As a yoga teacher, you are a leader in your community — whether it be online, in person, in privates, or public classes
You also stand as a pillar of light
Students come back to your class to be reminded that they hold this very light within themselves as well
We are all mirrors to one another, after all 🪞— guiding each other back home
Take some time, even if it’s been awhile, to get clear on your why — your ‘why’ behind why you teach
For most of us (including myself), our desire to teach this practice stems from all the ways that yoga has been there for & given back to us in our own lives
For many, it’s been life-changing… life-saving, even
I always say that showing up on your yoga mat isn’t easy — that it takes courage, humility, honesty, bravery
You come face to face with yourself… something that also many others are running their entire life from
Because the practice of yoga simply allows us to feel
What kind of space are you wanting to provide for your students?
Make it less about you, and more about them
And, make it about community — to remember the beauty that can fold in the act of coming together with a shared intention, a shared purpose
As teachers, we are not here to tell them what to think, believe, or what to do with their bodies
Rather, we are here to foster and cultivate a space that allows them to safely explore this new terrain themselves
On how to meet discomfort & resistance that comes up not only in their bodies but their minds, emotions
Sitting with it, being with it — and letting it move through you
Learning how different life can be when taking a sacred pause before choosing how to respond — really, to any situation in life, both on & off the mat
Learning how to move, to breathe, to explore, to feel, and to simply just be 🦋
Thank You For Being Here
For some Metta (loving kindness): May you be happy, may you be healthy, and may you be at peace.
Namaste.
— Morgan
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