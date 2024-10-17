In recent weeks, I am now starting to understand what my therapist meant by entering the thawing stage of healing. Essentially, it means the stage where you begin to come out of survival mode (fight-or-flight, which, many of us are living from this state in today’s world) and into a more sustainable, softer place.

Pumpkin Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies (with dark chocolate and the addition of walnuts); recipe by Ballerina Farm

From a Nervous System Standpoint

As your nervous system starts to calm down and do the work to make its way back to homeostasis, you may begin to experience new physical symptoms that arise, such as fatigue and deep exhaustion. This is your body signaling for you to allow yourself space to safely enter the rest-and-digest (parasympathetic) mode whenever possible. That is how it begins to balance itself from days, months, or even years long of living in chronic fight-or-flight (sympathetic). Like a pendulum, it tips the other way so that it can come back into a more balanced state.

We already got pretty technical here (lol), which, I always have had such a deep passion for health, wellness, nutrition, and healing in new ways. But I’ve taken that side of myself not so seriously; maybe because I haven’t found a way to exist in the world and serve others from that angle while also make a living. I dabbled a bit in health coaching, but my time with that was cut short as I was then pulled to dive deep into yogic studies and become a teacher in that realm. Learning to surrender control to the bigger force guiding my life and path has been something I’ve adapted to, in both easy and hard ways. The hard ways would happen as a result of my stubbornness, the sense of not having control, and fear of the unknown. And boy, would it sometimes hit me right in the face. I look back at times and laugh at how clever that this higher force/power can be.

Now, going back to this stage of healing where your body and nervous system begin to ‘thaw’ after being in a scared-of-the-unknown and highly-anxious state of living…

Moving Back Home

For those that are new here, or haven’t had a chance to browse previous posts, it’s been almost 4 months since I landed back here safely at my parents’ home after leaving a serious, passionate, toxic, and tumultuous 2-year relationship. I call it my parent’s home because we sold our childhood home in New Jersey when my sisters and I were in college, and so my parents now reside in Delaware by the beach for this later part of their life. For my astrology nerds, I am moving through my first Saturn Return as we speak (we go through our first between ages 29-30, and our second around age 58). And to those new, welcome! It means so much to me that you are taking the time to read my words.

Why am I choosing to ‘eat humble pie’ (as one of my close connections called it) by living back at home? I believe I went into it this in this previous post as to why I was given the signs it was time to be with family again (this time, in close proximity - literally). To find sanctuary in this place where nature is abundant in its beauty, with warmer weather and longer sunny seasons, and old friends from my yoga training community here to reconnect with and find solace in. A place, which at one point I stopped visiting, as I became more entrenched in the relationship I was in.

To mention, it’s a good five hours from my previous life in Connecticut. Which… who knows what this person I was in relationship with would have tried to persuade me back into, if he knew I was within shorter reach. Side note: there was no physical abuse of any kind, however, other kinds were present… very much so (verbal, mental, manipulation, gaslighting, and more, to extreme degrees in certain instances). I believe that in time, I will come to write about these moments and experiences more, as I know that I am not alone in what I went through. And it’s important to be open and share to get messaging out there so we can shed light on the darkness that exists all around us. Because without the dark, there would be no light. That is, in short, the journey of awakening.

Initial Stages

As I allow this thawing to begin, I find myself three months in, post-breakup, that I start to see (by re-calling memories I had once forgotten, buried deep in my subconscious) and remember how much of a nightmare my previous relationship was in all the events that transpired, despite the deep love shared between us. That part still trips me up to this day, on how the two can exist at once. There were even events that didn’t directly involve him or the relationship itself, but still seemed to put me through some of the darkest times I truly believe I’ll ever have to withstand in this lifetime.

I also find myself revisiting my childhood, especially one event in particular that changed my life, and my family’s life, forever. (The idea recently came to me to share more of my life in a vulnerable fashion, so I’ve been toying with the idea of creating a "My Story” series for paid subscribers. Paid, because I won’t be holding back on much. I want this to be a digital version of a book that I’ve always known I’ve needed to write, as part of my legacy I would like to leave behind on this earth.)

Ah, I say to myself. If only I had started working with a therapist years ago…

However, there is no room for regret! We are constantly learning that everything on your path happens exactly as it should. And that we are all doing our very best, with what we have, at each moment in time. And you’ll discover that forgiving oneself is a process, and that it’s a crucial step in being able to let go of shame (which I believe, is the root of almost all illness, to some degree).

Before my thawing stage, I was still living in survival mode. Yes, I was in a place to allow the healing to begin, despite some tension between my parents as well as between my mother and I. But that’s life. I did allow myself to cry and mourn the loss of him and our love and our relationship; you know, all of the perceived ‘good’ parts and happy, exciting times. But I was also starting to grieve other aspects of my old life: my job at Kaia Yoga as a studio manager and yoga teacher, the connections I had made through my work there - friends, mentors, even strangers that would walk through the door, and the stability I built in having a more-consistent income again, all of this in the brief time I was there (about one year).

Within weeks of landing back home here with my parents, I found myself scrambling to be ‘productive’ again with each hour of my day, to find a new source of income, to find a studio to call ‘home’ again, and a place to teach yoga. Thus, I ended up diving right in with an opportunity that I found through some connections here. I was able to pick up some desk shifts (which is how I worked my way into a manager role at Kaia Yoga in CT) and a yoga class to teach once a week.

I was so clearly trying to replicate the life I had not long ago, but in an entirely new and different place this time. With different people, different energies, yet expecting the same output. A bit of exploration to do here with Aparigraha, no?

Where Things Took a Turn

Within a month of leaving my old life behind, I was already back up and running, on the outside at least. Even those I got to engage with in a more close connection here, were surprised by the timeline and how fast I got right back into things and into the world. You’d think it’s all up from here… but, not quite ;)

Shortly after I began filling my days with more responsibilities again, I fell right back into living from that place of fear/survival mode because I filled my time with all the distractions possible. When I wasn’t working, I was moving my body (sometimes overdoing it, when a nap would have been suffice), creating a baking schedule for many sourdough recipes that we couldn’t keep up with eating in time, spending hours on creating and adjusting my to-do lists (even for the simplest of things, such as to remembering brushing my teeth and doing skincare and when/what to eat), and the rest of my time consuming media of all kinds (some which brought me comfort, but others that were just an escape).

I spent every hour of the day with distractions and work-related tasks so that I could avoid the healing that was destined to take place, one way or another. So much so, that my struggle with sleep started to get even worse than it already was while in that toxic relationship I was trying to run from. So much so, that the work I picked up here (I entered into a non-binding contract with a fitness studio) started to reveal to me that I am not a fit for the place/clientele. Which, some pretty obvious things happened in my physical reality for me to get honest with myself on how I felt about spending my time and energy there in the first place.

Things that had me realize I was not a fit… which, later I learned, that it could be quite simply because my vibration no longer matched or resonated with the space and the people there. That is, because, at the same time that this was happening (it definitely brought up insecurities around self-worth, people pleasing tendencies, and always trying to ‘fit in’ as a kid), I also had received such GREAT feedback from students I taught a handful of classes for through helping out a yoga teacher friend here.

And yes, this new place and energy that exuded from the people there to take class reminded me so much of where I came from. Of my time in CT with Kaia. It’s hard to describe the feeling… but pretty much, I can sense how hungry and open the people in the room are to going deep into the practice, in all sense of the word (physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually). Which, the moment I can sense that, the more I notice I naturally show up more authentically as myself and will confidently guide them from a heart-centered place.

As I confronted old insecurities of mine around self-worth, it became clear to me that I was outgrowing the initial workplace. Quite simply because it no longer aligned with me and who I am becoming. It all made sense now. The opportunity was aligned with who I was at the time, 1-month post breakup. But in the months that followed, I was called to spend and invest both my time and energy elsewhere, somewhere new, with those that would be ready to receive it.

The Deeper Stage

As this change took place in my external world, my inner world started to unravel as well.

More things started to fall into place so that my deeper healing to commence.

I found a therapist that happened to be the only one who called me back after I left a voicemail. And, she is an angel, a firm believer in reiki, just as much as she is in her own profession as a licensed therapist. It’s synchronicities like these that I’ve witnessed in my life that have kept me going… and to learn that there is something much, much larger at work here in our lives and in the world at large.

I’ve started to gain clarity on what places, people, and things to pull my energy back from, so that I can could space for the new to emerge.

Yet it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. I find myself breaking down into tears so easily at times. I cry nearly every day. And I am okay with that, because I know it won’t always be like this. And that this is all part of the process, especially with this thawing stage of healing.

Also, some residual things related to the job scam I went through exactly one year ago have surfaced and followed me here… I can definitely say it’s been an eye-opening experience, that’s for sure. Especially around current systems and structures in place (governmental, financial, etc.), many which are not for the benefit of the people, but rather the elite class, the top 1%. I mention this because it is not about blue versus red. It’s about who is leading with effort to put the power back in the hands of the people. P.s. I had a Top Secret clearance, so I like to say that those years definitely spurred my awakening, on top of 2020 ;)

But I have hope because we are leaving the Pluto in Capricorn paradigm behind, as we enter the new age with Pluto in Aquarius (more people-oriented, humanitarian, and advancements in tech). I see this experience I went through as Universe/Spirit/Source/God presenting me with an opportunity to resolve this whole mess relating from the job scam once and for all. A blessing disguise, if you will.

In Summary

By allowing yourself to thaw and grieve and process deep-seated emotions from past experiences (some of which may include trauma, that is being stored in the body), you aren’t bypassing this crucial step of the healing process.

So now I am able to see where some of the real work is… which is in allowing myself to FEEL my feelings, and to allow the emotions express themselves in different ways. I see now how much room there is to rebuild my self-worth and to let go of perfectionism, which have been impacted by both the recent relationship I was recently in, as well as by my childhood.

On a lighter note, I am working to romanticize more aspects of my every day life, no matter how it looks right now - but also leaving room for the messiness, and all the in-between.

And I am already sleeping, eating, and breathing better because of it.

Share Heal To Awaken

What My Healing Involves

Writing - up until recently, it’s mostly just been writing in my journal, without intentions of making it public. To note, the therapeutic process of brain dumping your thoughts right on paper without any extra thought - I find is a great way to let go of some heaviness. It can also be a great tool to use when needing to ‘cool off’ from heated emotions you may have in anticipation of a difficult conversation with someone.

“The creativity that lives inside of your bones wants to bubble over and come to life, so LET IT. Without it, you will be sad and always feel like something is missing.” — Jordan Younger

Deep meditation - most of the time this just looks like sitting quietly, maybe outside in the sun or underneath a cloudy overcast sky. If I do a guided one, it’s either to Dr. Joe Dispenza or Boho Beautiful when I’m on a walk, upon waking, or prior to going to sleep. Gathering my network of support - family, my sisters, pets that are living with me, reconnecting deeply with lifelong friends, my reiki healer, my new spiritual mentor (who is kind enough to offer prayer from a distance), my therapist (we are now three weeks in, and although it’s been very heavy, it’s also been just as much transformative), and some new friends/acquaintances I’ve met here Soaking up all the love through cuddles with my cat, Freddy, and our family dog, Cooper. Most nights, Freddy will curl up under my legs as I sit propped up in my bed with my back against pillows on the headboard. My feet are wide and knees tip in to one another. He found himself a little make-shift tent, so-to-speak, that he now expects to retreat under almost daily :) but I wouldn’t have it any other way. And talk about recharging + healing for my root chakra! The root chakra is at the base of the spine, as well as the legs and feet. Animals as energetic beings are always picking up on where their humans are needing some extra love or healing. Have you noticed this with the ones in your life? Leave a comment Absorbing the healing sun rays upon my skin to energetically recharge, not just physically! Walks in wooded trails with my dad for some quiet forest bathing Slow mornings - I am still tweaking mine as my work situation is in flux, as well as some other factors (behavioral/habitual, my commute, and some suuuper early mornings that I get up to teach), but I’m working to mold a routine that allows me to ease into my day! You can read more about this concept here by Ella Henry :) Starting a new hobby - one that I’ve had the desire to start since 2020 but put off (for good reason) during the more stressful period of my life - sourdough! Which, I’ve always been sharpening my cooking skills since an early age, but never considered myself ‘good’ at baking. But once I hopped on the sourdough bandwagon in recent months, I’ve had no choice but to improve my baking skills slowly with time, trial and error. Now, there are some favorite recipes that I can whip up without needing the recipe instructions - and there is something so freeing in that! Listening to Dr. Joe Dispenza’s Blessing of the Heart meditation on repeat - it’s quite long, almost an hour, but I listen to it whenever I can and am alone so that I can tune back into my own energy. Even if I don’t finish listening to the whole thing in one sitting, it still does wonders for me in that moment. Finished books that I started in the last few years but never followed through with finishing until now (some from my YTT, others on dharma) Started reading this poetry book by Brianna Wiest, Anatomy of the Spirit by Caroline Myss, Revolution of the Soul Seane Corn, and The Sophia Code - I can’t just stick to reading only one at a time, ya know ;)

Looks like I’ll wrap things up here… Thank you for making it this far <3

From earlier today

All my love,

Morgan

Up Next…

Currently in draft form but are getting ready to publish:

Those Who Are Placed on Our Path

Burnout & The Hidden Reason Behind Your Symptoms