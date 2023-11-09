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My work/writing station… at the time of day where the light hits perfectly and the sun begins it's descent

“… Not only creativeness and enjoyment are meaningful. If there is meaning in life at all, then there must be a meaning in suffering. Suffering is an ineradicable part of life, even as fate and death. Without suffering and health, human life cannot be complete.” - Viktor E. Frankl, A Man’s Search For Meaning

Date: April 30th, 2022

The mind matters most because… it’s the instrument that controls the outlook one has on almost every situation. It’s what makes the objective into something subjective - from thoughts, to beliefs, and to experiences that are unique to each individual.

It can be contemplated that the mind has a way of distorting the soul's truest expression. In yoga, this concept of a clouded film of perception is known as Avidya.

The activity of the mind is subject to change, which is unlike purusha. In the book Heart of Yoga, Desikachar writes that purusha “is the power in us that enables us to perceive with accuracy - it’s the position from which we can see. It’s something that is able to recognize the true nature of all things.”

He also suggests that “every action that stems from avidya leads to one or another form of duhkha. Duhkha is a quality of mind that gives us the feeling of being squeezed, but is not to be compared with physical pain. It’s a state of mind in which we experience a limitation of our possibilities to act and understand.”

I’ve been able to see how addictions can manifest in many ways just by being witness to all the lives around me. It seems to start with a desire to escape… a desire to escape the mind, the emotions, or even the soul.

I could suggest that mental illness, or a moderate level of duhkha, runs on both sides of my family - but it’d be naive of me to say that most families are completely immune to this. I guess it’s just the nature of the world we live in. Whether it exists as a mild case, or a version that’s full-blown, these troubles in the mind are very real. Addiction, alcoholism, depression, and suicide can be a result of suffering in the mind - which, according to Victor E. Frankl, is an ineradicable part of life.

Suicide seems to be something that you can never seem to fully comprehend… trying to imagine what was going through the person’s mind in the days, hours, and seconds leading up to the moment they took their own life. It makes me wonder how thick the film of avidya must have been to reach that level of duhkha, or suffering.

A class clown and ladies man who was once crowned Prom King, my Uncle Tommy was destined to become a successful entrepreneur. And that he did become. He teamed up with his younger brother (who is my dad) to launch a start-up selling computer-software in the late 1990s (which later went under when the stock market crashed). During these years he also became a father who started to raise three wonderful boys.

But before becoming a father and reaching these years of success, he suffered from a severe alcohol addiction and had frequent bouts of extreme anger to the point where he became violent at times. I’ve only come to know this because on the day we found out he ended his life, I was told he had been 18 years sober at this point.

It wasn’t that he had a relapse in his addiction that could be blamed as the cause of his suicide. It was the insatiable thirst for success - the desire to appear “successful” to the outside world, in terms of business, entrepreneurship, money, and accolades. And from his perspective, he only seemed to become more like a failure, year after year, with each new business venture not working out the way he had hoped.

It’s been 9 year since he passed.

I know he didn’t intend to leave behind his three sons, his brother, his ex-wife, and his then-girlfriend at the time. I sometimes wonder how deep his inner wellspring of purusha must have been buried - because the film of avidya must have been so clouded. Maybe suicide is something we will never truly understand, or receive full closure around. Coming to terms with this has required a deep sense of forgiveness and acceptance around it all. I’m not really sure how the rest of the family is doing, since we don’t really talk about it, or him. But I feel his presence with me more and more each day as of these last few months.

My dad tells me how Uncle Tommy was getting into the “woo-woo” or spiritual side of things in the years leading up to the day he took his life. Whenever I bring up the topic of reiki and energy healing into the conversation here at home, or take out my tarot cards, crystals, and pendulum, my dad can’t help but to be reminded of his brother - since these tools and practices were things that Uncle Tommy became quite interested in.

I think there’s something beyond meaningful and synchronistic in all of this. I’m being called to incorporate more of these practices into my daily life by connecting to other realms & connecting within, and showing others how to “ask for signs” from the spirits of loved ones that have crossed over.

Desikachar notes that “becoming aware of duhkha is the first step toward freeing ourselves from it. And the opposite of duhkha is sukha - which can be described as feeling a sense of lightness and openness within.”

One thing I’m sure of - is the timing of the recent birth of my nephew. The moment my twin sister found out that the due date (April 11th) of this baby boy was one day before my dad’s birthday (April 12th) - it dawned on me that this soul must have a special connection to my father in particular. I started wondering about the deeper meaning of this.

As I was standing at the kitchen sink doing the dishes, I was hit with the notion that it’s a sign from his late brother. I suddenly had a deep “knowing” that my dad’s brother will be with him on the earth side again, as the same soul, but just a different body. It’s as if my uncle was wanting to repay him and be there for him again - because I could feel this void and sense of longing in my father ever since the day his brother took his own life.

This baby also went by the nickname of “Baby T” during his time in the womb - this was before his real name was officially chosen. “T” originally stood for the first letter of my sister's partner’s last name. That same day as I was doing the dishes, it occurred to me that the letter “T” could also be tied to the name Thomas - which also happened to be the name of our Uncle Tommy.

And on Tuesday, April 12th of 2022, “Baby T” entered this world. He now goes by the name Mason, with Thomas as the middle name.

My nephew Mason

Thanks for being here!

You reading my words means more to me than you know.

Xx,

Morgan 🕊

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References

1. What is Purusha (p.12,80)? 1. A wellspring that exists deep within us that is very real, but unlike anything else, is not subject to change. It is the power in us that enables us to perceive with accuracy - it’s the position from which we can see. 2. Something deep within us that is able to see and recognize the true nature of all things, including the fact that they are in a constant change 2. How does yoga affect Avidya (p.10,80)? 1. The goal of yoga is to reduce the film of avidya in order to act correctly with a clear perception 2. It’s to reduce avidya so that understanding can gradually come to the surface - by reaching a level deep within us that is very quiet and peaceful 3. What is Duhkha (p.83-90)? 1. Suffering, troubles, sickness - a feeling of being restricted 2. A quality of mind that gives us the feeling of being squeezed; not to be compared with physical pain 3. State of mind in which we experience a limitation of our possibilities to act and understand; the opposite of sukha (feeling a sense of lightness and openness within) 4. Every action that stems from avidya leads to one or another form of duhkha 5. Becoming aware of it is the first step toward freeing ourselves from it