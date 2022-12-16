“Time is relative, it exists by comparison of one moment to another. A unit of time is in fact a representation of change.” - Sutra 3.52, Heart of Yoga

March 12th, 2022

It might seem silly, or trivial, but my greatest fear is not having enough time.

Some say time is currency, some say it is a transition from one moment to another. Some say it passes by slowly, while others say it can be fleeting.

I fear not having enough time to accomplish all that I dream to do in this life, not having enough time to let people know how much I love and appreciate them, not having enough time to say all I want to say and to do all I want to do.

I’ve come to learn that this fear and mentality around not having enough time in a day is the deepest root of my anxiety. I spend more hours than I’d like to admit of feeling like I’m wasting time, by not “doing enough” in order to fit society’s standards. But, perhaps by looking at it more closely, maybe this feeling stems from the pressure I put on myself, of me not meeting my OWN standards.

When time is on my mind, all I can notice is anxious thoughts, feeling like I’m on edge, and like it’s crunch time… and simply that there’s just “not enough” time left.

But in those exact opposite moments where I begin to forget time exists, that’s when I find myself fully immersed into what we call the present moment. And the veil starts to lift. The thoughts and feelings of anxiety and fear fade away, and I begin to connect with all that surrounds me. This is when I take a deep breath in, look around, and take in all that there is right in front of me… realizing this is what it means to just “be.” This is bliss, peace, and serenity.

I guess this implies that my fear of not having enough time, is a deeper fear of not being able to witness the miracles that are surrounding us in each and every moment, because I’m too caught up in worrying that I don’t have enough time. I’m not allowing myself the chance to connect deeply enough with something, or someone. But what’s the point of life without experiencing these connections?

Maybe it’s because I’m not allowing myself to spend more time doing things that light me up inside and make me feel alive. Things that make my heart feel whole. Things that make my soul beam with light as this electric current courses through my veins.

I find comfort in reminding myself that it’s okay to rest, just as much as it is okay to be productive. That just “being” is enough. My existence, your existence, our existence, is more than enough.

By recognizing the choice I have on how I can to spend each moment, I know that I want to spend my time with intention and meaning. And I understand that everything that’s meant to be, will be… in due time. I trust in the unraveling of life. NOW is the time for us to be present - because the present moment is all we have. And it’s when you’re busy living in present moment that time doesn’t quite exist…