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Spring Season & the In-Between

As we fully emerge from winter’s slumber and begin opening to all that’s waiting for us in the summer months…

Rebirth.

Change is in the air — not just small change, but monumental, foundational shifts.

The right things will find their way to you. Following the signs, the nudges, the inner urges… taking the next step without always knowing the final outcome.

Lately, I’ve been having huge realizations around the art of allowing rather than forcing (the ego loves to force, doesn’t it?).

It’s beautiful — and honestly a little wild — how the things truly meant for us are often better than anything we could have planned ourselves.

Usually it’s something I never chased, never tried to force, yet somehow it found and chose me when I least expected it.

Maybe the things that don’t work out in our lives simply aren’t meant to (or it’s simply not the right timing for them).

Maybe some things fall apart because they were never supposed to last forever.

When I look back on my life, the things that were truly right for me usually carried a natural flow to them.

Not because they were always easy, but because they felt aligned.

As though life itself was gently leading me where I was meant to go.

And then there were the things I tried to force.

The things I chased, overthought, held onto for too long, or tried to make “fit” simply because I wanted them to (stemming from the ego rather than God’s plan).

Almost every time, those things ended up leading me further away from myself.

I don’t want to spend any more of my life forcing what isn’t meant to be.

Sometimes life moves with a certain ease when you’re on the right path — like something deeper within you already knows: this is where I’m meant to be.

The Art of Allowing

Forcing versus allowing.

I wish someone had told me sooner that the best things often arrive when you stop desperately searching for them.

When you begin flowing with life — when peace, bliss, and ease become your dominant frequency — that’s often where miracles quietly enter.

And many times, they are far beyond what the mind could have imagined for itself.

Beyond your wildest dreams.

Thank You for Being Here

Love & blessings,

Morgan