First off, I wanted to start by saying hey there, and to offer a warm welcome if you’re new here! I’ve been blessed with an abundance of new subscribers in recent days through the app/platform. It happened moments after this potent life force started to move through me again after what felt like months of hiding away from the world. Why are some of the best things for us the first to go or be cast aside? Truthfully, avoiding my writing means avoiding my heart — what’s been heavy, what’s been weighing on it. But am learning to allow myself grace here, as I know I’m not alone in this. As humans, we are constantly learning to trust the seasons of life, and to evolve in a more fluid way with the ever-changing the world around us. And boy is it so sweet when things start to open up and blossom again! Life is always keeping me on my toes.

And if you’ve been here since the beginning, or for quite some time, thank you for reading my words. Thank you, for your time, for your attention, and for your energy — it means more to me than you know. It’s like a little nudge from the Universe for me to keep going, to keep sharing, to keep writing, to keep returning back to myself and to my heart. It feels so good to be back — it brings tears to my eyes as I write this.

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My First Half of 2026

The last few months were A LOT. And I know this is true for not only myself, but for many, many others. A lot of us found ourselves being called inward as we moved through deep heart healing (things like processing betrayal, grief, forgiveness), while also finding our voice (through boundaries to both people and our work or old habits/routines, especially energetically), as we started connecting back to the true self underneath all the layers. Lots of shedding and letting go, even outgrowing your current life (old friends, environments, roles… things you never imagined you’d be letting go of), while cultivating the kind of trust and faith that is strengthened only in the darkest of seasons.

“It won’t always be easy, but it’ll damn well be worth it”

I can honestly say the past 6 months have been some of the most emotionally grueling and challenging I’ve ever experienced, and yet they have led me to the most peace, joy, flow, and to the most authentic version of me I’ve ever felt — within and without. And it really only feels like just the beginning of a whole new life ahead of me…

Esu of Share The Light writes:

Grief means you loved deeply — and that’s Sacred. This retrograde showed me how much I’ve outgrown relationships I never thought I’d live without. Connections that once felt instant now feel impossible to plug back into, no matter how much I wish otherwise. I’ve changed. That’s a lot of grief to feel all at once — the ending, the shift in who I am now, the fact that things changed... But I’d rather have loved and lost than never loved at all. That saying hits super deep in my chest now. It was painful, truthful, and meaningful all at once. The dust hasn’t fully settled, but I feel how transformative this chapter has been — even though it was really f*cking hard. I’m grateful to have the energy to write to you again after pulling back for a while. We’re here now, and that’s what matters. I hope this offered some validation and comfort during these wild energies.

On another note, I read a line in a book recently that mentioned “colliding with destiny.” What this had me immediately think of was a recent trip I took this past June. This one in particular reminded me that certain places have a way of activating you… in more ways than one, and on deeper levels of being (mentally, emotionally, spiritually). One place in particular for me was Virginia Beach, VA. I shortly discovered that this place held many soul codes for me — waiting for me to gather, download, and embody, just through my presence in this place alone. I spent my time there completely off my phone (unintentionally, I might add), playing sound bowls, singing, walking amongst the trees before arriving at the bay, swimming in the ocean, noticing the softest-sand-ever beneath my feet, and gazing endlessly at the horizon as the sun set, lighting up the sky with rainbow hues. There was a certain sense of peace, of stillness, not only in my nervous system, but in my bones. And a sense of familiarity; like this wasn’t the first time I’ve been here. My angels and Spirit guides were sending me signs and synchronicities the entire time as well. Even a friendly smile from a stranger at the juice bar felt like a wink from the Universe, suggesting that there’s something more for me here, and to continue allowing for things to unfold in the journey of my life and where it’s taking me.

Not to mention, it gave off Lemurian vibes immediately upon arrival (think: all things water, ocean, mermaids, sirens, Neptune, Ancient Atlantis, advanced civilization, 5D consciousness, Mount Shasta, Heaven on Earth). I mention this because I have always felt deeply connected to all things Lemuria for most of my life, ever since I was a kid. And last summer, I read a book called Legends of Lemuria, which brought this other-worldly realm to life for me in my mind’s eye. Not only that, but it brought something to life in my soul, in my spirit. Not necessarily in a new way, but in a way of Divine remembrance. An activation. A soul-coded DNA upgrade. And with that… came a resurgence of my own inner remembrance, self-worth, and power. So much so, that upon returning from my visit to Virginia Beach, I made some drastic changes that were long-awaited. Most of these changes involved me saying goodbye to certain people, habits, and identities that are no longer aligned with who I’m becoming or where I’m headed. And the soul always knows when it’s time. It was like waking up in a newer version of my life, but not in a scary way. In a way that said “I’m ready.” It’s like the activation of visiting this place removed years-worth of self-doubt, people-pleasing, addiction, and codependency.

More from the VB trip :)

Weeks later, I traveled up to New Jersey, to my hometown, the place of my roots where I spent my first 20 years of life. I connected with some family — the ones I am still deeply close to, to this day. I was able to also surround myself with the child-like innocence of my nephew, a toddler, who’s the son of my twin sister, who I’ve always felt a deep bond to… even when he was in the womb. I also connected with my half sister who is 10+ years older than me… and we connected in a deeper way than ever before. We grew up in different households, so we’ve never had the close bond I’ve longed for with her, but Spirit is continuing to surprise me. I found myself opening up quite a bit to her in these last 1-2 years whenever I would see her and her family. And this time around, I found myself muttering the words “I wish I started putting myself first sooner” to her. She nodded in response, in deep resonance, as if this part of my journey also resonated with something inside of her, perhaps a younger version of herself. She quietly yet confidently reassured me that everything would be okay, and that things will get better. A sign to keep going.

For the Second Half of 2026

I believe there is truly so much good to come for many of us for the rest of the year. In the form of karmic justice, karmic rewards, scales balancing, timeline jumps, quantum leaping, all of it. Some big changes for people in the area of work, career, moving, travel, relationships, family, and in level of consciousness. Your energy will be returning, your zest for life, after releasing so much to get to this point, to this threshold. A newfound clarity as well, like you are seeing through new eyes.

As of lately, my guides have been encouraging me to return to music… to listen, to sing, to get lost in it all. To also find the hidden messages within it, sent from above, that are meant for me at this time. And to also return to writing. Admittedly, I come alive when I write. My heart — she sings. And it’s like my soul is set free. They’ve also been encouraging me to open up to miracles in all ways! And to create, grow, expand, serve, show up, step more into and embrace my role as an intuitive healer, teacher, guide, visionary. I can no longer hide the deepening of my connection to the Other Side (spiritual realm). No more hiding! And no longer trying to fit into the boxes that society or loved ones knowingly or unknowingly shove me into. That the time is now to truly stand out!

They’ve also had me review my relationship with consumption, and with anything that takes me out of the present moment, keeping me from staying grounded within myself, taking me away from the act of creation itself. Learning how to exist more in the natural state of creation, in fluidity and flow, getting lost in the ‘doing’ rather than the being.

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On Forgiveness

Two of the books I’m currently reading both mentioned the concept of forgiveness within the same day of each other, the same day of me opening their pages to pick up from where I left off.

The more books I read, the more I realize that the ones you are drawn or referred to often hold messages and wisdom that you need and are ready to hear. They can be a way for your guides, your Higher Self, your Spirit team to communicate with you. The timing can’t be more perfect, too; often I have books that I buy and put on my shelf within my “to read” pile, without actually picking up to read until many months or even a year later. But the message always lands when it is a random day that I do decide to pick up that book to read. It makes me laugh, the perfection in this.

The photos below speak for themselves, but I’ll leave you with this:

Whether it’s granting forgiveness to another, or to yourself, this act alone will free you — it will free your soul in ways you didn’t know you needed.

Also, forgiveness doesn’t mean no longer honoring your boundaries. It doesn’t mean going back to being a people-pleaser, that adaptation you learned as part of your survival in childhood. Things are different now, time is different now, you are different now. No more self-sabotaging, self-abandonment, or self-betrayal. You’ve come too far in your journey to fall back.

It means holding strong in yourself, in knowing your worth, what you’re deserving of, what’s acceptable and what’s not. While still finding compassion for all parties involved, even it’s from a distance. And no one is here to tell you how to go about a relationship dynamic or situation — no matter how many certifications or licenses they have. It’s you and only you (and your heart) that knows. Let it show you the way.

From the book: Don’t Wait to Light the Candles by Allie Michelle

From the book: The Light Between Us by Laura Lynne Jackson

P.s. Cord cutting through writing letters is a favorite of mine — essentially writing everything that’s still weighing heavy on you and your heart, addressing it to a particular person or old identity or addiction or environment, letting it all out on paper (don’t hold anything back here), and then burning that piece of paper outside in the fire when it feels right. I usually do this on the night of a full moon, but no rules here.

As always…

Thank You For Being Here

All my love,

Morgan

What I’ve currently been listening to and have had on replay (p.s. it will open up your heart, it will make you feel something — this is the softer side Fred again’s music collabs)