This moment right here
When you know life is about to get so good
And become even sweeter
When you realize that everything you’ve been through
Up until this moment
Was worth it all
To breathe in peace
To feel an other-worldly love supporting you along the way all this time
A sigh of relief
A big breath out
A lot of *pinch me* moments, wondering “is this real life?!”
Thinking back to my life just one year ago, even the last few years…
Damn
What if I told you…
That life wants to get so GOOD again for you
To just keep going
And to let life move through you
More gracefully
And to continue to allow love in
Love in all forms
The love you are so deserving of, no matter how much shame or guilt or self-hatred you may harbor at the moment
You started choosing the light
Choosing love
Choosing to stay heart open
To receive all the good that is to come your way
You persevered
No matter how dark things got
You didn’t let it harden you
Yes, it’s taken some time
More time than is ‘appropriate’ in society’s eyes
To heal
This is how it feels
To let love in again
To let LIFE in again
And to know that all of the blessings & miracles are on their way to you
You just have to be open to receiving them
(arms wide open)
“Sometimes the most radical act of care is creating beauty where pain has lived.” — Dr. Sarah Jane
Thank You For Being Here
Peace & blessings,
Morgan
If love is not the motivation, then it's not worth putting it in motion. Your words are kind your spirit is like mine and Jesus Shines.