I’m writing this to you as I binge-listen to Fred again’s rooftop performances in the background. I’m filled with a sense of lightness and peace that seems like I’ve been missing yet so deeply searching for, for what feels like months.

I have many drafts for written pieces to publish on here, as well as ideas that would make for some great podcast episodes, but things regarding my family + home life + emotional state have taken forefront for me to tend to as of late. And, not-to-mention, we’ve just experienced the Full Moon in Libra calling attention to all things balance + boundaries in relationships, and have recently entered eclipse season.

This season of life I’m in has been the farthest from “safe” (we’re talking nervous-system), secure, stable, comfortable, and predictable. But I am reminded that when things feel heavy, and life just seems to break us down more than we thought we could even handle, that it’s in these moments where more light is able to get in. Like it has been said before - the lower the lows, the higher the highs. If we weren’t able to experience both ends of the spectrum to these deeper degrees, what would be the point? Isn’t this thing called life supposed to allow us to feel it all?

My yoga teacher, trainer, and mentor would always remind us that the goal of yoga + the practice of breath is to simply allow us to feel. To simply feel more, both on and off the mat, as we go about our days, weeks, months, life.

Some things that have gotten me through this unsettling time are…

reaching out and confiding in the dearest of friends + certain family members (the ones who you truly know are capable of holding space, exactly when you need it),

listening to music when I’m not in the mood for meditating,

slow yoga at home,

as well as praying (out loud) to angels and to God.

Oh, and sleep. Lots of sleep, time in bed, and rest.

Lastly, alone time - speaking of the MAGIC that comes from being in your own energy.

Which I’ve found is key for me when it comes to my writing, as well as just connecting to my sense of self each day + checking in with my spirit. This has come to my attention a lot lately, especially as I am someone who’s in a pretty serious relationship now, and where we spend almost every night together - so carving out chunks in my day for alone time is a must. (P.s. we’re getting ready to move in together in the next few months as well, eeek! My first time ever with a boyfriend/partner!).

I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t in tears right now as I write this to you with my hands on my keyboard. I’ve been wanting to return back to this place, of writing here on my Substack to each of you, for what seems like several long weeks. What took to get me back to this place of writing and “doing” - was finally detaching from any outcome. And to truly take things day by day. And as a Generator in Human Design, I know I am meant to approach my days and tasks as things come - quite literally - to me. And it’s my strategy to respond as where my work is and where my focus is meant to go.

Anyways… for today’s piece I’ll be touching on the often-overlooked idea of capacity, what it means, and how living within the means of your capacity in both work and relationships can change your life.

So, without further a-do, let’s get into it!

I’ve been super into gold jewelry lately (I changed my necklace after this pic to a gold one don’t worry lol) and that slicked-back look using hair gel! And getting ready for white dress season 💫

Capacity… What is it?

The internet’s definition of capacity is as follows:

The ability to receive, hold, or absorb something. The maximum amount that can be contained. The power to learn or retain knowledge; mental ability.

These aside, I like to define capacity as a certain glass ceiling, or limit, on your energy + time + effort you are able to provide for yourself, as well as others.

It’s related to the ways you show up in the world, and a measure on to what extent that “showing up” may be - which is always fluctuating for us throughout different seasons of life.

It can indicate how much space you are able to hold and pour into. It’s related to how you are operating - whether it be at glass half-full, totally filled up, or empty.

What does it have to do with our work life?

For most of us, especially in America, we’ve been ingrained with the believe that the MORE we work and the HARDER we work, the more we’ll be rewarded and regarded as “successful.” And appearing successful is the end goal in life, right?! (I disagree).

This topic is one I can talk about for days. But, more than ever before, especially since 2020, the topic of burnout is alive and well. But lets backtrack - what actually leads to burnout? What’s the common, underlying reason?

Burnout happens when we go beyond our own capacity. When we push ourselves, and don’t quite know when to stop, when to rest, when to take even just a pause as we go about our day. It happens when we go beyond our limits, when we cross our own boundaries, when we simply cross the line. We push until we have absolutely nothing left. Essentially, we self-sacrifice from an empty cup.

Why do we do this? For almost all cases, the reason we operate beyond our capacity is because there is an underlying sense of self-worth, scarcity, and not “enough-ness.” But deep down beneath these wounds, is a desire to feel seen, heard, and validated. We want to be loved, to be accepted, to be enough.

Most of us just simply don’t know how, or when, to say no. That now is not the time to “xyz” for someone, or go to an event (which ends up just depleting us even MORE). And there’s reason for this - it usually can connect back to childhood, as well as the early years of programming, indoctrination, or “domestication” as Don Miguel Ruiz (author of Four Agreements), says.

That is… until we hit rock bottom. And it’s when we hit rock bottom (perhaps more times than we could actually count) that it begins to take a toll in other areas of life where we would least expect it.

The first time I ever truly recall of experiencing real burnout was in my early twenties, while working a full-time corporate job in Washington, D.C. as a financial consultant. And I stayed in this job for nearly 4 years… which I find funny nowadays, because I remember thinking it was something I had to do, and that there was no way out at the time (when there clearly was; I just had to get creative and keep an open mind, being more in trust of God).

Speaking career, below I get into a summary of my work history/experience to provide you with some context and an idea of how I’ve come to study + speak to this idea about capacity so deeply.

My Variety of Roles & Experience in the Workplace

A few things to note first… I got my first job at age 15. Shortly after this, my family was on food stamps for about a year - which was when I started working two different jobs at this point. And yes, I grew up in a very wealthy township, and was fortunate enough to have a childhood full of magical birthday + holiday celebrations, trips to Disney World, and so much more.

I was also fortunate enough to not have to work a part-time job while studying for a dual degree in accounting + finance at college in undergrad, thanks to grants, loans, and savings my family did have + was willing to contribute to what turned out to be some of the best years of my life.

I did work college summers though, which allowed me to save just enough to make it through the school year, until the following summer, to spend on personal items and experiences (online shopping, going out to eat/drink, etc.).

So, listed in the order of first job to most recent…

NJ soccer referee (did this for a year with both my Dad and older sister; this sister of mine which is actually doing this now on the side as we speak - I truly believe it’s been something in her calling!)

Rita’s custard/flavored ice server (worked here for 2 years - I remember needing to get a ride from my parents for each shift since I wasn’t of age to get my license yet in NJ; this job later was where I became one of the store managers for a bit)

Frozen yogurt shop employee (I was alone for most of my shifts here, which was such a change from the team setting at Rita’s, but I really enjoyed this aspect)

Babysitter (for 3 teenage boys, then a brother and sister in middle school, and then a 2 year old + 5 year old boys)

Country club event staff member (where I had zero experience carrying trays, and proceeded to spill + break a water glass all over a very wealthy elderly women… talk about embarrassing!)

Hostess (at a small-town “pub”/restaurant where there was all the drama)

Nanny (driving kids to & from practice in the family’s designated “nanny” car for a few months before my real-world job start date)

Retail associate & holiday helper at Talbot’s (this required standing on my feet for nearly 8 hours straight; and I learned how to properly fold clothes, as well as use their somewhat out-dated check-out system)

Financial consultan t at one of the Big Four accounting firms (for nearly 4 years, at the same company, but split amongst 3 different client projects/teams… it was THIS where I hit my first real “rock-bottom,” but also made some lifelong colleagues)

My own boss /business owner of Wake Up With Morgan (in which I coached several women, as well as wrote a 60+ page guidebook on all things chronic illness + nutrition + gut/skin health which is available here), where I served as an online health coach & reiki practitioner (yes, I eventually hit a rock-bottom and burnout with this too) If you want to read more on this, feel free to check out one of my previous written pieces: Leaving the health coaching industry (and coaching industry as a whole) Some screenshots of my online offerings + services in the past (P.s. my website is no longer active but the guidebook is still available through my beacons.ai link - see in text above)

Front desk staff at Black Swan Yoga (I’m still here currently! Fun fact: I interviewed and got the job on November 11th (11/11) in 2022. If that wasn’t a clear enough sign for me to take a step forward on that path, I don’t know what is ;)…)

And now… patiently stepping into my role as yoga teacher, and reigniting my reiki practice (… as you can see, I’m being called to serve and show up in the in-person space after 3 years of working strictly online/behind screens - something I resisted quite strongly at first)

Side note: There’s one thing I’d like to say about the service industry… which is, that since life has humbled me back into working a minimum-wage, part-time job, I myself have been enamored by the people who work in the service industry. This includes customer service, retail, food & bev, etc. You know, those minimum-wage jobs. I mention this because during my time at the yoga studio, I’ve come to realize that a majority of these types of people tend to be the hardest working, with some of the biggest hearts, and are simply here to do their best. They put their heads down and get the job, day in and day out - no matter how frustrating or tiresome or relentless the job can get. They always show up. Because showing up for their responsibilities means showing up for themselves (so that they can support their family, their future dreams, etc.).

Now, don’t get me wrong, not all of these jobs are “grueling” and undesirable. I’m just pointing out, that it takes a bit of humbling to serve in this way. But, I’d like to argue that it’s one of the ways to serve that are most rewarding (soul-fulfilling). The service industry involves exchanges that happen between people almost all the time. And this is what provides the chance to connect with one another.

I’ve also noticed that until you have experience with working one of these “lower-level” or low-wage jobs, or have yet to know/relate to someone close to you who has, you won’t quite be able to understand or empathize with these people (your local barista, juicer, grocery store bagger, butcher, hair stylist, etc.). One way to tell is how someone treats their server at a restaurant… I’ll just leave this here (lol). If you disagree or see another side to this, please share in the comments! All topics are open for discussion here :) A safe space for all voices heard + opinions/beliefs to be shared.

What sparked this tangent I just went on was the topic of part-time, minimum wage jobs that are often overlooked in today’s world, but are roles needed to be filled more than EVER. If it weren’t for so many working these types of job, I’m not sure how the world would look... Coffee at home, I guess.

I highly recommend you check out Amy Wilichowski’s reel that went viral - which, I believe this was simply because of the messaging & how it pulled on the heart-strings of so many (myself included).

This is a snapshot of Amy W.’s reel on IG that I mention above

In your history of job experience - what types of opportunities brought you the most joy? Regardless of the pay or benefits - what were the roles or places you’ve worked that have touched your soul, and gave you a deeper sense of meaning? Maybe even “soul” work - where you interact with other people daily, and thus, get to touch the lives of others - simply with a smile, or nice exchange of words?

I’d love to know in the comments below!

Share Heal To Awaken

Photos of my Reiki (Level II) & YTT-200 hour certification from last summer (of 2022)

Where I’m at now & the season of life I’m in

For where I’m currently using my capacity and pouring my energy into…

Myself (this simply looks like alone time - taking myself out for solo dates, sitting at a coffee shop to do some writing or reading, meditating in bed, cuddles with pets, etc.)

My relationship (we’ve already reached 6 months as of late March! Working on communicating more from the heart, being more considerate of each others’ needs, listening more fully, being intentional with our words & actions… the list goes on - I truly believe relationships are where we grow as individuals the most!)

My home/living situation (as some of you know, I’ve moved around quite a bit over the last few years… and guess what, I’ll be moving AGAIN - right around the 1 year mark of me moving to Houston! I’ve officially began to identify as an Earth Angel - or Starseed - for fun (lol) because this couldn’t be more true. More on this life update to come)

My family (both physical and mental health have been at the forefront of what members on both sides of my family have been facing as of lately… so lots of prayers have been spoken, as well as being reminded of the preciousness of both death + life)

Working a part-time job at a yoga studio (although a promotion for studio lead/manager is in the works, as well as an opportunity to begin teaching there - just after a few months of simply getting the job done each shift + helping out when possible + showing up as consistently as possible!)

My own yoga practice (which currently just looks like showing up to my mat each day for 20-30 minutes in whatever way feels right; and if I’m up + excited for it, I’ll pop in to a class at the studio I work at with one of my favorite teachers)

Preparing to audition to teach yoga at local studios, fitness centers/gyms, and apartment complexes near me

Where is some of your capacity being spent right now?

Healing Your Relationship With The Masculine

Now you may be wondering what this headline has to do with the topic of capacity. Well, I invite you to continue reading below.

Honoring your capacity in both work AND relationships requires healing your relationship with the masculine.

The Masculine is one of two polarities that exist in everyone of us. Both the feminine + the masculine are divine energies or “essences” that exist in this dualistic world (gender is irrelevant here - we have a mix of both energies, according to Spiritual Laws).

These energies show up in nearly ever facet of life… some of which you’ve heard before:

Heart + Mind, Yin + Yang, Shiva + Shakti, Water + Fire, the list goes on…

In short, signs you have room to improve your relationship with the masculine can include any of the following:

Money issues; having a “lack” mindset - often rooted in scarcity, insecurity; lacking a sense of safety (physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, etc.)

Father wound (maybe the relationship you have with your father or the parenting you received growing up was lacking in some way - sadly, this is so common in today’s world due to society and the history of humanity; but the good news is this has been changing rapidly in recent years with more men becoming fathers who are discovering what it means to step into their divinity as a man in this life)

Exhibiting co-dependent or anxious-avoidant tendencies in your relationships

Lack of boundaries, or lack of respect for with your authority figures or bosses

Not knowing when to say no or when to stop/slow down (feeling guilty to rest or simply do nothing)

And, what healing your relationship with the masculine can look like:

Learning how to live from a place of “receiving” or turning on receive-mode, which requires a level of surrender

Learning how to create a sense of safety from the inside + what a true sense of it means (in the world, at work, in relationships + partnerships)

Understanding the difference between manifesting (masculine, control) vs. magnetism (feminine, open, in flow), and knowing the appropriate time to use either to your benefit

Submitting more to the act of being versus “doing”

Putting more trust in God + in yourself + in the process (praying to God + angels, on your knees, *out loud)

Tapping into your feminine side through creative outlets (think back to childhood: what were some of your favorite things to do as a kid?), and embodiment practices (dancing, singing, chanting, yoga, non-guided meditations a.k.a. healing music/frequency tracks/sound bowls)

A great resource to expand your awareness more on this… I highly recommend you check out this video below by Jillz Guerin with some great tips + insight on this topic!

They say that the world is our mirror. So, what’s not currently working in your relationships? Is there a common theme or thread? Allow this to open yourself up to the idea of looking within, and see what comes up for you.

Let me know in the comments below, or if wanting to keep it more private, feel free to send me a DM on Instagram - I’d be more than happy to hold space for you.

Our capacity comes in waves

There are times in life where we’re asked to show up more for others in our personal lives (maybe in our most intimate relationships, for family matters, or even in community settings) than our work or home life… and that’s okay. Honoring this can be the most beautiful thing, because oftentimes we get so caught up in the “work” and busy-ness of life, that we forget to tend to some of the things that matter most to us - and the things that make life the most fulfilling + meaningful.

Or, maybe your work life and relationship life is intertwined - i.e., you work in partnership with your significant other. Or maybe you have a job in the community itself. Or your family business. And so for a majority of your life you’ve been asked by a higher power to pour most of your time + effort into this, so that you can set the foundation for the generations to come.

And, sometimes there can be seasons where we’re asked to simply pour all of our time + energy + effort back into ourselves. So that we can re-gather our sense of self. This gives us the opportunity to allow those old identities and labels to fall away that no longer serve us, in preparation of stepping into the next, higher + more enlightened and evolved version of ourselves.

I spy la luna

Leaving you with this

God/The Universe/Source will give you exactly what you’re capable of handling, and will show you where you’re meant to spend your time, the how of how you spend it, and what to put most of your efforts toward.

Your only job here is to listen carefully to this. To the calling. These messages could come in a variety of ways - during meditation, or while sleeping in a dream state, or through a not-so-random conversation you’re overhearing at your local coffee shop. Signs can come in all forms. They reach you when you’re least looking or searching for it.

What is yours to carry right now? And what isn’t as much, that you can begin to let go of?

I’d like to know - where in your life currently are you being asked to step away from, take a break from? And what are you being drawn to? Let me know in the comment section below - any answer is welcome.

Thank you

Thank you for being here and for reading my words. My next podcast episode will be out soon - stay tuned!

Xx,

Morgan 🕊