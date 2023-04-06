Written on April 1st, 2022
A life on purpose is...
Living with meaning
Acting with intention
Being in alignment
And choosing consciously
A life on purpose is...
Knowing when to push the ego aside
And to step out of your comfort zone
It means no longer living on autopilot, or “going through the motion”
for the sake of comfort and security
It means embracing everything as it comes
This involves experiencing both ends of the spectrum, because you can’t have the highest highs
without the lowest lows
A life on purpose is...
Continuing to search deeper for the meaning of life, and continuing to ask “why?”
It’s living with no regret
To heal, grow, and connect
While making each breath count
It’s surrendering to the notion that just about every little thing in life happens on purpose
I’d like to know - what does a life on purpose mean to you? What does it look like? Feel like? Any answer is welcome.
Thank you for being here and for reading my words. My next longer-form post and podcast episode will be out soon - stay tuned for these!
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