“Every flower is a soul blossoming in nature.” — Gérard de Nerval

Story Time

About a year or two ago, my mom told me a story about an interaction she had with a little girl, probably around 3 years old. The little girl was picking dandelions and said to my mom something along the lines of, “Look at this flower.”

My mom responded, “That’s a weed, honey,” as she chuckled to herself.

This moment has stayed with me. The innocence of a child seeing what we’ve been taught to call a “weed” and simply seeing a flower instead. It had me thinking: who are we to say what’s a weed and what’s a flower?

Hearing this story made me want to completely bottle up that sweet innocence — to preserve it somehow. It felt like that little girl was speaking directly to my own inner child. The version of me who once saw the world with that same kind of wonder, whose light was still shining so brightly before the pressures of life, and of loss, happened.

Before we learn all the ways we’re supposed to see the world… before we learn what is beautiful, what is worthy, what is acceptable, what is “right” or “wrong.” Society’s programming — or “domestication,” as Don Miguel Ruiz calls it — begins so early. So many of these imprints are formed by the time we’re 7 years old. We learn expectations, how to adapt, and what we need to do to belong.

And somewhere along the way, fitting in can become a way to survive. But there is something so sacred about the pure innocence of a child… one of the most beautiful things in this world. A precious gift.

And maybe that little girl reminded me of something I had forgotten: My innocence never left. It was simply waiting for me to remember.

Some moments stick with you long after they happen.

Last summer, I was at the beach one weekend evening, solo. I was lying on my towel, reading my book and facing the ocean. A European family set up nearby shortly after I settled in. They stood several feet in front of me, passing a soccer ball back and forth.

As I continued to read my book, the little boy in the family, probably around 2–3 years old, came over to me — not once, but twice — with the soccer ball.

He wasn’t asking me to play or join in, but something in him seemed curious enough to notice me there. He softened his gaze as our eyes met and smiled. Of course, I smiled back and offered a simple “hello.”

I also gathered that English wasn’t his first language, but I could tell he understood the greeting.

And I still remember the gaze we shared.

I still remember the purity in his eyes — that beautiful innocence, full of wonder.

A few weeks ago, I visited the zoo in Cape May, New Jersey. This visit was full of little moments — especially being around so many small children — that I wanted to bottle up and cherish forever.

One in particular happened at the outdoor capybara exhibit.

There was one capybara in particular who was around 11 years old, considered “geriatric,” who was sitting comfortably and peacefully in a small pond of water. A female zookeeper was just on the other side of a fence within the exhibit and took a piece of bamboo from a growing plant to place over the fence for this aging capybara mama.

I noticed the animal’s eyes were glazed over, a sign of declining vision. She responded slowly, but eventually moved out of the pond to eat the piece of bamboo the zookeeper had placed on the grass just outside her little pool of water.

The zookeeper was talking to the crowd as she did this. She explained how this animal didn’t have much vision left, but could still sense the presence of the zookeeper and hear well enough to gather that she had some fresh bamboo there to eat.

The zookeeper then ended by exclaiming to the crowd that this mama capybara was just “perfect!”

And in that moment, a toddler, in his most serious little voice, responded back to the zookeeper:

“She’s… perfect?”

It brought such a big smile to my face to witness that moment in this toddler’s world — and I know it did for many others who were there to hear it, too.

It was like his sense of wonder around the word perfect was still untouched by the world. Before he had learned all the ways we learn to define what is perfect and what isn’t. Before perfect became something to achieve, something to look like, something to prove.

To him, the idea of this aging capybara being “perfect” was something worth questioning. And maybe that’s the beauty of a child’s innocence. They haven’t yet forgotten how to wonder, without limits.

“Inherent goodness: The greatest gift a child can receive is a life free from fear. The average child isn’t born timid, broken, or disinterested — they learn those behaviors from the adults around them. All children hold the potential to love life and discover their interests.” — Jen Hitze

Admittedly, when I was a teenager, the thought of having kids actually turned me off. I remember feeling easily annoyed by them, and looking back now, I think that reaction was really a mirror for what was happening within me.

I was carrying so much rage and grief — parts of my childhood that had been robbed from me — that were still waiting to be met by a loving, older part of myself.

But now, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Maybe it took some growing up to do. Maybe it took going inward and returning to the childlike innocence within myself — revisiting my own childhood, even when it was extremely hard to face at times.

Also, I have a nephew of my own now who is 4 years old. Maybe the experience of becoming an aunt changed something in me.

And I feel it deeply in my bones that I am going to be a mom one day. That it is a journey I am destined for in this life. When the time is right; in God’s timing.

But ultimately, I think it was the process of returning to my own innocence within.

Connecting with the version of me — that little girl — and remembering who she was in all her light, before the world, authority figures, systems, and life itself began to dim that light within her.

But her fire has been coming back online.

And maybe that’s what returning to ourselves really is. Not becoming someone new, but remembering who we were before we forgot. Because somewhere underneath all the conditioning, all the protection, all the ways we learned to harden ourselves to survive…

she was still there.

That little girl — still soft. Curious. Full of wonder. Capable of seeing a flower where the world told her there was a weed.

And maybe healing isn’t about getting our innocence back. Maybe it’s realizing we never actually lost it. We just lost touch with it. And now, little by little, I’m finding her again.

And this time, I’m not leaving her behind.

“When you believe that your innocence is damaged or even lost forever, your awareness temporarily slips into this dark insanity of suffering, and blindly lashes out on others. Yet even in this great suffering, the light of your Higher Self is within you, ever ready to respond to your vulnerable requests for help in remembering your innocence.” — Green Tara, The Sophia Code, Pg. 141

Om Tare Tuttare Ture Soha

Thank You for Being Here

All my love,

Morgan