This moment right here

When you know life is about to get so good

And become even sweeter

When you realize that everything you’ve been through

Up until this moment

Was worth it all

To breathe in peace

To feel an other-worldly love supporting you along the way all this time

A sigh of relief

A big breath out

A lot of *pinch me* moments, wondering “is this real life?!”

Thinking back to my life just one year ago, even the last few years…

Damn

What if I told you…

That life wants to get so GOOD again for you

To just keep going

And to let life move through you

More gracefully

And to continue to allow love in

Love in all forms

The love you are so deserving of, no matter how much shame or guilt or self-hatred you may harbor at the moment

You started choosing the light

Choosing love

Choosing to stay heart open

To receive all the good that is to come your way

You persevered

No matter how dark things got

You didn’t let it harden you

Yes, it’s taken some time

More time than is ‘appropriate’ in society’s eyes

To heal

This is how it feels

To let love in again

To let LIFE in again

And to know that all of the blessings & miracles are on their way to you

You just have to be open to receiving them

(arms wide open)

“Sometimes the most radical act of care is creating beauty where pain has lived.” — Dr. Sarah Jane

Thank You For Being Here

Peace & blessings,

Morgan

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