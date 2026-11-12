“The darkest part of the night is right before the dawn”

Starry night sky on November 8th, 2026 (photo by me)

If you find yourself here reading these words, it’s possible you played the role of peacekeeper in your family growing up.

And that may have come with a sacrifice: your truth.

You may have learned that being yourself was a threat to those around you. And that dimming your light, staying small, making yourself less visible was what kept you safe.

You learned to not express yourself. To keep your thoughts, feelings, and emotions held inside because they were said to be too much.

Perhaps you grew up in a home where love was conditional. Where you learned that you had to over-give and put everyone else’s needs first in order to survive, to be loved, accepted, and remain part of the tribe.

Receiving help, or simply receiving in general, may feel foreign to you. You learned to associate love with what you could offer rather than who you naturally were.

This is where people-pleasing begins. The good girl/boy conditioning. A learned pattern of behavior, often rooted in childhood survival mechanisms. Growing up with a narcissistic, controlling, or emotionally immature parent (or any kind of authority figure or older sibling), perhaps alongside another who was emotionally or physically absent.

The rejection and abandonment wounds that develop in these environments can run deep, sometimes carrying through generations and family lineages. That is, until you, the cycle-breaker, comes along.

And so, what once helped you survive childhood follows you into adulthood.

Until the unconscious becomes conscious.

“The brighter a light you shine, the darker a shadow you cast”

Embrace Your Sensitive, Light Soul

It’s possible are a very sensitive, extremely light soul. Perhaps you have felt almost too light for this planet.

That feeling of being different, of questioning whether there is something wrong with you, can have roots back to how you grew up.

Where there is light, there is also darkness. And sometimes, when you come into the world with so much light, you encounter a lot of that shadow and darkness at an early age.

Perhaps it came through a jealous mother, an abusive father, or even friendships and relationships with people who seemed resentful of your natural way of being.

From a young age, you learned that your presence and who you naturally are could upset people. So you learned to tone yourself down, to adapt to those around you, and to make yourself more palatable. Eventually, it became part of your identity.

You may have also experienced people taking advantage of your light. Through ways of manipulating you for your empathy, compassion, and sensitivity. Making you feel responsible for their emotions, or using your willingness to understand them as a way to receive without reciprocity.

No one taught you what to do with your light. You weren’t strong enough or prepared to understand what you were experiencing, or why what you were receiving from others wasn’t always reciprocal.

And this is why you may have spent so much of your life walking on eggshells, hiding parts of yourself.

Maybe even now, as an adult, it feels as though your {perhaps narcissistic} parent is the one thing standing between you and your freedom, sovereignty, joy, and peace.

But I want you to consider something:

What if there was never anything wrong with your light?

What if you were simply in environments that didn’t know how to receive it, honor it, or reciprocate it?

But the people who did see your light growing up, and those who continue to see it today, are important reminders of who you really are.

Being witnessed by the right people allows you to experience something different. You begin to understand what relationships can look like when you don’t have to shrink, perform, or abandon yourself to belong.

These people are reminders of what your life can look like when you are free to be yourself. And perhaps, in a spiritual sense, this is also how the Divine sees you. Not through the lens of those who couldn’t recognize your light, but through the truth of who you are.

Reaching Back for the Little Girl

I often envision myself reaching my arms out to four-year-old me — the age of my very first recovered memory.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a happy one.

All I remember is being sent to my room for upsetting my mom before the guests arrived for my twin and I’s birthday party (my mom was not shy of screaming and yelling, especially once she started drinking). I can’t remember exactly why, but what I do remember is crying to myself, alone in my room, so upset in that moment. Asking myself, or perhaps simply wondering: “How can someone who loves me treat me this way? Especially on my birthday?”

My relationship with my own mother has been a difficult one, to keep it brief.

But what I find interesting is that I’ve been able to connect with other women in my maternal lineage — both when they were here with me on earth, and now, as they are in heaven, guiding me from above.

My grandma was someone who saw and always recognized my light, even when I was just a baby. And although my grandma passed away when I was just two years old, my aunt went on to carry that memory forward, reminding me of these moments I was too little to remember myself.

Both of these women are no longer physically here, but they remain with me in heart and spirit. Psychic mediums (only two that I’ve been led to in a natural way) have even confirmed this for me, aside from my own intuition and dreams in recent years.

I carry their strength within me. I light a candle in my heart for them as I continue moving forward.

There is something powerful about knowing that even when certain people in your life couldn’t see you, others always did. And sometimes, the people who recognized your light become the very people whose love helps you find your way back to it.

The wind chimes in the upper-right corner of this photo are in honor of my late Aunt Pam, who is the aunt I mention in this piece. We received these as a gift after she passed a few years ago. Every time I hear the wind blow through the chimes, I am reminded that she is still here with me (just not in physical form).

Spiritual War

Of course, there is an agenda against the light. But that’s why you are here. You are here to brighten up the world.

I’ve recently learned that spiritual warfare is a term banned on TikTok.

I’ve experienced a plethora of what I interpret as psychic attacks and have come face to face with darkness in many ways, through both my own experiences and those of others… all of which I’ve only really begun to sit down with and unpack over these last two years.

Additionally, there have been two instances in my life — one involving a friend about a year ago, and another back when I was in college — where each of these friends experienced moments when they didn’t want to be here anymore.

And in both instances, those moments were shared just between me and them. Well, and the unseen — Spirit and the angels, looking back on it now.

I remember feeling helpless, but I begged them to stay. Then, it was as if something was working through me and my words, that reminded them of the light that they are, and the beauty they bring to this world.

Witnessing these experiences firsthand brought me face-to-face with the darkness that so many of us knowingly or unknowingly battle each day.

There is a spiritual dimension to the way we experience the world, and I believe it is important to become conscious of what we allow into our minds, bodies, and energy.

You are meant to keep your mind, body, and spirit aligned with the light, while also recognizing shadow: within yourself, within others, and within the environments you occupy.

When someone projects their hurt onto you, it doesn’t necessarily mean that person is inherently bad. Sometimes people are deeply wounded in ways we cannot see. Some of these patterns can manifest as narcissism, manipulation, or an inability to love and connect in healthy ways.

But understanding someone’s pain doesn’t mean you have to absorb it.

You can have compassion without sacrificing yourself. You can recognize someone’s humanity without giving them access to your energy. You can choose love without abandoning your boundaries.

From time to time, it may be worth it to ask yourself:

“What would love do? Is this loving? Are these thoughts even mine?”

These are questions worth returning to.

Like Moths to a Flame

You are either allowing your energy to be siphoned, or consciously directing it in ways that benefit both you and others. The difference is intentionality.

Where are you placing your energy? Who are you giving access to? Are you giving from a place of overflow, or are you giving because you feel obligated to?

Are you shining your light freely, or are you still trying to earn love, acceptance, and belonging through what you give? There is a difference between being generous with your light and giving your power away.

Your sensitivity is not a weakness. Your empathy is not an invitation for others to take advantage of you. And your compassion does not require self-sacrifice.

You are allowed to receive, too. You are allowed to take up space. You are allowed to be fully yourself, without apologizing for the light you carry.

To Wrap Up

You are a beacon — stop choosing to give your power away.

We’re often taught that if you are “spiritual” or “enlightened,” then you automatically love everyone, accept everything, and do whatever anyone wants you to do without thinking twice. But this is a trap. It’s a judgment, and ultimately, a threat to your sovereignty.

It’s how old systems have maintained power: If you do what I want, then I consider you good. If you follow my rules, then you’re worthy of love, acceptance, and even a place in heaven.

But true enlightenment is staying true to yourself.

You don’t need to act how other people want you to act. You don’t need to prove your goodness through how much you give, how much you tolerate, or how often you put yourself last.

When you stand firmly in yourself, in the love that you are, you stop allowing other people’s expectations to dictate who you are. You can love someone without bending to them. You can have compassion without abandoning yourself. And you can stand in your truth without needing everyone else to agree with it.

It might look like you’re standing alone, but when you stand within your heart, the whole universe is standing with you.

And perhaps this is what we’re being called to remember as we witness everything unfolding in the world around us. While those still caught up in old ways of thinking may find themselves in a state of panic, you have a choice: to remain grounded, to stand tall, and to align with what is true.

Know that you are meant to be here at this time, and that you are meant to shine your light in the world simply through being who you are.

The goal isn’t to become someone else. It isn’t to spend your life proving your worth to those who couldn’t recognize you. It’s to stay true to who you are. To remember the light and love that you are, and to live in alignment with that truth.

“You are here to be the change that you wish to see in the world”

Mahatma Gandhi expressed this idea in a 1913 journal article for Indian Opinion:

“We but mirror the world. All the tendencies present in the outer world are to be found in the world of our body. If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change...”

The change begins within.

And perhaps the darkest part of the night really is right before the dawn.

Thank You For Being Here

All my love,

Morgan

Book recommendation: both The Light Between Us & Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson, as well as Outwitting the Devil by Napoleon Hill

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