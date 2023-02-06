As it still stands to this day, my highest aim is to live from the heart.

More specifically, it means to see with unbound eyes, a wide open heart, and a limitless soul.

I hope you enjoy reading this one, xx

- Morgan

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“Walking in love is not easy. It’s full surrender in every moment - with loving awareness. Walking in love is a practice where you have to face yourself every time fear wants to take over - this is alchemy in presence.” - @farahmsiddiq

February 13th, 2022

They say your family can be your biggest teacher. Well, I can say that’s for sure, as this is something that’s been very relevant the last year of my life.

I moved back in with my parents a year ago so that I could slow down and truly heal from my old life and way of living that was making me chronically ill - both mentally and physically.

Little did I know, there were lessons for me to learn and difficult emotions waiting to resurface, ever since I first moved out for college.

Since high school, my family has experienced the receiving end of “cancel culture” after a loved one of mine got in legal trouble, and got locked away for a bit. This resulted in me hardening as a person, in adolescence, and so I put an even bigger cage around my heart to protect it…. until I began to realize that life wasn’t sustainable living this way. Not only did I eventually learn how to truly forgive someone by going through this experience, especially someone that I’ve looked up to all my life, but this has given me the ability to pinpoint all situations where an act of forgiveness is needed. The world is ripe with opportunities to grant more forgiveness and second chances - right before our very eyes.

My highest aim is to show compassion towards all beings, and this includes even the ones who have hurt me in years past; you know, the ones who haven’t learned exactly how to reciprocate it yet… because truthfully, I know the time will come for them to heal this part one day, too.

And I refuse to let someone else’s “hurt” or pain make me dim my light, because the world deserves open hearts and healing. It’s time for us to embrace ourselves and open our hearts to let the light in. This is one of the bravest things one can do.

Living with a mother who has narcissistic tendencies and tries to tear others down just as much as she tears herself down, I can’t help but notice that it’s a cry for help and is someone who’s in need of a hefty dose of self-love and compassion.

And a father who numbs himself with alcohol, or really just anything that will take him out of the present moment, simply in hopes to not feel, has been quite disheartening, yet just as much eye-opening.

This time in my life has allowed me to understand and respect the law of free will - that you can’t necessarily change or “fix” someone, no matter what you say or do - but that this desire and will to change ultimately has to come from them.

Seeing how much pain people are in, and I’m not just talking about those in my life, but on a collective level - and how little unconditional love they’ve received (you know, that kind of love that comes from deep within, the love of oneself) which is why my highest aim is to be an example for others in showing them how to cultivate a deeper sense of self-love, in order to heal. Because love heals all wounds.

My highest aim is to live each moment with my heart cracked wide open so that others can feel safe enough to do the same… And to break these cycles that no longer serve myself, others, and humanity as a whole.