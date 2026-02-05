“The world is crazy and unfortunately I don’t think that is going to change anytime soon. Here to remind you to remember what it is in your life that truly matters and where you can have the biggest impact and to make sure that’s what is getting the best of you and your energy and your time.” — @essentiallyerin

In the Age of Information Warfare

It starts in the home

Call your power back to you

It’s ultimately you and only you who gets to dictate how you feel, react, and respond to life

Are you adding to the collective noise, outrage, chaos, fear?

Or are you practicing discernment, becoming the observer, and only taking action when it’s from a truly grounded place?

(I.e. Virtual signaling on social media — which is straight emotional/energetic leakage, and just further perpetuates the divide that’s been going on for decades. Who’s pulling the strings behind the curtain?)

What you focus on, grows

Where you place your attention is where you place your energy (they don’t want you to know this)

Energy is currency, your most precious resource (and asset)

They want you outraged, full of hatred, anger, frustration, separation

They want you disconnected, pulled so far away from yourself, easy to manipulate

When you went through years of gaslighting + emotional manipulation, to eventually come out of + free yourself from it, only to then begin to see it happening on a global scale (the media)

Your regulation, your health, your joy, your life — taking these things back into your hands, the things that are actually in your control, is the most rebellious thing you can do, in a world of illusions, separation, deception

More love, more love, more love

It starts right here

It starts with you

It’s not bypassing

It’s self-sovereignty

It’s not blissful ignorance

It’s taking your power back

That’s the truth path to freedom

Thank You For Being Here

— Morgan

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P.s. The narcissistic, codependent, old earth matrix paradigm is ending as we speak; it’s why we see so much of this deception coming to light more than ever — at both an individual level and a collective one. Cults, slavery, trafficking, pyramid schemes, scams, fraud, anything rooted in something other than sovereignty… blessings and goodbye! And it won’t be going down without a fight. But what a time to be alive. Also, you came here for this — your soul chose this. To reincarnate at this time. You may have a bigger purpose than you realize.

Lastly…

Tamara on IG said it best —