Heal To Awaken

Heal To Awaken

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Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
5d

I love the added tip of non-heated movement, essentially movement that calms body down, even can be strengthening as in isometric exercises versus cardio! I'd love to include your practices in the Healingvrse if you are open to that, I can share more info ❤️😍

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3 replies by Morgan Shirey 🕊️ and others
The Divine Feminine Rising's avatar
The Divine Feminine Rising
5d

I loved reading this. As someone who has c-ptsd, this was really helpful🖤

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1 reply by Morgan Shirey 🕊️
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