As a yoga teacher, you are a leader in your community — whether it be online, in person, in privates, or public classes



You also stand as a pillar of light



Students come back to your class to be reminded that they hold this very light within themselves as well



We are all mirrors to one another, after all 🪞— guiding each other back home



Take some time, even if it’s been awhile, to get clear on your why — your ‘why’ behind why you teach



For most of us (including myself), our desire to teach this practice stems from all the ways that yoga has been there for & given back to us in our own lives



For many, it’s been life-changing… life-saving, even



I always say that showing up on your yoga mat isn’t easy — that it takes courage, humility, honesty, bravery



You come face to face with yourself… something that also many others are running their entire life from



Because the practice of yoga simply allows us to feel



What kind of space are you wanting to provide for your students?



Make it less about you, and more about them



And, make it about community — to remember the beauty that can fold in the act of coming together with a shared intention, a shared purpose



As teachers, we are not here to tell them what to think, believe, or what to do with their bodies



Rather, we are here to foster and cultivate a space that allows them to safely explore this new terrain themselves



On how to meet discomfort & resistance that comes up not only in their bodies but their minds, emotions



Sitting with it, being with it — and letting it move through you



Learning how different life can be when taking a sacred pause before choosing how to respond — really, to any situation in life, both on & off the mat



Learning how to move, to breathe, to explore, to feel, and to simply just be 🦋

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Thank You For Being Here

For some Metta (loving kindness): May you be happy, may you be healthy, and may you be at peace.

Namaste.

— Morgan