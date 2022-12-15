Why this, why now

I could start by writing that I’ve been dreaming of having a space to let out and release all of my daily revelations, insights, and just tidbits I’m learning along the way in this human experience called “life…” but, to tell you the truth, something in me had been telling me it’d be safer to keep my words hidden. To keep myself hidden. To not share my voice. Yet, I found myself trying out all sorts of new, hip platforms such as Instagram (reels, IG lives) and TikTok to post content of myself speaking… in hopes to “go viral.” And to have my message be heard.

If I’m being honest, that way of releasing my thoughts and pearls of wisdom into the world fell nothing short of fake, phony, and cringey (to me at least)… so it’s taken me over 2 years to lay this way of “operating” online DOWN and to take a break from pushing, forcing, and incessantly showing up on my social media accounts. To humbly admit to myself that maybe this way of doing things and sharing my own teachings to those out there who resonate and care to listen, was not for me. Either not for me in this season of life I am in, or not for me period. Not to say this won’t be how I feel called to show up online in the future… or maybe even at speaking events live (the “in-person” version to me of writing a book). I’m just feeling extra grateful today as I write this piece on what is the time I can look back as the day I started this column, account, profile, brand, venture, heart calling.

I’m thankful for other leaders out there who are no longer conforming to the mass ways of creating in the online space. For showing me a glimpse of what’s possible, what else is out there, and to still feel a sense of belonging as a naturally rebellious, non-conformist mentor/writer/healer. Shoutout to Peta Kelly, Jessica Alix Hessler, Helen Wilkes, and others that create from a space of what it truly means to be in ones own energy, and not giving into the money rat race of business/life/food freedom coaching. Don’t get me wrong - each of these may serve a purpose for you to enlist help in for accountability, but eventually you may reach the point where all of it seems “yuck” and no longer excites you. Because you will get to a point of wanting more. Something that allows you to dive WAY deeper. No more over-obsessing on the energetics of money, manifestation, or inner-child healing when it comes to overeating/self-sabotage.

Building a community + connection

I could have started a newsletter a long time ago (which I actually did, briefly)… until soon after realizing that once again, it felt phony. I wasn’t even sure on what I wanted to write to you all on. I was still looping myself into the health coach role, while resisting the feeling of how gross I felt trying to tell people what to eat, because that’s what worked for me. So, with the underlying theme here (and as you will see in the upcoming pieces…), I put that effort back down.

But something about Substack, in my own experience from the seat of a reader, feels so genuine. It’s more than just words that I read. It’s the energy I felt behind the writer as I was reading every bit of their words. I noticed I would get sucked in, but in the best way. Ever since awakening for the second time (“spiritually”) in 2020, I no longer was able to get lost in a trance with just about any movie, Netflix show, or documentary. This saddened me later on, because eventually you find yourself missing those evenings or moments where you get truly be immersed in something… not for the purposes of escaping from your own life, responsibilities, world, but as a soul reprieve. You get to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, enter their world, and just feel.

This is going to be a space for you to be seen, feel held, and know that you aren’t going through this alone.

This is a community for deep thinkers, heavy feelers, sensitive souls. For those wanting more out of life. For those wondering why we are here. For those craving tenderness, simplicity, and a sense of belonging.

You can expect new posts from me each week. Sometimes more frequent than that, sometimes less. And you can always find smaller bits on my Instagram as well as little glimpses into my day shown in my stories - feel free to connect with me there as well.

Anyways, that’s all for now - I’m happy to have you here.