From what I posted earlier this week on my persona/yoga Instagram account:

Earlier this week, in one of my classes, I spoke to my students on the importance of being able to gather in community, and to take a moment of gratitude for that.



Little did I know, world events would soon shake us up in our hearts & our homes, once again… I’m usually the last to go on social media of all things and contribute to the frenzy, but enough is enough.



This is your reminder to be the light, even in the swelling sea of darkness —



Holding the light means coming face to face with the truth of this world, and to still remain standing in your power… which lies in your heart



Division in others means division within oneself



The brainwashing, the divide, the separation… that’s what they want, don’t you see?



Because we are most powerful when we come together



Hug your loved ones extra tight — keep them close



It’s time we return to our hearts & to our humanity



Side by side, hand in hand



What part will you play in it?



If you’re unsure what to do or who or where to turn to… turn to prayer. It can be simple; there are no rules here — do however feels right for you



You don’t have to read the bible in order to tap into the power of prayer. Prayer, and cultivating my faith in something higher, have been the most impactful tools I’ve had in my life — so let go of any preconceived notions around this.



❤️ 🙏

A Time of Great Awakening

Do you feel it?

The fire rising within you?

The internal flame?

There is this new rise of courage building from within, in so many people than ever before, who are no longer afraid to speak up and speak out.

We are seeing that there is no longer a need to be afraid to get ‘canceled.’

Because you can’t actually get canceled, if you stand rooted in your truth. No one, no outer circumstance can take you down if you choose to stay standing.

What’s Actually Underneath It All

The anger, hatred, and vitriol being spewed and projected onto others, is an indication there is unresolved (and often unrelated) anger. Beneath this anger, is deep hurt within them — and that it actually has nothing to do with whoever they are pointing their finger at or are choosing to verbally attack in some way.

In light of recent events, I’ve had people in my personal life — ones actually very close to me (blood-related) come after me. I’ve been mocked. I’ve been on the receiving end of this anger, vitriol, and hate — simply for speaking out on this issue — even when I left the actual politics out of it. Since when did the mention of prayer become a threat?

There is absolutely zero tolerance for aggressive energy — regulate yourself first, and then maybe we can have a conversation. The moment that emotions rise and take over, the conversation needs to end right then and there, because at that point, it’s no longer constructive; it really just becomes an act of trauma-dumping.

You are not ‘wrong’ for choosing to disengage with these people. You are not ‘wrong’ for pulling back, preserving your energy, and even hitting the ‘block’ button.

The dark forces use disembodied and unintegrated human beings as pawns to then go after those that continue holding the light — those that choose to stand tall, even when the world wants to see them fall with them and wallow in the misery.

We have a common enemy, and it’s not each other.

For those that need a reminder: virtue signaling on social media doesn’t actually change the world or make much of a difference, in the grand scheme of things. If anything, it further perpetuates the divide between all human beings, by this idea of choosing sides. These movements are feeding off of your energy — with this hive-mind mentality, forming your own thoughts and beliefs for you. This only pulls you further away from your center and your sense of self. Your precious life force is being directed elsewhere; often, to places and things that you are unaware of. It’s no wonder so many are feeling unhinged, chaotic, lost, and hopeless during this time.

Are you wanting to make real, impactful, lasting change? Start with yourself. Your own life. What you have right in front of you — start there.

What impact are you making within your family?

How are you contributing to your community?

What kind of legacy are you wanting to leave behind?

Boundaries & Self-Respect

This period has personally showed me where (and who) in my life I have been used as a doormat (taken advantage of, so-to-speak, because of my open-heartedness and kindness I’ve had since I was a child), even by those that think they mean well and are coming from a place of' ‘love.’ But, it takes two to play a part in it — which one of those two has been myself. However, now that I’ve received clarity around this, I know how to proceed.

Boundaries are real, and they are worth it. When you truly know your self-worth, you are easily able to distinguish what you will and will not tolerate. Real boundaries come from a place of self-love. They are a sign of respect. Therefore, you are very much so entitled to say “no, actually, you can’t treat me (or anyone, for that matter), like this… with this kind of hatred and disrespect.”

Sometimes the hardest boundaries to set are with family members or friends you’ve known for your entire life — because they find comfort in that old version of you; that version of you that you’ve always been. That is why, when someone begins to change and evolve into a better, higher version of themselves, they receive a lot of pushback; often, this pushback comes from some of the closest relationships they have.

To the haters — please go direct your anger elsewhere. Actually, begin to go inward and maybe consider getting some professional help. I will be praying for you and your well-being, regardless… but this time, it’ll be from afar. You no longer get access to me. (And no, this doesn’t mean I’m closing the door on them forever, but until there is some internal shifts and a change of heart, then maybe, in time, there may be a call for a calm, respectful conversation one day again).

This period has also been a test… in many ways. I am (we are) being prepped to step up more into the light, in a more public-facing way. The world needs spiritual and faithful leaders. The world needs help, guidance, and direction that comes from a loving place.

If it weren’t for my consistent practice of stillness, of getting quiet, of slowing down, of going inward, I’m not sure where I’d be… especially during these times that very much feel like ‘the end times.’

It’s going to become obvious that if one doesn’t have some sort of faith in something higher, a higher power, a benevolent force at play… times are going to be very difficult for one to comprehend as things continue to unfold. Faith is going to be crucial for survival moving forward. True faith only comes once you’ve faced evil head on, once you’ve come face to face with it in your own life. And until you are personally affected by a certain tragedy in your life, one that exposes a darker motive that was at play beneath the surface, you will remain asleep to spiritual truths. The darker truths of this world many do not go near, because it can be too much for the human soul to comprehend.

If You Feel Like All Hope Is Lost

What a time it is to be alive.

I have believed deep down for years that this is exactly what we’ve been waiting for, to begin to truly make the world a better place… which I wholeheartedly believe will see the beginning of this in our lifetime.

I also believe that every single one of us is here for a reason at this exact time, during this moment in history.

Lastly, consider growing your faith… in anything that allows you to foster your connection to a higher power or known/unknown force at play behind the scenes. You can even do this by opening up and flipping to a random page within any religious or spiritual text — you may find that there’s a message waiting for you right there that you are needing to hear.

Source: @petajean on Instagram

A Personal Share

I know what it’s like to have it all, and what it’s like to lose it all — in a blink of an eye.

Although my life thus far has previously included some of the most insane, uncanny movie-like experiences to initiate my own personal evolution— I’ve made it out, and risen up.

Grateful, smiling and laughing.

The beauty, resilience, strength and beauty that resides on the other side of it too— oh it is so worth it. Priceless, irreplaceable, perfectly imperfect.

So if you take anything from me, please at least take the knowing that no matter how dark it may get at times, you will always rise again. You will always return to yourself. More whole. More clear and connected. Supported in ways that go beyond this lifetime.

And truly, by letting yourself surrender to face, feel, and heal the darkness— your light strengthens. Your authentic essence amplifies. Your happiness, appreciation, admiration, inspiration, and frequency increases, in result. Trust it always, I promise you will make it through to reveal that you are even more resilient.

Thank You for Being Here

Metta (loving kindness): May you be at peace, at ease, be loved and be loving, and may you be safe.

— Morgan

Come back to your heart, and love will find you.

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