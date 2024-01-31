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Teaching yoga grounds me.



It’s funny, and may sound counterintuitive because you would think that holding space for a room of people would mean you’re left feeling LESS grounded (energetically), but there is something different about when it comes to being in a room full of people while teaching yoga.



It’s natural to feel nervous before teaching a class, especially in the first few months or even years of teaching. It almost feels like one of those moments leading up to a show that you’ll be performing in, or speaking on stage to an audience.



But I find that as I begin to guide students through this practice, by speaking to the breath, inviting them to check in with themselves, to become more aware of what’s happening on their mat (in both their minds + bodies)…



I myself become more grounded and rooted as I breathe with them.



And notice with them.



And feel with them.



Holding space for others comes as a secondary effect of learning and putting into practice the act of holding space for oneself.

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What does it mean to 'hold space'?



It means being present with what is (it's harder than it sounds, but it’s why we're always students in practice).

Holding space refers to the act of being fully present with someone else, without judgment or distraction, so that the person can share their experiences and perspective.2 It involves a conscious and deliberate choice to put aside our agenda, the need for our own specific outcome, and the desire to give advice or "fix" a person or their situation.3 It involves practicing empathy and compassion, donating our ears and heart without wanting anything in return.1 Holding space is a gift we give and receive throughout our lives, and when we do it well, we serve the liberation and sovereignty of all people.0



Holding space is essentially the primary role and responsibility of a yoga teacher.



Teaching yoga is not a performance. It’s simply showing up for yourself, for others, for the community, and to serve in a way that feels natural to you (however that may look).



“If you’re not feeling the benefits of the practice after you teach, no matter what you’re teaching, what do you need to ask yourself? In other words… I never NOT feel better after I teach, and whatever I teach, whatever the intention is behind what I am teaching, are the qualities that I too walk away with.” - Jillian Pransky



Again, even though we may call ourselves ‘teachers,’ we are and forever will be students of life, both on and off the mat 🧘‍♀️



I hope you enjoyed reading this reflection of mine as I approach my official 1-year mark of teaching ✨💫🌞

Blessings & may peace find you,

Morgan

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