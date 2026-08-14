This piece was originally published in the Lighthouse publication on Substack

I had been looking for a home

All this time

Little did I realize

This one has been here

With me all along

It’s the things that

Fall into your lap

When you least expect it

That are truly meant for you

And stay

Without gripping

Without clinging

Without force

These things often start small

Or seem insignificant

At the time of their entrance

But in time

You will see

That what is meant for you

Will not pass you by

You will find a home

Not only in a place

To rest your head

But in the people

That surround you

And in the places

Where trees whisper

Their sweet lullabies

Where the ocean waves

Wash your tears away

Where you lay to rest

In the arms

Of the Great Mother

Held.

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The Background Behind This Piece

I’ve learned that one of my biggest fears is not having a home… not having a safe space; not having place to land at the end of the day. A place to land softly, safely. Where my feminine side doesn’t always have to be on guard. A place where I am welcomed in unconditionally, with zero conditions or requirements.

The idea of home has always been a tricky one for me. One of my biggest traumas occurred at the age of 15 in my childhood home — the same home we eventually sold when I was 20. And since college, I’ve been on the move ever since.

I’ve moved states many times. I’ve had places of my own, lived with roommates, and moved back in with family again… though it’s never the same. There’s always some degree of molding yourself to wherever you’re living. They say you really don’t know a thing about boundaries until you are back living with family as an adult.

And yet, for the last two years, God has asked me to stay put post-breakup (although I feel tremendous shifts coming for many of us by the end of the year around work, home, family, relocation). Even when there has been tremendous pressure to “get going” with my life according to the ways of the matrix — work until you retire, follow the traditional path, keep moving forward — I’ve been doing something entirely different. I’ve been reorienting my life… a total 180 from who I once was.

And maybe, from the outside, that doesn’t always look acceptable. Because God has sat me down to get serious and get real when it comes to doing this deep-seated internal work — witnessing myself change in miraculous ways (and, in other ways, not so pretty) — I can see how that transformation can mirror back to others the places where they are choosing to remain stuck in familiar discomfort and misery.

Perhaps it’s because I’m a starseed. Perhaps my soul really isn’t from here, though it very-well chose to be here at this time. While I’m here on this planet, Mother Nature has embraced me with open arms. Planting my feet into the earth. Breathing in her fresh air. Bathing in her waters. Wandering wild amongst the trees. I am truly held. I’ve always been held.

Thank You For Being Here

All my love,

Morgan