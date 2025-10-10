Source: The Sophia Code app

Like the Phoenix, she rises… yet again.

I’ve found my light again… and if you’re still in the dark — just know that your light will come back. It will always come back.

There's a version of my story that’ll make you feel sorry for me — and another that'll make you remember who you are (hero’s journey).

I want to hear less about what you went through, and more about how you pulled yourself out of it… how you found your strength, how you found your light again (you save you).

After coming out of a relationship that made you forget who you are, it’s common to want to hide away from the world (afraid to be seen).

Consider exploring new ways of being seen (switching your profile or creative outlet from private to public, speaking more from the heart, striking up a conversation with someone new, wearing a bright or vibrant color, etc.)

Be open to receiving and believing that there are good people out there, trying to find you. And willing to help (trusting yourself, others, life again).

Holding grudges, anger, and resentment — that’s the easy way. The more freeing way is the path of acceptance, peace, and forgiveness (to welcome in a whole new life).

There were nights where all I tried to do was run away. When it all became too much. But little did I know… there was another ay.

There was an unseen force, there with me along the way. Telling me to keep going — that my tie here wasn’t over yet (that it was just the beginning).

So… here’s to your comeback story. Your (un)becoming. Your biggest transformation yet. To your rising.

—

You can find this post on my IG here:

From My Journal

No one knew what happened behind closed doors — not even the closest ones to her in her life (life-long friends, mentors, family members, colleagues, etc.)

She had slowly overtime been convinced to distance herself from everyone in her life, convinced even to turn away from her faith in God

On those dark nights, always around every full moon

She’d run away to be outside alone under the stars — in attempt to escape the chaos, fire, and rage that burned alive inside the only place she had to call ‘home’

As she moved her gaze to look up into the night sky, the stars blinking back at her

She started to wonder if there was anyone out there who was witnessing what was happening, if there was someone higher up that could just see her, witness her

—

As time went on, she became more and more trapped within the invisible chains of control cloaked in ‘love’

She started to experience losses, to growing degrees, that were seemingly unrelated to the relationship at the time

But looking back on it all now, maybe that was God trying to shake her, to wake her up from this nightmare — saying to her:

“It doesn’t have to be this way; life can get and BE so much better than this. Why are you settling?”

—

She started to understand the reality of living life with PTSD, the commonality of Stockholm Syndrome that exists within every layer of society, mental and emotional manipulation in any kind of relationship, and forms of control that exist under the guise of ‘love’

Even if things appear to be ‘safe’ in the new environment she’s in now, away from the life she left behind, the stories of her old life still run on repeat in her conscious mind, and subconsciously in her dream state as she sleeps, as nightmares

But, she started to see she was never truly alone

Slowly, small blessings in the form of miracles started to pour back into her life

In the form of birds, insects, spirit animals, pets, repeating numbers, synchronicities, smiles, soul connections, people as angels in human form, more opportunities and offers… all as she started to feel safe enough to breathe a little more deeply again

On Acceptance & Forgiveness

The easier route is to stay in anger, frustration, betrayal. But underneath it all is deep pain, hurt, sadness, grief. Because there was love there. Everything links back to this.

The more challenging, uncomfortable way, the more freeing path, is through forgiveness, while making peace with the past. Coming into full acceptance. It is from this point that you can then move forward with welcoming in a whole new life.

But don’t rush the timing. You will know when it is time. To forgive the other, but most importantly, to forgive yourself.

And to learn to be grateful for the love that was there, that you got to experience with this person — separate from the ‘bad’ parts.

I learned a lot. About him, about myself. About relationships. About childhood, and the baggage from previous relationships… of both mine and his. You know, things that shape a person into who they are today.

I am grateful. He had my back... in a way that no one else really had before. I even stepped into my dharma by starting to teach yoga when I was with him.

But, I soon came to learn that all of this came at a cost… stemming from his own unhealed wounds from childhood, as well as his previous romantic partnership.

I am grateful for the good; it wasn’t all bad, is what I admit to some people, since I stayed for in it for 2 years, after all! As I said above, I started officially teaching yoga, for that matter. And, he was the first person, the first man ever really, to stand up for me and have my back… to speak up against anyone (even my own bloodline) that took advantage of my kindness and doormat tendencies through deception, manipulation, and betrayal masked as ‘love.’

“I forgive him. And I forgive myself.”

What I’ve Come To Learn:

An abusive relationship (in any form) that is rooted in control and manipulation will prey upon your kindness and open-heartedness, thus draining your energy (precious life force; your qi) Sometimes we go through hard things, simply to remember how powerful we really are Be open to receiving and believing that there are good people out there, trying to find their way to you, ones that are willing to help and give you love It’s okay to start trusting others, yourself, and life again Don’t put pressure on your timing — God has a plan for you You can always begin again

A Glimpse Into the Now

I don’t even recognize who I was a few months ago, let alone a year ago

The girl who moved out, left the relationship and her entire life behind

To start over

And begin anew

But no one told her it would be easy

But that it would get very lonely, at times

That it would be actually one of the biggest mountains she’s ever had to climb

To finally come face to face with all she’s been running from

Not just the aftermath of an abusive relationship along with a whole series of unrelated of loss and misfortune, but what she had been running her entire life from

(Her pain)

“She's so close now, I can almost touch her. It's been a blood under the nails fight for 4 years, and I wouldn't have made it this far if I had waited for hope. Begin Again. Let nothing and no one stop you from finding her. Acknowledgment to all the people crawling on their cut up knees, who refuse to stop trying. No one will see the depth of your struggle — but there will be signs of this strength in every step you take. When you catch your eyes in the mirror. The way the hollows are now a solid that is unbreakable. Let only love touch me.” — @jadeelectra

Writing a New Story

I’ve come back into remembrance of myself, my truth, my very essence that lies deep inside at the core of one’s being

It’s not until the coiled snake at the base of the spine is awakened…

Shedding layer by layer, to eventually arrive at what has been there, hidden underneath, all along — her true self, in her divine essence 🐍

Her precious life force has slowly returned to her, day by day, hour by hour, as she journey’s back to her center, to where her power lies — the shining solar sun at the solar plexus chakra (stomach area, just above the navel)

Thus allowing the energy to continue moving up the spine, from the root, to her womb, her central sun, her heartbeat, her voice, her intuition, her crown, and beyond

To feel so alive again Is something I never took for granted in this life Even in other lifetimes As the embers glow in the distance The Phoenix spreads its wings So it can fly, once again

Thank You for Being Here

Metta (loving kindness): May you be at peace, at ease, be loved and be loving, and may you be safe.

— Morgan 🤍

I am so grateful for Dr. Joe Dispenza’s work at this time in my life, and for finding it exactly when I did 🦋

This was a comment I wrote on the video (15-minute preview) of a meditation ( linking here ) in which I shared quite openly with the community… in hopes it can provide a spark of hope for others, too

For a more visual glimpse into my transformation:

What moves my soul:

Related read:

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