“The world is crazy and unfortunately I don’t think that is going to change anytime soon. Here to remind you to remember what it is in your life that truly matters and where you can have the biggest impact and to make sure that’s what is getting the best of you and your energy and your time.” — @essentiallyerin
In the Age of Information Warfare
It starts in the home
Call your power back to you
It’s ultimately you and only you who gets to dictate how you feel, react, and respond to life
Are you adding to the collective noise, outrage, chaos, fear?
Or are you practicing discernment, becoming the observer, and only taking action when it’s from a truly grounded place?
(I.e. Virtual signaling on social media — which is straight emotional/energetic leakage, and just further perpetuates the divide that’s been going on for decades. Who’s pulling the strings behind the curtain?)
What you focus on, grows
Where you place your attention is where you place your energy (they don’t want you to know this)
Energy is currency, your most precious resource (and asset)
They want you outraged, full of hatred, anger, frustration, separation
They want you disconnected, pulled so far away from yourself, easy to manipulate
When you went through years of gaslighting + emotional manipulation, to eventually come out of + free yourself from it, only to then begin to see it happening on a global scale (the media)
Your regulation, your health, your joy, your life — taking these things back into your hands, the things that are actually in your control, is the most rebellious thing you can do, in a world of illusions, separation, deception
More love, more love, more love
It starts right here
It starts with you
It’s not bypassing
It’s self-sovereignty
It’s not blissful ignorance
It’s taking your power back
That’s the truth path to freedom
Thank You For Being Here
— Morgan
P.s. The narcissistic, codependent, old earth matrix paradigm is ending as we speak; it’s why we see so much of this deception coming to light more than ever — at both an individual level and a collective one. Cults, slavery, trafficking, pyramid schemes, scams, fraud, anything rooted in something other than sovereignty… blessings and goodbye! And it won’t be going down without a fight. But what a time to be alive. Also, you came here for this — your soul chose this. To reincarnate at this time. You may have a bigger purpose than you realize.
Lastly…
Tamara on IG said it best —
Until we make amends within ourselves and choose to stand side by side, we will remain vulnerable to control.
The system is not powerful because it is intelligent.
It is powerful because it feeds on chaos, panic, rage, and division. Oldest strategy there is: divide and conquer.
This moment is not asking for louder opinions. It is asking for leaders.
Not celebrities.
Not politicians.
Not influencers.
Us.
The ones willing to stand together without needing an enemy.
The ones who refuse to let race, religion, skin color, or ideology override our shared humanity. The ones who can look evil in the eye without becoming it.
This is a test of free will.
A test of whether we remember where power actually comes from.
There is only one source.
Not a system. Not an institution.
God.
That source lives within us, not above us. And the only qualification to lead from it is being heart-led, embodied, and anchored in that truth.
When power is internal, fear has no leverage. When people are unified, darkness has no grip. When leadership is collective, no system can rule through terror.
We are not waiting for liberation. We are deciding whether to embody it. Free will is in our hands.
What we choose now will shape everything that comes next.
United we stand.
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so good. thank you of wrriting and sharing.