“Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. It does not demand its own way. It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged. It does not rejoice about injustice but rejoices whenever the truth wins out. Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance.” — From 1 Corinthians 13:1-8

Long Beach Island, NJ on August 28th, 2026

There is something I’ve been returning to over and over again lately:

Your healing, and your freedom, are the greatest acts of rebellion.

Not because healing is selfish or because it allows us to escape the world. But because a regulated, rooted, embodied human being is far more powerful than we’ve been taught to believe.

When you choose to heal, you become living proof of what’s possible. Your life becomes an invitation. Not through convincing, preaching, or forcing anyone to change, but simply through your presence. You become evidence that peace is possible, that freedom is possible, and that a different way of living exists. And that ripple reaches farther than you’ll ever know.

“Only in facing comes freedom. Only in feeling comes wholeness. Only in meeting yourself fully do you become the divine mirror that reflects God’s light to a fragmented world.” — EKO

We’re living in a time where fear is easy to find. Every notification, headline, opinion competing for our attention. It’s tempting to believe that our value comes from staying perpetually activated — that unless we’re constantly reacting, worrying, or carrying the weight of the world on our shoulders, somehow we aren’t doing enough.

But I’ve learned something different. You can be deeply aware of what’s happening around you — you can have tremendous compassion for human suffering… you can care about your community, your neighbors, and the future of this planet… and still... come back home to yourself. To your breath, your body, to the life that’s actually unfolding in front of you.

Those things are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they’re inseparable. Because when we lose ourselves in the chaos, we lose access to the very presence that allows us to respond wisely.

If you’ve ever been in an abusive relationship (even narcissistic) — whether romantic, familial, or otherwise — you may recognize another pattern. The subtle suggestion that taking care of yourself is somehow selfish? That your needs come second… that your peace is less important than everyone else’s expectations.

On a larger scale, we can sometimes encounter similar dynamics in culture: the feeling that staying overwhelmed is the only appropriate response to an overwhelming world. But guilt has never been the birthplace of meaningful change. Healing isn’t turning away. It’s refusing to abandon yourself.

“There is no need to suffer for the suffering of others. The more that you choose the wellbeing of your own success, that is what is going to help guide others to the holiness of their own diamond light.”— Joan of Arc ( channeled by Kaia Ra in the Soul Power Curriculum )

I believe we’re being invited to leave behind an old paradigm built on fear, separation, scarcity, and disconnection. The structures around us may change. Some will fall away, others will transform. But regardless of what happens externally, each of us still has one profound choice:

Will I add to the chaos... or will I become someone who embodies another possibility?

Every day we choose — with every breath, every conversation, every response. Every moment we return to our center instead of reacting from fear. That is how new worlds are born.

Your greatest power isn’t controlling the circumstances around you. It’s cultivating the capacity to remain rooted in yourself no matter what life brings. A regulated nervous system doesn’t mean life becomes easy. It means you become more available for life. More present, more discerning, more compassionate. Less likely to abandon yourself, and more capable of extending genuine care to others.

Recognition always comes first. Awareness is the beginning — but awareness alone isn’t enough. Healing asks us to take the next aligned step. And then another… again and again.

I’ve found that some of the most revolutionary practices are also the quietest. Sitting alone with your breath. Practicing restorative yoga or Yoga Nidra. Allowing stillness to recalibrate your nervous system (bonus points for being in nature).

Science continues to affirm what many contemplative traditions have taught for centuries: practices that support the parasympathetic nervous system — such as restorative yoga, Yin Yoga, conscious breathing, and Yoga Nidra — can improve vagal tone and heart rate variability, helping us become more resilient under stress.

Time alone with your breath doesn’t disconnect you from the world… it prepares you to meet it. It helps us become steadier partners, kinder parents, more present friends, more grounded leaders. Taking responsibility for your inner landscape is often more powerful than trying to force change in the outer one. Because our inner world inevitably shapes the world we create together.

“I was overcome by the perfection of everything ... Nothing is perfect in this world but that is perfect and where all the real magic happens. Ascension happens in the mud of this world where puppies play.” — Kaia Ra

One of the most liberating shifts I’ve ever experienced came from replacing one sentence with another.

Instead of asking “Why is this happening to me?”

I began asking “How might life be happening for me?”

That question changed everything. It didn’t erase grief, uncertainty, or loss. It simply returned my power. It reminded me that while I cannot control every circumstance, I always have a relationship with how I meet it. That is where freedom begins.

“You only get to the beauty once you have faced all of the bad.” — Danny Morel

Perhaps holding the light doesn’t mean pretending darkness doesn’t exist. Perhaps it means refusing to let darkness become the only story we tell. As Human Design teacher Jenna Zoe beautifully writes:

“I refuse to let my ego spin that narrative of doom and gloom because we need to hold the potential for incredible change, transformation, and healing that is open for us right now. But it doesn’t have a fighting chance if we don’t hold that vision. The Light is always here. Spiritual fortitude is remembering that again and again.”

That is the kind of hope I’m interested in. Not blind optimism, but embodied remembrance. Choosing, again and again, to return home to ourselves. To gratitude, to presence, to the blessings — both small and extraordinary — that still surround us.

Because this is how a new world is created — not all at once, not somewhere else, but one regulated nervous system, one healed heart, one conscious choice, one human being at a time.

It starts at home… it starts with you.

From My Journal

I’m no longer afraid, no longer always living in fear or lack or victimhood; now living from the belief that life isn’t happening to me, but rather it’s all happening for me. What a humbling journey it’s been to arrive here at this place within myself… (no day is perfect, but it can be beautiful if you allow yourself to see it that way). This must be what freedom tastes like.

Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu May all beings everywhere be happy, peaceful, and free. May my thoughts, words, and actions contribute to that happiness, peace, and freedom for all.

Thank You For Being Here

Wishing you endless blessings,

Morgan