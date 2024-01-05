2023 was the year I had been brought to my knees more times than one could count. But, it was also the year that I finally found the light after moving through darkness.

Going through my notes from the beginning of the year, I found this little gem written down:

"May 2023 be the year we are cleansed of distraction, our paths purified, our lives rich with joy and bodies that are more vital and radiant than they’ve ever been. May we be creatively expressed with more fulfillment and freedom than ever and may we know a peace that we never even knew was possible." - Peta Kelly

What a YEAR 2023 was for me… and, for you as well, I’d imagine. It was a number 7 year, meaning death and letting go to many things, before paving way for ushering in the new in 2024 as a number ‘8’ year. But let’s save my 2023 personal reflection for later on in this post.

Winter in the Northern Hemisphere

Winter is a season that I used to dread, all the drab colors, rain, and mud, the layers of clothing needed before going outside- but in the last few years, I decided I would make a conscious effort to see the beauty in it. To appreciate this little death, this necessary pause which makes way for all things to burst forth into glorious life in spring. Noticing the beauty has really helped me be happier and enjoy these dark months. I continue to strive to get outside as much as possible every day, even- especially- when the weather’s poor. Waving hello to the sun (on those occasional sunny days). I never regret it, fresh air and nature is always a huge mood booster.

Also, I like to remember that I’m a winter baby.

My birthday falls in the middle of January, not too long after from Christmas and the New Year celebrations.

Reminding myself of this, I’m able to understand and appreciate this season of hibernation.

I like to think back to the times where before we had artificial light, humans would rise and set (go to bed) with the sun - which speaks largely to our circadian rhythms, our sleep and wake cycles, and biological functions. Back then, it seemed it was easier to live in harmony with nature according to it’s seasons.

Also, we have a chance of honoring the Winter Solstice, which has been recognized for thousands of years by humans, in the days leading up to the end-of-year celebrations. You can find an endless amount of written meaning and perspective behind this day of the year (which occurs on 12/21 each annual cycle - for my numerology peeps!).

This year, I honored the solstice by speaking about it as part of the philosophical theme while I taught my yoga classes during the week of the solstice. That, and by being more intentional as it gets dark in the evening by lighting a candle and soaking in the dim glow of my Himalayan salt lamp, as well as tiny fairy lights bundled up in a glass jar I have on the dresser.

On the night of the Solstice

“The seasons are shifting. During this time of year, the light or darkness tips to its most extreme. Now, it's time to reflect on what you'd like to bring into balance. With this annual change, consider what you've been shedding. And what you want to continue to release as this year wraps up. After all, it's only when you create space that you free up room for fresh growth.”

The solstice occurs on the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere (and the longest day in the Southern Hemisphere), but this day is also a reminder that this doesn’t mean it’s going to STAY dark.

The turning of the light invites you to release the old and set your intentions for the coming year.

It’s a moment time to slow down, to pause, reflect, go inward, find stillness.

So, let this be your permission to unwind, rest, and recharge.

I invite you to lean into the darkness, the stillness, while honoring the light. Maybe this looks like burning a candle, lighting a salt lamp or a fire in the fireplace, hosting a bonfire outside, or even going outside to greet the sun at its peak point mid-day.

And for an even deeper perspective on this period of darkness…

We need to move through the darkness in order to find the light.

“Even during the darkest of days, we can curl up by candlelight and express thanks for what’s going well, cut away anything holding us back, and chart a course for the future we most want to claim.”

Written by Candice Quino, a yoga teacher in Houston I was connected to while living there for a year - a wise, old soul

Some Photos From My December

Freddy the black cat, and Cooper the cockerspaniel

I took this photo of a plate at a Vietnamese restaurant we went to for Pho (noodle soup) after a freak accident, which ended up with a trip to the ER; but all is okay and well, rest assured!

It's the little things ~ taking a pause in my day to enjoy a mini croissant and oat chai latte from a cafe near my workplace

2023 Reflections

Questions to ask yourself as you reflect ~

What is one thing that you did in 2023 that you are the most proud of? Through the closure of 2023, what are you ready to remove and release from your life? What or who was a blessing in your life this year? What was the one difficulty you faced this year and what did it teach you about yourself? What is the one lesson that this year has taught you that you do not want to forget?

From My Journal

2023 - The Year of Loss, Deep Growth, and Transformation

Loss of Butter (a loving but very anxious rescue dog) to an animal shelter after the depth of her anxiety and destructive behavior was revealed; deception around this came to light during eclipse season in April about previous owners who lied to my sister when adopting her

Loss of baby/pregnancy - not unwanted, but not exactly the right timing or even circumstances… this is something I never imagined I’d ever have to go through myself, but let’s just say, it hits different when it actually happens to you. And there is so much more to be shared on this, for countless women. I was hesitant to even include this on here, for the sake of judgement, etc., but my intention with this publication/blog is to provide a safe space. Which starts with opening up vulnerably myself with you all.

Moving out of my sister’s place, and in with my partner - first official step in doing what is ultimately best for me (work-wise, financially, and for my well-being overall)

Saying goodbye, or a “see you later in the spirit realm” to my late Aunt Pam who struggled with addiction her entire adult life

Saying goodbye to Black Swan Yoga - the place I called “home” during my time in Houston - the place I connected with several souls who expanded to my perspective on life and all things yoga; also the place where I officially started teaching yoga!

Saying goodbye to Sagey girl (my sister’s angel dog)

Saying goodbye to Houston after a wild ride of a year

Ending a toxic relationship with one of my loved ones

Years of trauma leaving my body through experiencing full body shakes and trembling and releasing buckets of tears

Losing hope + trust + faith in humanity after being robbed of my credit, my personal identity information, and what remained of my finances/savings from my time at Deloitte (from my 4 years of corporate)

I had moments where I didn’t know if I was going to be able to pull myself out of that deep, dark place

I had days where I moments it felt like I had nothing left in me - beyond a deep void

I had days where I admitted to my partner at the end of the day, that it was not a good day - this was huge coming from someone quite stubborn and pride in themselves and always puts a smile on their face no matter what

The year I came face to face with some of the deepest of suffering - on a personal level and worldwide (depression, death, suicide)

Now for the silver linings (blessings)…

The year my partner and I transformed in our relationship, both on individual and relationship levels, as we moved through + burned both of our past toxic relationship patterns away (not to mention… the density of Houston and it’s wild energy, as opposed to how different things have felt where we are now in Connecticut)

The year I deepened my partnership with my partner (feeling seen, heard, understood) - my twin flame; the year I had a vision of angels in golden light carrying him to me in my dreams, the night after our first date… flame so strong that we created life

The year I experienced a glimpse into the pregnancy portal + met one of my spirit babies, while having Butter or “Butters” by my side + companionship during this time (the month of February)

The year I celebrated my nephew Mason’s first birthday

The year I officially started teaching yoga, connecting deeply with my purpose (yes, tears have been shed - happy ones, relieving ones)

The year I found my permanent, long-term “home” in CT with my partner, our pets, and his family (no more moving every year, for the first time in nearly 11 years)

The year I found my new long-term yoga home with Kaia Yoga - and met some people who I most certainly share past life connections with (one went to the same high school as me, and with the other, I envisioned a deer, symbolizing mama + nurturing energy as she did some energy healing over my crown chakra during an workshop/event)

The year one of my best friends and her husband gave birth to her first child - baby girl Banks Merritt

The year I had angels surrounding me, both in spirit realm and in human form

The year of embracing all of life’s blessings as I navigate my Saturn return

Questions to ask yourself as we move forward into 2024 ~

What are the personal qualities & attributes that you would like to adopt more fully into your character and life this year? And how will that change how you feel about yourself? What is one new positive habit that you are ready to welcome into your life this year? And what do you believe will be the result when you succeed? What do you know in your heart that you need to prioritize and make more time for this year? And how will it feel once you spend the year giving it the space it deserves? List three personal goals you will accomplish in 2024. Complete this sentence: “I am welcoming 2024 with an open heart and know that this opportunity will guide me closer towards...”

Welcome to Heal to Awaken, a weekly newsletter inspired by finding more meaning in our day-to-day. This week’s post is free to all readers. I try to provide as much free content as possible, however, this newsletter is a labor of love and is my ‘side gig’ to teaching yoga + managing a studio part-time + homemaking. If you have the means, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. If you can’t commit to a monthly subscription, but still want to support, here is my Buy Me a Coffee page.

What I’m Reading + Watching

For some of my favorite writers here on Substack:

Some Christmas-related ones on materialism and remembering the true meaning of why we celebrated this holiday:

I’m glad to have you hear. You can expect a podcast episode soon, hearing about updates from me on recent transformations I went through since we last spoke!

Xx,

Morgan

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