Written on April 1st, 2022

A life on purpose is...

Living with meaning

Acting with intention

Being in alignment

And choosing consciously

A life on purpose is...

Knowing when to push the ego aside

And to step out of your comfort zone

It means no longer living on autopilot, or “going through the motion”

for the sake of comfort and security

It means embracing everything as it comes

This involves experiencing both ends of the spectrum, because you can’t have the highest highs

without the lowest lows

A life on purpose is...

Continuing to search deeper for the meaning of life, and continuing to ask “why?”

It’s living with no regret

To heal, grow, and connect

While making each breath count

It’s surrendering to the notion that just about every little thing in life happens on purpose