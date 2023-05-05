It’s not the food to blame

not the chocolate

not the late night binges

not the one-too-many cups of coffee

not the alcohol

not the cannabis

not the drug (of choice) itself

It’s not the food to blame

for the weight

for the tender breasts

for the love handles

for the problematic skin

for the lifeless hair

for the painful periods

for sluggish digestion

It’s about the suppression

of grief

of sadness

of shame

of trauma

of light

Your soul (spirit body) has been dimmed & tucked away

as a result of both experiences in this life & past ones

Do you know what it feels like to embody each of these?

Enough-ness

Worthiness

Acceptance

Honesty

Vulnerability

Safety

Security

Being held

Being shown up for, again and again

It’s about you being there for YOU

It’s about allowing others to be there for you

It’s about you disarming the cage your heart

No more suppressing

No more burying

No more numbing

So here’s to more feeling

more breathing

more letting life in

more cracking your heart open so far open so that the light can get in

Here’s to moving closer to love.

After I wrote this, I thought of the book: Return To Love by Marianne Williamson. It’s a must-read, for nearly anyone. I read it for my first time back in March of 2021. I thought I lent it to a friend, but haven’t been able to find it since… hmm. Maybe the Universe will allow it to find it’s way back to me (in due time); for those who know me, I keep a serious inventory on my books. I even have an Excel spreadsheet to keep track of what books I’ve read (+ their whereabouts/who I’ve lent them to), ones I’m currently reading, and ones I plan to read one day. Anyways… just leaving this note here :)

THANK YOU for being here, for being a part of this community (in any way, shape, or form that serves your highest good & within your capacity), and for reading my words.

I’ll be back soon with a longer post, podcast episode, and some major life updates!

Xx,

Morgan