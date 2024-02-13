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Snow day on a week day means sleeping in + time for cuddles, making pancakes for breakfast while my partner brushes snow off the cars, and catching up on on my writing + reading!

Its’s been quite a wet season overall in the Northeast, and I know in many parts of the U.S.

We’ve had snow in places we haven’t had snow in nearly two years.

A lot of us were hit with a snow storm back in December/January, followed by freezing temperatures (making the snow become ice underneath, essentially), before we were hit with another round of snow within days of that initial snowfall.

And today we just had another snow storm, leaving some in the Northeast with 6+ inches or more! But we have the whole day to shovel until the temperatures begin to drop to below freezing just after the sun goes down. Meaning, shovel as much as possible before the bottom layer of snow becomes ice underneath.

Where are you located - and were you affected by these recent snow storms as well? Let us know in the comments below!

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Anyways, moving on…

The focus of this post is not to talk about or debate the weather.

Nonetheless, I find it funny how weather tends to be a topic we fall back on when in conversation with someone who we don’t know well, or someone we don’t feel quite comfortable around, or just feeling out of our element (due to the environment, or other factors). Maybe it’s because the weather is something that we know each party can relate to, in some way or another, and is something that affects each of our lives on a day-to-day basis to a certain extent. So it comes in handy, especially when in conversation with someone in your area.

But in this post we’ll be moving past the surface. We’re going beyond surface level. Which is actually something I find myself doing quite often… so much so that it sometimes takes a toll on my sleep. But finding that balance is a natural part of life, as it is with almost any polarizing situation. Anyone else out there who finds themselves analyzing nearly every little thing?! ;)

Here we’ll dive deeper into analyzing and imagining what goes through the minds of others, including ourselves, when it comes to snow days.

I like to start out by saying…

That snow days challenge us in ways that make us uncomfortable.

Because, through an outside force, we are quite literally being asked to pause, to take a break from our current routines and responsibilities involving the outside world, and to stay home. It sounds quite similar to 2020.

Snow days invite us to reflect on our relationship with slowing down and our relationship we have to deep rest.

Of course, there is so much to distract ourselves with amongst our lives outside of the home. Which is why many people dread snow days, let alone pandemics, things forcing everyone to stay home. As I wrote in a text sent to my mom discussing this phenomenon in a brief conversation…

“… They like to run away from their problems and emotions and feelings that may come up when they are stuck bored at home with not many distractions.”

For context, this was about my job at a yoga studio, and how our studio does it’s best to not cancel classes, regardless of the weather, as long as people have registered for class and are wanting to show up. But sometimes I feel we’re almost too liberal in that - in offering classes, when we can’t even guarantee that staff or our teachers can show up to teach the class due to the snow. And that hey, maybe doing some yoga at home from time to time won’t hurt you, let alone ‘set you back’ in your physical asana practice. Changing things up, especially routine-wise, has some hidden benefits almost always.

But I do get it. Going outside the home to a place where you can find peace, quiet, and solace away from the chaos of your home is a non-negotiable in certain seasons of your life. You find a place to escape to. Maybe it’s the only way you’re able to commit to your practice right now. And so you’ve been fostering a relationship to that thing, that habit, where it almost becomes your new religion. That weekly yoga class that is now your new form of church.

However, there are two sides of a coin. There is always more than one side to a story. There is always more than one viewpoint.

What are you hiding from?

On the other hand, we may find that there is a lot to distract ourselves with, or become distracted by, within the home (depending on your level of unofficial, undiagnosed OCD, and also just on how creative you get regarding your to-do list).

Sometimes we avoid the very thing that we’ve been putting off for ages, that very thing we know we should do.

What happens when life pauses?

When the world comes to a brief halt?

When we are snowed in, leaving us ‘stuck’ or ‘trapped’ inside our homes?

I’ve quite literally witnessed people panic when they are forced to take a pause, let alone maybe reconsider another route to take - even if it means the detour is a very ‘inconvenient’, yet necessary pause.

As the brilliant Leslie Stephens writes:

When we move slowly, we give ourselves the time and space to discover all that we are capable of.



These long, dark, bitter days of winter are challenging for many of us, myself included. It is hard to sit alone in stillness, to spend more time indoors, to retreat inward. Yet it also necessary and healing work to do. When external forces affect our internal forces, all we can do is listen and allow ourselves to find the magic in the mundane. There is a reason for the seasons. Let us embrace where we are and let life unfold.



Stay focused.

Stand tall.

Start slow. Going fast isn’t always the quickest option.

Glimpses from the Real World

Exhibit A

The day before the expected snowfall, my partner and I stopped by the local AutoZone to pick up some items to prepare us, as we’re in the Northeast and we’re entering the winter season. At checkout, the employee briefly chatted with us about the snow storm forecasted to hit in a day or so, and we could sense his impending doom. I then had the urge to respond back to him asking '‘why?”, but I kept that question to myself - because I felt it could be too personal and didn’t want to pry.

But as the day went on, and I spent some time thinking about this man and the interaction we had that morning, I started to wonder if the impending doom he was feeling about the snowfall coming was because for him, the snow would prevent him from getting to work. Even more, each day of getting to work safely means one more day of being able to provide for his family, and quite literally, putting food on the table.

I currently live in what one would consider a lower-income neighborhood in this phase of my life, yet I work in a town not too far away where the wealth is MORE than apparent. Almost everyone who attends my workplace for yoga classes each drive a luxury car or SUV.

It’s interesting because I did grow up in quite a wealthy county in New Jersey, and went to a university that fostered a similar atmosphere. It is not to say my family didn’t experience hardship growing up, especially financially. But that’s another story for another time.

As of my late twenties, I’ve found my circumstances to be quite different than what I was used to growing up. My previous year in Houston, where I lived in two different places (meaning I moved once while there), had prepared me quite well for where I reside now with my partner, our two pets, and occasional visits/stays from some of his immediate family members. It’s been eye-opening to be more immersed in lower-income communities over the last several years of my own life. And so I continue to have exposure to wealth at a variety of levels that highlights the duality between the two worlds, which gives my mind something to analyze and dwell on for hours or even days at a time.

As of late, I’ve found myself digging more into the concept of Luxury Beliefs, a term coined by Rob Henderson here on Substack, as I can’t help but witness the concept play out in front of my very eyes - both at work and in my neighborhood.

Exhibit B

During a quiet evening at my workplace - at a quite successful and growing yoga studio in the state of CT - in anticipation of that same snowstorm in the day that would follow, I held a brief conversation with a familiar face, who was a young woman in her mid-twenties.

She also shared with me the dread she had in regards to the snow day coming. This, paired with my background knowledge on her that she came from the cross-fit world, gave me the download that she had some unfavorable habits when stuck at home alone for too long. In prior conversations she had also shared with me her intentions in coming to the studio to practice hot yoga. And at other times, I had overheard her speaking to a friend, saying things or lines that immediately made me assume she has or has had in the past a rocky relationship with food, disordered eating tendencies, and body insecurities.

I was able to pick up on each of these ‘red flags’ because I once was in her shoes. I battled disordered eating for nearly 10 years, behind closed doors. I body-shamed myself for years on end. I built a relationship with working out and clean eating and dieting to all extremes, at quite a young age. I eventually went on to coach others as I began to heal myself and find the light after so many years of felt like trudging through the never-ending darkness. But eventually, I moved out of that industry and realm entirely. To where I now teach yoga, and practice energy healing. And, write.

How did I heal from years of ED tendencies? Well, it started with the fact that…

My go-to coping mechanisms no longer worked anymore.

I share this, because what I picked up on from that young woman in my yoga studio, is that it was highly likely that her old eating habits would surface, such as binge eating, as being ‘stuck at home’ for a period of time longer than we’re used to, can stir up buried emotions that were once stuffed deep, deep down. And these are usually not light emotions… these can be intense, deep, dark ones, that require a release of some sort. In the form of tears, bucks of them, and even body trembling + shakes (which is the nervous system releasing stagnant energy from years of ‘stuck-ness’).

They say that who you are when you’re alone, how you spend your time when you’re alone, says a lot.

So, I invite you to use snow days as a time to get to know yourself a little more deeply.

When no one’s watching, who are you, really?

“It’s not the thing so much as our thoughts about the thing and our desperation for it to be different.” - Peta Kelly

Practice of connecting the body to the breath, the mind, and the present moment: Learning to pause is at the core of these practices. Pausing helps us create conditions to grow more calm, clear, and open, and to respond to the present moment with intention and purpose—rather than habitual action or reaction. We are learning to remind ourselves that we always have a choice about how we step into the present moment. We are learning to remind ourselves that we can always begin again.

By @jayshetty on Instagram

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” John 14:27

What I’m listening to…

Lastly, here’s an article on sleep that I loved reading recently and found it as a great refresher + reminder.

Sending you love & compassion,

Wishing you peace & endless blessings,

Morgan

Xx

Some moments from my last few weeks, a winter in the Northeast