Can you feel the stillness? The desire, yearning for, and push to slow down?

Fall is here.

Stepping onto my yoga mat for the first time in what feels like weeks… more on this below

Once again, it feels as if too much time has passed since I last published a piece on here. But, after seeing that so many writers have also been moving through this, it brings me some relief in feeling a little less “guilty.” It’s hard to describe… but pretty much, we most always have a yearning to write, yet, there is something stopping us from actually getting our fingers on the keyboard. As Peta Kelly says it best:

Whether you’re a firm believer in “God” or not, replace that word with whatever resonates most for you - be it Spirit, Universe, Source, etc.

The point here is, maybe there IS a very reason for why you can’t seem to open back up to that journal page where you left off, or the chapter of the book you’ve been writing, or tying up one of the too-many-to-count blog post drafts.

Before we get into some monthly reflections (bullet point-style), I wanted to share some personal updates on my end, as well as set the scene for you to imagine me writing this live as your eyes take in these words.

What: typing on my MacBook Air (I’ve had this baby since my college days… I actually bought this one after spilling a cup of hot tea on my previous one. Yeah, yikes. Make sure you take advantage of the student discount at Apple if you are in school!). I’m also listening to this song on repeat - it’s a VIBE! And not too “wordy” to distract me from writing.

Where: sitting in my bed with a light knit blanket over my legs, a view of the sunset out my bedroom window (I’ve always dreamed of having a bedroom that faces East), windows open with the cool air coming in to freshen up the space after a hot summer, as my selenite lamp glows in the background. Ahh, Connecticut. You’re so lovely (and have me feeling nostalgic of my childhood growing up in Northern New Jersey).

When: just shy of 7:00pm on a Friday night, mid-September (the 15th, to be exact).

After a wild-ride of a year in Houston…

I’m finally beginning to find my footing and root DOWN after moving back to the Northeast. This time around, it’s for a more permanent sense of “home” for the first time in 11 years… in my 28th year of life.

To keep the updates brief here for now… I’ve been in the new place I get to call “home”, for about a month now, as of yesterday. I have most of the space set up, except for two dressers I have to somehow put together from scratch, or hire some help… which, as a child who’s favorite toy was Legos and Play Mobile, putting things together while sitting on the floor has always been something I’ve oddly enjoyed. I think the reason for this is that the outcome is the best feeling - it gives you a sense of accomplishment, and makes you feel like you’re one step closer to having the space “perfect” and functional (Earth sign things, lol. I’m a Capricorn Sun, Taurus Moon, AND Taurus rising).

I also have a few more items on my list to get, like nightstands, a desk and chair, and some miscellaneous stuff. Oh, and I’m waiting to get my hands on some of this banana bread mix from my local Target. My sis has already tried it out and raves about it! Luckily for me, she’ll be baking me some for when I visit her this upcoming Sunday. Oh, and I get to see (squeeeeze!!) my little nephew who I haven’t seen in over six months - and he’s already eighteen months old. The first three months of his life I saw him quite often (including sleepovers and for days at a time), so being a plane-ride away from him for an entire year was quite difficult for me. It’s my twin sister’s first baby too, so the connection feels extra special, since my twin and I have always shared such a special bond. And yes, twin telepathy is real, LOL. We quite literally can finish each others’ sentences and read each others’ minds, most of the time. If you’re reading this Sarah, I love you and can’t wait to see you!!!

Lastly, for some big news…

I GOT MY OWN CAR this past week! I can see how, in a way, I ‘manifested’ this. The “what” came true, but the “how” and “when” is always up for debate in which a higher power determines this for you. I haven’t had my own car since 2021… which I leased for commuting purposes for my corporate job. And before that, I had a 2006 Hyundai that I drove in Junior and Senior year of college.

I’ve come to realize that yes, I now know what it’s like to have a car, and to also know what it’s like to not have a car. My first two years of college I was without one, so, that meant relying on others for rides when possible, otherwise it meant taking the bus. Luckily, I got to know the bus system that had routes both on and off of campus pretty well, and the college town was quite safe. And this was before Uber/ride share started to become more widely available, so it was a pretty convenient option (AND I didn’t have to budget extra time for finding on-campus parking, #winning).

The last two years I had been without my own car, and before I experienced it, I found myself often wondering how “simpler” life could be and feel without having a car. At the time of thinking this, I was living in DC, working a full-time job, and was getting into the minimalism movement. However, my life at that time was FAR from minimalistic… but that was also when I really started to change my ways and got fed up with all of the consumeristic materialism in my life. It’s when I started to really question whether I had something out of need, or simply out of want.

Anyways… here’s my journey to getting a car once I moved here:

This recent Mercury retrograde season made things LOUD & CLEAR when we (my partner and I) weren’t supposed to go in a certain direction we had been going in regarding the car search… long story short, after a night of deep surrender and rock bottom (hopeless) moments, for myself mostly, a totally different route was presented to us within hours. It was like we saw the light at the end of the tunnel this time, but an entirely different tunnel (and path to get us there).

The underlying theme I want to highlight here is… the Practice of Non-Attachment (Vairagya). This is a concept that can be traced back to ancient times, and is also found in the Yoga Sutras of Pitanjali (yogis are most-likely familiar with this).

Practicing detachment, with anything really, is a key pillar on the path to enlightenment. Practicing detachment can mean that although you may want something really badly, or envision a certain outcome, you must practice letting go of what’s ultimately meant to happen (what you want or think that outcome will be/look like), and in turn, you allow the Universe to work in your favor - for your highest good and the highest good of all. This requires a degree of trust, faith, and most importantly, surrender.

AND… on top of this, I just got hired by a healthcare company to serve as a Virtual Health Coach. I was extended the offer on the day of the New Moon in Virgo. And, Jupiter is in Taurus (I’m a Taurus moon + rising), so expansion has been real. And, Mercury just stationed direct - it’s go time baby! Back with some forward momentum.

Or so I thought…

Turns out, I was scammed.

Manipulated. Deceived. Mislead. Cheated. Betrayed.

Just when you think something like this couldn’t possibly happen to you… it does, right in front of your very eyes.

Feeling so defeated, disheartened, and checked out

So… back I go to that icky yet oh-so-familiar feeling of insecurity and instability with my job/employment situation.

Pretty much losing every penny to my name… Close to $19k (of which I may never be able to recover any of this, despite doing all I can to support the investigations taking place right now).

In addition to this physical realm + material stuff, it’s had an affect on me on a mental, emotional, and spiritual level.

Experiencing betrayal, trust issues, lack of hope, questioning of faith.

Feeling deep anger, frustration, grief, sadness.

Feeling disgusted, violated, and exposed after finding out I was “preyed” upon. And mentally, emotionally, and spiritually manipulated.

Rather than asking “why would God ever allow something like this to happen to me?”

Understand this: Spiritual Warfare is real. And it’s been happening/going on behind-the-scenes at higher levels than ever before.

Spiritual Warfare is an on-going battle between those that work for “The Dark” vs. those that work for “The Light.”

You may wonder… how am I personally coping with this recent loss on a spiritual level?

Stay tuned for an upcoming podcast episode on here.

(P.s. - I will be adding a paywall to this next one, as I will be sharing some quite personal and vulnerable stuff. So your support as a paid subscriber on here gets you a front-row seat, and access to connect with me 1:1 and other paid subscribers on Heal To Awaken).

Just one of the several messages from loved ones + soul tribe that I received after finding out what had been happening was deception on a big scale

Now onto the main purpose and inspiration of this post!

Monthly Reflections

The saying “making money to spend money” and how that relates to moderation: what is your relationship to your work? What do your current spending/shopping habits look like? Do you binge watch an entire season in one sitting? Or space the episodes out amongst the week/month? How you treat others is a reflection of how you treat yourself. All relationships in life are mirrors.🪞 On the importance of practicing flexibility + detachment in relationships, goals, outcomes, life: When you eat or drink a specific type of food/liquid, do you ever notice how you feel afterwards? This awakens your body intuition - trusting the messages it’s telling you and the signs it’s showing you. Just because you, or someone you know, wants something to be true (subconsciously or not), doesn’t necessarily make it true. Try to not waste time searching for something that’s non-existent (I’ve been on both sides of the coin with this). It's not your responsibility to make them understand, or to awaken to, or to become aware of the wrong they did to you. No one is going to accept or understand the wrong that they did until they come to the realization on their own by having that experience be done to them, in one way or another (karma). For {behavior} change to really happen, the inner-work is required. So, find YOUR why. We see so much of this in the health and wellness + coaching industry. You will have days when you feel so grounded and rooted in yourself, and so sure of yourself. You will also have days where you feel it would just be easier to hide away from the world. This is the law of polarity. You can’t have one without the other. So give yourself grace. Give yourself grace, no matter what you may be going through at this time You have access to support and help at all times. Call upon your light team - your angels, spirit guides, ancestors, gods, goddesses - by speaking out loud.

Image from The Yung Pueblo here on Substack

Thank you for reading Heal To Awaken. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

What I’m cooking:

Simple Mills gf pancake mix (made vegan by subbing applesauce for oil and a flax egg + oat milk for a real egg), topped with date caramel inspired by @bakedbymelissa , chopped apple, and a drizzle of maple syrup!

What I’m reading:

Like many of you, I eventually recognized that any behavioral changes would need to stem from inner work: discerning the origins of escapist tendencies, cultivating self-trust, and healing to eliminate the need to “dim.” Despite best efforts, I never found a program or framework that resonated with this perspective of empowerment, liberation, healing, and autonomy. - Cecily Mak

What I’m listening to :

This is a snapshot of my Discover Weekly playlist on Spotify that updates weekly -

How I’m moving my body:

As I navigate this time in my life (my Saturn return), I’ve been needing to focus extra on balancing my lower three chakras. Especially since the foundations (home, relationships, money/financial health, work) in my life have been the least stable/secure they may have ever been.

Without balanced and stable lower chakras (the root, sacral, solar plexus), we are unable to tap into and use the upper chakras. This means that lots of grounding is required… whether it be through energy healing, meditation, moving your body through yoga or pilates, taking walks outside, spending time in nature, consuming warming foods + root vegetables, and more.

Once these lower chakras are in harmony, we are able to tap into our creativity, open our hearts, strengthen our intuition + vision, and receive downloads + messages by being an open vessel/channel to the divine.

So, I’ve been doing lots of lower body & goddess yoga flows, such as these ones:

Who I’m following:

A post from Laura on IG - alllll things masculine and feminine energies, embodiment, relationships, spiritual awakening, the like -

Thank you

Thank you for being here and for reading my words. My next podcast episode will be out soon - stay tuned!

Xx,

Morgan 🕊