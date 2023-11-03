This is the first official recipe/food-focused post on here… of which will be the first of many! With the exception, as the saying goes, “when inspiration strikes…” but lucky for you (and my family), I’ve recently returned back to my cooking era, and I don’t see it going away anytime soon!

Creativity is back, baby! There is nothing better than getting in the kitchen and playing around with seasonal ingredients you have on hand, or better yet, trying out your OWN take on a recipe you saw online that recently inspired you.

I’ve also gotten back into drafting up some yoga flows + sequences in my head / body / on paper, because… this girl has found her new {yoga} home in Connecticut! And, the recent opportunity I’ve been presented with is even BETTER than I could’ve imagined. It truly feels the veil has lifted (you know what I’m talking about if you’ve kept up with my recent posts). Be on the lookout for my next podcast on here for recent life updates + what’s gone down since I’ve moved to Connecticut 2-3 months ago! Xx

Recipe #1

My Take on an Italian American Soup Recipe I Grew Up Eating

A cozy winter soup recipe consisting of a garlic + lemon-y tomato broth with white beans, greens, and sausage topped with parmesan cheese. You can make this recipe vegan and vegetarian-friendly, too!

How drool-y does this look?! Paired with a (not pictured) side of French bread to dip in the garlic broth

A one-pot recipe… MY kind of cooking!

A simple & straight-forward one-pot recipe; all of my pots and pans are Greenlife Cookware

Nowwww for the recipe!

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Ingredients:

For the soup ~

Drizzle of EVOO

1/2 white onion, diced

3-5 cloves of garlic, sliced

Sprinkle of red pepper flakes (to taste)

2-3 links of turkey or chicken sausage (omit for vegan/vegetarian option)

(1) 15 oz. can of diced tomatoes

(2) 15 oz. cans of cannellini beans

1 cup vegetable broth (low sodium)

1-2 cups filtered water

1 whole head of escarole

1 Tbsp lemon zest

Juice of (1) lemon

To finish ~

Top with parmesan cheese, more red pepper flakes, or fresh herbs

Add your favorite pasta to the soup (cook separately), or pair with French or sourdough bread to sop up every ounce of that broth!

Directions:

Add a drizzle of oil to your large pot, keep on low-medium heat Add the minced onion, sliced garlic, and sausage coins (links cut into 1-inch pieces) to the pot and sautee on medium heat Time to add some seasoning at this step, such as red pepper flakes, celery salt, sea salt, or all three Once the onion and garlic smell fragrant and the sausage has some caramelization on the sides, add your can of diced tomatoes to the pot and give it a stir Add the beans to the pot (drain and rinse first) After a 2-3 minutes, add your vegetable broth, followed by water to the pot and stir Bring to a boil, then turn the heat down to low-medium for it to simmer, and cover Once simmering, add the chopped escarole leaves to the pot (cut, double wash, and rinse), and keep stirring allowing the hot broth to gently wilt the greens down, cover As the soup comes together, adding the lemon zest and lemon juice is the last step before bringing the pot off the heat Ready to serve - top with parmesan cheese, salt to taste or even more lemon juice, and enjoy!

Keep in the fridge in an airtight container for up to three days (or it can last several weeks/a few months in the freezer)

Add a sprinkle of parmesan cheese for a final touch

Recipe #2

Homemade Tomato Soup With Turkey/Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

I was inspired to make this recipe by a short video I saw online recently. What hooked me into making this was how SIMPLE it was. And, it’s definitely soup weather up in the Northeast, so warming food is something I’ve been craving a lot lately… which I missed out entirely on during my year in Houston last year (for the most part).

Did anyone else used to love the Campbell’s tomato soup growing up?! And dipping their grilled cheese in it? American cheese, white sandwich bread… but here, we’re leveling up a bit ;)

I definitely ‘won’ my in-laws over with this recipe ;) I hope yours (or any of your loved ones who are lucky enough to have you cook for them) will feel the same!

Ingredients:

For the soup ~

10-12 Roma (or plum) tomatoes, cut into quarters

4-6 cloves of garlic

Drizzle of EVOO

Dried herbs (smoked paprika, oregano, basil, parsley, onion powder)

(1) jar of marinara sauce (if wanting to make a larger batch)

Sea salt

Fresh basil

For the cashew cream ~

1-2 cups filtered water

(1) cup raw cashews

Juice of (1) lemon

Garlic powder

Sea salt (to taste)

For the turkey grilled cheese ~

Sliced bread from the bakery section of your grocery store (a sourdough or Italian multigrain loaf)

Provolone cheese

Turkey breast (sliced deli meat)

Butter, oil, mayo, or plant-based alternative (I use a plant-based butter made with olive oil)

Directions:

Start by preparing the cashew cream (to make the soup creamy with an alternative to dairy) by soaking the cashews in a bowl of hot water for 10 minutes. Drain the softened cashews and add to a blender with filtered water, lemon juice, garlic powder, and a pinch of sea salt. Blend until smooth! Add more water as necessary to get the consistency you’d like. Set aside. Wash the tomatoes in a white vinegar + water solution before rinsing and cutting into quarters. Heat a heavy drizzle of EVOO on medium heat in soup pot on the stove. Add the tomatoes and sliced garlic to the pot, and begin to stir. Add desired spices/dried herbs as you continue to stir and the tomatoes begin to break down, and the garlic fragrant. Simmer on low heat, covered. The longer, the better. Take off of the heat and let cool before transferring to a blender. Using a ladle, spoon the mixture into a blender, and blend until smooth, then put back into the soup pot. Add jar of marinara sauce, salt to taste, and some fresh basil leaves (optional). Next, stir in the cashew cream. You can use more or less here, depending on the color and consistency you want your version to be. Simmer on low heat while you begin to assemble the grilled cheese sandwiches.

For the turkey grilled cheese ~

Warm up separate fry pan on medium-high heat. Spread butter (or oil or alternative) onto the OUTSIDE of both slices of bread. Assemble slices of cheese and turkey breast between the two ‘dry’ sides of the slices of bread. Add to pan and cook on one side until golden brown. Then flip. Put a cover over the fry pan to allow the cheese to fully melt inside for the last minute or two. The grilled cheese is done once both sides are nicely golden and crispy. Cut in half to serve. A must: dip your sandwich in your soup for a nostalgic bite!

I hope you truly try out and ENJOY either of these recipes.

As always, leave a comment below with any questions you have!

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Xx,

Morgan