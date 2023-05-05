It’s not the food to blame
not the chocolate
not the late night binges
not the one-too-many cups of coffee
not the alcohol
not the cannabis
not the drug (of choice) itself
It’s not the food to blame
for the weight
for the tender breasts
for the love handles
for the problematic skin
for the lifeless hair
for the painful periods
for sluggish digestion
It’s about the suppression
of grief
of sadness
of shame
of trauma
of light
Your soul (spirit body) has been dimmed & tucked away
as a result of both experiences in this life & past ones
Do you know what it feels like to embody each of these?
Enough-ness
Worthiness
Acceptance
Honesty
Vulnerability
Safety
Security
Being held
Being shown up for, again and again
It’s about you being there for YOU
It’s about allowing others to be there for you
It’s about you disarming the cage your heart
No more suppressing
No more burying
No more numbing
So here’s to more feeling
more breathing
more letting life in
more cracking your heart open so far open so that the light can get in
Here’s to moving closer to love.
After I wrote this, I thought of the book: Return To Love by Marianne Williamson. It’s a must-read, for nearly anyone. I read it for my first time back in March of 2021. I thought I lent it to a friend, but haven’t been able to find it since… hmm. Maybe the Universe will allow it to find it’s way back to me (in due time); for those who know me, I keep a serious inventory on my books. I even have an Excel spreadsheet to keep track of what books I’ve read (+ their whereabouts/who I’ve lent them to), ones I’m currently reading, and ones I plan to read one day. Anyways… just leaving this note here :)
THANK YOU for being here, for being a part of this community (in any way, shape, or form that serves your highest good & within your capacity), and for reading my words.
I’ll be back soon with a longer post, podcast episode, and some major life updates!
Xx,
Morgan
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