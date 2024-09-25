“Meditation is a time of healing.” — Beryl Bender Birch

I’m not here to tell you to get on your meditation cushion (that you may have yet to buy), to go on a meditation retreat, or to go visit the Buddhist monks.

But what I am going to share is how easy and simple the practice of meditation can be, and how to find out what works for you. You may even be surprised to find out that you’ve ‘done’ meditation before, without realizing it.

To start off…

My Initial Experience

My experience with meditation thus far hasn’t been anything fancy. My initial memories at first are vague but I’ve always either sat up against the bed on the side (while on the floor), on my meditation cushion, or by lying down. I know certain teachers don’t recommend lying down so that you don’t fall to sleep, but it depends what type of mind and energy you have… as someone with a long history of anxiety and OCD and insomnia, falling asleep during a meditation is the least of my worries (ha).

Again, do what works for you. All it takes is experimenting.

But one thing I remember to this day about my first few instances with meditation are ~~

I was sitting on my meditation cushion in my closet (I was living with other people at the time, so I found this space to be the best for me to untie myself from the other energies in the space).

So clearly witnessing the presence of angels surrounding me (it was like a clear knowing, a clear feeling) - which, after being on this spiritual journey for quite awhile, I’ve come to realize my strongest sense of intuition comes in the form of feeling/knowing in my body. Much less on the visual or audible front, which are usually the ways we hear most about (then wonder why we don’t have these special ‘gifts’).

As a result of that feeling, immediate tears. Tons of them poured down my cheeks. But I felt such a warmth in my heart at the same time.

Sad tears? No. Happy tears + tears of relief? Witnessing this pure sense of unconditional love? Holy YES.

Maybe it was just the high-frequency healing music, but no. It was more than that. Sitting with myself in that space, in that moment in time, is how I’ve experienced that feeling of the most pure sense of unconditional love shedding down on me, and wrapping its arms around every inch of my being.

“For most people, once they get a glimpse of that “place” where meditation occurs, they want to go back. Not because it is an escape. Not because it is a high. Not because it is someplace else. But because it is so vividly 'here’ and so pleasantly soothing, healing, and balancing.” — Beryl Bender Birch

And yes, this wasn’t the only time I’ve experienced this!

Has anyone else gone through something similar to this? Let me know down in the comments ~~

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As a Tool

Meditation is a tool that allows you to work with the subconscious mind.

It’s also a tool where you can begin to connect to other realms and spirit guides in many different forms. Where you can cut cords, and envision white light around you as a means of protection. I invite you to explore guided ones I am linking at the bottom of this newsletter if this interests you.

It’s a tool where you can quite literally practice coming back to the heart as you heal yourself from what’s been holding you back (physical, mental, emotional, and other conditions, such as chronic illness). Even the science speaks for itself as you imagine stepping into the healed version of your future self.

We are not human beings having a human experience; we are spiritual beings having a human experience.

It’s where you begin working with the subconscious mind, unraveling what’s been stored deep in buried memories.

Uncovering these things isn’t ‘bad;” some say it is actually extremely valuable when it comes to processing, healing, and moving through deep-seated fears (similar to why we experience nightmares). But, it’s recommended you work through this with a mentor or coach or therapist.

For example, I myself have worked with different healers since going through my spiritual awakening. I’ve had an acupuncturist, a naturopath, a reiki master + business coach, two of my best friends that are reiki masters + shop owners, and now I am working with a reiki master who is also a medium (who I’ve worked with since January… and wow has she been a guiding force + space holder for me in my journey - SO much has changed in my life since then; you can get a glimpse by reading my previous posts).

“Inner success is mental clarity and inner peace, without these the mind remains in a mode of tension which will make your perception clouded and driven by the heaviness of your past. Always creating space for your cultivation, healing, and growth will help you arrive into daily life as a better version of yourself.” — Yung Pueblo

An Antidote to Anxiety

There are two things I’ve come to learn that help me settle my nervous system and bring me back to myself and the present moment, especially during heightened times of anxiety:

Yoga + breath Meditation

Nothing else really does the trick. Not even numbing myself with food, social media doom scrolling, alcohol/weed, or any other addictive behavior works anymore. Only the process of tuning into myself, my body, my breath, and my heart is what calms me. And I do so by using the tools listed above.

Everything is energy.

Of course, I am aware that there are endless possibilities and modalities out there. And there are many that I have tried, and have yet to try. But, I am just sharing what my experience with it has been like and where I am at with it in this now moment.

I think this is definitely one of the beautiful things my Saturn Return has allowed me to realize and discover.

“… Meditation is very much in touch with what is happening; more so in fact than any other state of mind you might experience. It is certainly a time when you are in the present moment, not distracted by worries of the future or regrets of the past. It is certainly a time when you are in the present moment, not distracted by worries of the future or regrets of the past. It is when you are most in touch with your inner self, so to speak. You have a direct line to your creative center.” — Beryl Bender Birch, Author of Power Yoga

And THAT is the antidote to anxiety, and on how to not only exist but thrive in a world full of suffering, just as much as there is beauty (you just have to be willing and open to see it).

How/Where To Get Started

Guided - You can start more easily with guided - free ones on YouTube, meditation apps (free trials) such as Calm or Superhuman, and Dr. Joe Dispenza meditations (bonus points if you do these!) Unguided - but maybe still with background music or sounds Transcendental Meditation (TCM) Meditation with no tools or music or guide - think just sitting in nature, forest bathing, or on a rock overlooking a body of water, or on a park bench

Disclaimer: The information provided is not a substitute for seeking medical attention or advice from a qualified healthcare professional. Always consult a doctor or other qualified healthcare provider for personalized guidance.

Resources

My personal favorites on YouTube (all free)

My personal favorites on Spotify

Calm App

Dr. Joe Dispenza meditations

Healing Meditation Frequencies

Insight Timer App

Mimi Bouchard’s Superhuman App

Let me know which ones you try ~~ and what your experience has been like so far with dabbling in meditation and other similar modalities!

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All my love,

Morgan

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