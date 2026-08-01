Heal To Awaken

Heal To Awaken

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The Desert Pause's avatar
The Desert Pause
Aug 1

Forgiveness has always felt less like letting someone else off the hook and more like setting down a weight I no longer want to carry. It's rarely a single moment—more often it's a quiet decision we make again and again. Looking forward to reading your thoughts on this. 🌿

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1 reply by Morgan Shirey 🕊️
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