again, back to ourselves and to the physical vessel our soul calls ‘home.’ And in a safe place to do so — maybe the first kind of safe place or invitation that one has ever come in to contact with.

Space for us to stop running. To stop resisting. To stop distracting. To finally come home.

And what happens as we start to lean in to this process, lean in to the whispers of the body, the wisdom it has to heal itself… we find our breath again. We find balance. Harmony. We start to see the beauty again that’s all around us. We start to open up to the idea that maybe there’s been a rainbow waiting for you on the other side of this long, dark stormy night all along.

What Has Helped Me the Most

These are the practices that have made the biggest difference for me:

Breaking my addiction to adrenaline and stimulation.

Learning to recognize the pull toward urgency, distraction, overdoing, and the little dopamine/adrenaline hits that can keep the nervous system activated.

Reducing — and eventually quitting — caffeine.

For me, caffeine became one more way of asking my body to override its natural rhythms rather than listening to them (it kept me in a chronic state of stress… and the more I healed, the more I slowed down, the more present I became, the more sensitive my system was to any sort of caffeine; it was a long fight between my mind and body to let go of the addiction I had to it for over a decade).

Meditation and breathwork.

Especially upon waking and before sleep. Even five or ten minutes can create a different quality of space around the day (Dr. Joe Dispenza’s work has been life-changing for me in this practice).

Creating a sacred pause in the middle of the day.

Not waiting until I’m overwhelmed to slow down, but intentionally creating moments where there is nothing to accomplish.

Spending more time in nature.

Letting my nervous system experience natural rhythms rather than constant digital stimulation.

Walking every day.

Simple, rhythmic movement has become one of the most grounding practices. The practice of walking itself is symbolic of moving forward towards a new you, a new life, a new way of being.

Choosing slower, non-heated movement.

Gentle yoga, Pilates, mobility work, fascial maneuvers, somatic movement, and other forms of movement that allow me to actually feel my body rather than push it.

Reconnecting to my body.

Moving away from living primarily in my thoughts and learning to notice sensation, tension, emotion, breath, energy, and intuition.

Doing less multitasking.

Less filling every empty space with podcasts, social media, music, or information. Learning that silence is not something I need to escape.

Feeling my feelings.

This one has probably been the deepest and most impactful. I’m telling you, the way one feels after a big cry, or even a somatic release (through breath, shaking, rocking, trembling, spinal waves, all signs that the body is finally feeling safe enough to close an old loop) — there’s nothing else like it. Every time, you are left feeling lighter and more free. More like yourself again. Having a safe space is key here — whether thats a place, a room, a closet, a person, in nature, etc.

Cultivating faith.

Strengthening one’s faith and connecting to something higher, a force that is unseen, is often what happens when one goes through tremendous hardship, or really any type of experience that leaves them wondering “why.” That opens the doorway to want to understand the bigger picture — wondering why we’re here, what’s the meaning of life, etc. Call it a spiritual awakening, perhaps. Never underestimate the power of prayer — make it yours, there’s no rules here. Personally, through some of my darkest times I’ve been able to cultivate my connection with my higher self, with Spirit, my team of light, angels, ancestors, and guides in the other realms. The more I awaken, the more I’ve come to understand that there’s a spiritual war at play. Not something to be afraid of, but to be aware of.

“The more we stopped resisting life... the more life begins to open to us.”

From My Journal

September 27th, 2026:

It feels like time has totally slowed down… finally.

Days are becoming less of a blur.

Moving slowly. In full presence.

Less multitasking.

Doing one thing at a time.

Being okay with the silent moments.

Clarity.

Finding it easier to simply feel, and to sit in trust.

Being okay, at peace even, with this moment; especially within my inner world.

Emotions feel more steady; more calm.

Less focused on my outer world/reality; no longer waiting or longing for things to change.

Knowing is all happening as it should.

Divine timing.

Spaciousness.

Clearing out more of the small things that don’t matter.

Bringing it all back to my internal state of being.

How do I want to feel in my waking life?

It’s through cultivating and embodying this state of being from within that the outer world begins to shift and change.

I’ve been singing again.

Sitting with love in my heart — love for simply just being.

Love for this higher force, the invisible field, the unseen.

As it holds me, all of me.

Feeling whole within myself.

Connected to all that is.

Maybe this is oneness?

Bliss?

The most natural state of ecstasy some reach in meditation in Gamma states?

No external substance to get there.

Just a practice of coming back home, time and time again.

To myself, to my breath, to peace.

I hope this helped you in some way. Feel free to save it to come back to. And if it resonated, I’d love to hear from you in the comments below!

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And, as always…

Thank You For Being Here

All my love,

Morgan

What I’m listening to lately:

Disclaimer: This post is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or another qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.